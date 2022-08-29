Nêrens, Noord-Kaap cast, trailer, plot summary, full story, teasers

Nêrens, Noord-Kaap is the new drama series based on Nico Scheeper's award-winning play with the same title. The Afrikaans TV show embodies the most challenging social issues delivered with unrestrained honesty. It fills your mind with an avalanche of memories and evokes mixed emotions.

Nêrens, Noord-Kaap is a beautifully made 13-part Afrikaans drama series. It revolves around three brothers and the steep slope that is their lives after their return to their farmhouse. They embark on a journey to unveil the truth about their mother's death. What follows are painful revelations, and they are devastated to learn that the people closest to them did not have their interests at heart.

Nêrens, Noord-Kaap plot summary

The drama follows the lives of three estranged brothers, Andries, Frans and Ronnie. The three return to their parents' farm, Nêrens. They are trying to uncover the truth about their mother's death. The revelations leave her reeling about how much their father, Lourens, is capable of and who his accomplice is.

Nêrens, Noord-Kaap cast

Nêrens, Noord-Kaap actors include:

Frank Opperman as Pa Lourens Adendorff

Pa Lourens Adendorff is a farmer and patriarch. Considering his age, he toys around with the idea of handing over the reins of Nêrens to two of his three sons, odd of him. However, it has a sad backstory: his estranged wife, Katja who died over two decades ago.

The handing-over process is marred with a lot of unanswered questions. Nevertheless, Loures is careful not to feel trapped alone in the middle of nowhere.

De Klerk Oelofse as Andries Adendorff

Andries is the youngest of the Adendorff brothers. He is also the apple of his father's eye. Unlike his brothers, Andries is sensitive and artsier. He is a talented photographer, not a quality you would expect from a Karoo farmer. He is obsessed with travelling the world, and his father is willing to support him financially.

Geon Nel as Frans Adendorff

Frans is the oldest of Loures' three sons. He is the closest to the earth, enjoys land farming, and often connects with his father. He is more in charge of affairs on the farm. However, a shocking truth is revealed on the day of his brother's wedding. Frans had no plans of staying on the farm forever. He plans on following his girlfriend to Cape Town as she pursues her education.

Albert Pretorius as Ronnie Adendorff

Ronnie is the middle child and the odd one out in the family. As the story begins, Ronnie defies the odds by marrying an English woman. The union feels like it is out of convenience since they had a child out of wedlock.

They take advantage of the family and friends showing up for their big day to baptise their child. Ronnie's alcoholism does not help his strained relationship with his father and brothers. He is a constant cause of tension and embarrassment to his family and everyone around him. The only good thing about his life, at least to his father, is that he named his son Lourens.

The other cast members on the show are:

Ilse Klink as Maggie

Dean Balie as Jan-Jan

Tinarie van Wyk-Loots as Katja Adendorff

Aletta Bezuidenhout as Olivia

Gideon Lombard as Young Pa Lourens

Joanie Combrink as Breggie

Faniswa Yisa as Miss Zanele

Nêrens, Noord-Kaap full story

As the story starts, the family is in pieces. And the operations on the farm are at a standstill. The three brothers are on Nêrens, and evidently, they are not cut from the same cloth. Pa Lourens and Maggie, the housekeeper, are determined to restore unity and order, although they end up pulling in different directions.

Maggie is the glue that keeps everything in the Pa Lourens' household together. She is also the motherly figure on the farm, especially since Lourens' wife passed on over two decades ago. She is a warm hug that makes everyone feel everything will be okay. However, she seems up to something fishy and believes in outsmarting her enemies by bringing them close.

The situation worsens when Jan-Jan is in the picture. Jan-Jan is Maggie's son and a childhood friend of the brothers. He knows them more than they know themselves but keeps his motives and tracks concealed.

Nêrens, Noord-Kaap location

Where is Nerens Noord-Kaap filmed? The TV show was filmed in the Karoo. Opperman, the lead character, found the idea of being in Nieuwoudtville during the show's filming exciting. He admitted not knowing the Northern Cape and how blissful the filming experience was.

How many episodes of Nerens Noordkaap are there?

How many episodes is Nerens? The show's first season has 13 episodes. Every episode is forty-eight minutes long.

Who wrote Nerens Noord-Kaap?

Nico Scheepers wrote the show. He is also the show's director.

Nêrens, Noord-Kaap season 2 release date

Initially, Nico Scheepers, the show's director and writer, had planned for the show to have one season only. However, he reconsidered his decision due to public demand and confirmed a second season. However, the second season's release date has not been communicated.

Where to watch Nêrens, Noord-Kaap?

The 13-part drama series airs on kykNET. Alternatively, you could catch it on ShowMax.

Nêrens, Noord-Kaap teasers

Snippets of the oncoming episodes have been summed up on teasers. So, if you are worried about missing out on an episode, perusing through the teasers is the best option, especially if you wish to be updated on the show's plot.

Nêrens, Noord-Kaap trailer

The show's trailer is out. Check it out!

These snippets about Nêrens Noord-Kaap are enough to make you consider checking the show out. Apart from the thrilling storyline, it features some of the most talented figures. It guarantees to ignite a rollercoaster of emotions.

