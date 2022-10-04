The long-awaited fantasy series Blood Psalms is now streaming on Showmax. The Showmax original series is undoubtedly the best TV show ever created in Africa. It started streaming on September 28, 2022 with two episodes, followed by an episode every Wednesday until November 2022.

The series revolves around the history of Africa that has never been depicted before.

Set in ancient Africa, the Blood Psalms series is an action-packed epic that follows Princess Zazi (Bokang Phelane). Eleven thousand years ago, in ancient Africa, a young princess battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through long-standing tribal vendettas, ancient curses, and the gods' wrath.

Blood Psalms' plot summary

Where was Blood Psalms shot? Shot in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and North West provinces, the series is a Showmax original in partnership with Canal+, MultiChoice Innovation Fund, and other partners. The Showmax series is a fantasy epic made in South Africa and created by award-winning duo Jahmil X.T. Qubeka and Layla Swart.

Where did the idea for Blood Psalms come from? The idea is derived from the history of Africa.

Blood Psalms' full story

The series draws from elements of a multitude of African mythologies and looks at various tribes as they were running away from the calamity in Kemet and Kush.

The fantasy drama was entirely shot in African languages, and it touches on various tribes as they migrated south from Kemet, which is now Egypt. These tribes were running away from the calamity in Kemet and Kush.

The series draws from elements of many African mythologies and looks at various tribes: the Kachi, the Uchawi, the Ku'ua, Chini and the Great Nziwemabwe.

In ancient Africa, one thousand years after the fall of Atlantis, the five surviving tribes face another danger: a prophecy which speaks of the end of the world.

Princes Zazi, daughter of the Akachi king, finds herself at the centre of the prophecy. She must save herself and her people from the end of the world. Zazi faces warring tribes, angry gods and her father and is unaware that she is at the centre of a blood pact made by her father with the god Heka years before.

Blood Psalms cast members

Below is a list of the incredible cast that has brought the show to reality:

1. Princes Zazi, played by Bokang Phelane

She is heir to the Akachi throne.

Zazi is the daughter of King Letsha and Ndiya Zazi of the Chini tribe. She prophesied to her people that they would encounter a disaster on her 18th birthday.

2. King Letsha, played by Mothusi Magano

Manipulated by Queen Assili, he must kill his daughter, Princess Zazi.

King Letsha made a blood pact with the god of magic, Heka. He agreed to kill his wife, Ndiya, as soon as she gave birth.

3. Nkamanzu played by Sello Maak Ka Ncube

Once the king descends into madness, Nkamanzu strives to pick up the pieces and bring democracy to the realm.

Nkamazu, King Letsha's uncle, plots to eliminate the monarchy and rule the Akchi with a council. When King Letsha appears to be going mad, Nkamanzu tries to take advantage of the situation.

4. General Toka, played by Zolisa Xaluva

Born a Ku'ua, it has taken him many years to gain the trust of the Akachi.

Toka is a well-respected Akachi army general and a man of many secrets. However, he has committed mistakes that will come to haunt him.

5. Captain Ahadi, played by Thabo Rametsi

He is famous for his bravery!

Captain Ahadi is a brave and loyal soldier. Nevertheless, he is sent on a dangerous mission with three other soldiers.

Other cast members include:

Lekoya - played by S’dumo Mtshali

Madlamini - played by Albert Ibokwe Khoza

Mfengetho - played by Warren Masemola

Ndiya Zazi - played by Hlubi Mboya

Queen Assili - played by Faith Baloyi

Teborah - played by Niza Jay

Emissary - played by Thando Thabethe

Hlengu - played by Bongile Mantsai

Qotha - played by Hamilton Dlamini

Watch the Blood Psalms trailer below!

Is Blood Psalms on Netflix?

No! Currently, you can watch Blood Psalms streaming on ShowMax.

Which tribes are focussed on Blood Psalms?

The series focuses on different tribes in Season 1 – the Akachi, the Uchawi, the Ku'ua, the Chini, and Great Nziwemabwe.

Who are the creators of Blood Psalms?

The Showmax series was created by award-winning Jahmil X.T. Qubeka and Layla Swart.

The first two Blood Psalms episodes premiered on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. So, you can watch the new episodes every Wednesday from 05:00 on Showmax, with DStv.

