Who owns CNN and Fox News 2022? Everything you need to know

The Cable News Network (CNN) is an American basic cable and satellite TV channel owned by the Turner Broadcasting System division of Time Warner. It primarily broadcasts from its headquarters at the CNN Center in Atlanta, the Time Warner Center in New York City, and studios in Washington DC and Los Angeles.

Chris Licht is CNN's new CEO and chairman.

CNN and Fox provide some of the biggest news shows in the media. Their popularity leaves many wondering who owns the mega networks and who gets a big slice of the monetary pie it generates. Here is everything you need to know about who owns CNN and Fox News.

Who owns CNN 2022?

The channel was founded in 1980 by American media proprietor Ted Turner. Upon its launch, it became the first all-news television channel to provide 24-hour news coverage and the first all-news TV channel in the United States.

Who bought CNN?

In 1996 CNN, along with the rest of the Turner Broadcasting System, was absorbed by entertainment conglomerate Time Warner Inc. As of September 2018, CNN had 90.1 million household subscribers. In June 2021, it ranked third in viewership among cable news networks.

Globally, CNN programming has aired through CNN International, seen by viewers in over 212 countries. AT&T owns CNN, and the former is a parent company of Warner Bros. The CEO of AT&T is John Stankey.

CNN and Fox provide some of the biggest news shows in the media.

AT&T, CNN's parent company, is the largest shareholder of CNN and Warner Media Discovery, so it is technically the top owner of CNN. Since AT&T is the largest shareholder of Warner Media, it also owns all of the other companies under Warner Media.

On the other hand, Fox News is under the Fox Corporation umbrella. The CEO of the corporation is Lachlan Murdoch. Rupert Murdoch owns and controls Fox. The Fox Corporation also owns Fox News.

Who currently owns CNN?

CNN is owned by Warner Media, which is owned by AT&T. Fox News and Fox Corporation, which the Murdoch family owns.

Who currently owns Fox Corporation?

The Murdoch family controls the company via a family trust with a 39.6% ownership share. U.S. Rupert Murdoch is chairman, while his son Lachlan Murdoch is executive chairman and CEO. Fox Corp. deals primarily in television, news, and sports broadcasting industries.

CNN is an American basic cable and satellite TV channel owned by the Turner Broadcasting System division of Time Warner.

Who is in charge of CNN?

Chris Licht is CNN's new CEO and chairman. He was named CNN's new boss by Zaslav in February 2022 following Jeff Zucker's exit early this year.

Who owns CNN? As seen above, the two cable news channels have two different owners. The Fox Corporation owns much of Fox, while Disney Corporation owns 21st Century Fox. Warner Media Discovery, which AT&T also owns, is CNN's parent organization.

