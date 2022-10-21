Where are the IT cast today? Here is everything you need to know

The ABC show IT was first released in 1990. The show was based on Stephen King's novel known as IT. The series is based on a group of kids labelled as outcasts and losers who unite to fight against an evil demon clown. Thirty years later, the child-killing demon clown returns to take its vengeance. The kids find themselves together under unusual circumstances. So, where is the IT cast today?

The horror film was later featured in 2017 in a modern version. The legendary series depicts the importance of friendship from an early age. The IT movie characters comprise veterans in the entertainment world.

IT cast then and now

If you are a fan of the 2017 IT horror series, you may want to check out the original 1990s show and its cast. Find out what they have been up to.

1. Tim Curry as Pennywise the Clown

Tim has previously starred in the film Legend. He had reservations about posing as the sinister demon in IT. However, he signed up for the role and bagged it home.

Since then, he has been featured in other films such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Clue. He has also done voice-overs in films such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Young Justice, Regular Show, Saving Santa, and Ribbit.

2. Richard Thomas as Bill Denbrough

The actor has been featured in other films such as The Waltons as Jon-Boy. In the IT horror film, he appeared as the IT film character Bill Denbrough. Bill watched as Pennywise murdered his brother. This motivated him to join forces with the other outcast kids in a bed to terminate the evil clown.

Since then, he has appeared in other films such as The Beaver and Taking Woodstock. He has also guest appeared in Rizzoli and Isles.

3. Annette O'Toole as Beverly Marsh

Back then, she was the only female member of The Losers Club. She has been featured in other films, such as Superman 111 and 48 Hours. She has also starred in the movie Final Justice alongside her husband, legendary actor Michael McKean.

4. Tim Reid as Mike Hanlon

Tim has starred in films such as Simon and Simon and WKRP in Cincinnati. The actor has also since starred in the show That ‘70s Show, ‘Sister, Sister’, The Cost of Heaven, and Frank’s Place.

5. John Ritter as Ben Hanscom

John played the role of Ben Hanscom, an overweight kid who dreamed of becoming an architect. Before IT, he was featured in the film Three’s Company and The Waltons.

The actor has also appeared on several shows, such as Scrubs and Felicity. However, he passed away in 2003.

6. Dennis Christopher as Eddie Kaspbrak

Dennis played the role of Eddie, who grew up to become a successful limousine company owner. Before then, he had featured in the film Break Away. Other films include Six Feet Under, Deadwood, Star Trek: Enterprise, and FreakyLinks.

7. Harry Anderson as Richie Tozier

Harry portrayed the role of Richie, whose encounter with Pennywise was not amusing. At one point, Pennywise chants the phrase 'Beep Beep Richie' towards him. Some films he has featured are Night Court and Dave’s World. Today, Harry is a magician and comedian.

8. Richard Masur as Stanley Uris

Richard played the role of Stanley, a kid with a soft spot for watching birds. He has also been featured in The Thing, License to Drive, and Risky Business. The actor has also appeared in films such as Palindromes, Six Degrees of Separation, and Multiplicity.

9. Seth Green as Young Richie Tozier

Young Seth played the younger version of Richie Tozier. The role was played in adulthood by Harry Anderson. Seth has appeared in movies such as Party Monster, The Austin Power series, Can’t Hardly Wait, and Dad.

The IT cast has been featured in multiple other films and shows since the 1990s series. Their input and dedication continue to be felt even in the released modern version of the show.

