Sweet Magnolias cast and characters: Everything you need to know

Sweet Magnolias is a romantic drama on Netflix. The series follows three South Carolina women as they try to handle romance, career, and family life. The three ladies have been best friends since childhood. Read here for more on the show's cast and Sweet Magnolias' season 3 start date.

Sweet Magnolias kept people entertained during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. It is still a popular Netflix series. The third season is currently in production and will hit the big screen soon.

Sweet Magnolias on Netflix

Genre Romantic drama Based on Sweet Magnolias books by Sherryl Woods Number of seasons Two (As of 2022) Number of episodes 20 (10 episodes in season 1 and 10 in season 2) Season 1 original release 19th May 2020 Season 2 original release 4th February 2022 Original network Netflix Developed by Sheryl J. Anderson Executive producers Sherryl Woods and Sheryl J. Anderson

Who are the actors in Sweet Magnolias on Netflix?

The Netflix series follows the lives of three best friends. The following are all the Sweet Magnolias cast members and characters;

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

Maddie is one-third of the Sweet Magnolias friend group. She is a mother of three kids and is separated from her husband, Bill. She is trying to finalize her divorce and is also looking for work. Actress JoAnna Garcia is also known for her roles in Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Sam), Frea-ks and Geeks (Vicki), and The CW sitcom Reba (Cheyenne).

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

Dana is also part of the three Sweet Magnolias friendship group. She is a chef and restaurateur. Her restaurant is called Sullivan's. Actress Brooke Elliot has also starred in the Lifetime series Drop Dead Diva as Jane and in the Broadway productions of The Pirate Queen and Taboo.

Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

Helen is part of the Sweet Magnolias friendship group alongside Sue and Maddie. She is an experienced lawyer. She purchased a mansion and converted it into The Corner Spa alongside her three friends.

Actress Heather Headley is also a talented singer, songwriter and record producer. She won a Tony Award in 2000 for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Aida and later won a Grammy in 2010 for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album for her album Audience of One.

Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend

Kyle is the younger son of Maddie and her estranged husband, Bill. He is a freshman at Serenity High School and is a great actor. He is attracted to Annie and later has a crush on Nellie Lewis. Upcoming actor Logan Allen also starred in Bernie the Dolphin as Kevin Ryan.

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

Annie is the daughter of Sue Sullivan. She hangs out with the Townsend brothers and has a passion for photography. She is attracted to Tyler and is unaware that Kyle likes her. Annie later dates Jackson. Upcoming actress Anneliese Judge has also starred in Where's Rose (2021) as Jessica Waters.

Carson Rowland as Tyler 'Ty' Townsend

Tyler is the eldest son of Maddie and her estranged husband, Bill Townsend. He attends Serenity High and plays for the school's baseball team as a star pitcher. Actor Carson Rowland has also starred in American Housewife (2016) as Will Hansen and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (2022) as Chip Langsberry.

Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox

Cal is Tyler's baseball coach at Serenity High School. He previously played professional baseball. Cal starts dating Maddie after her separation from her husband, Bill. Actor Justin is also known for portraying the role of Mike Traceur in the Knight Rider series and as Tyler Berrett in The CW series Ringer.

Sweet Magnolias supporting cast and characters

Name Role Description Chris Klein Bill Townsend Maddie's former husband and a family doctor at Serenity Family Physicians Jamie Lynn Spears Noreen Fitzgibbons She is a medical assistant at Bill's office. She later becomes his mistress and gets pregnant Dion Johnson Erik Whitley Works as sous chef at Sullivan's Brandon Quinn Ronnie Sullivan Dana Sue's estranged husband and father to Annie Chris Medlin Isaac Works at Sullivan's kitchen and is the son of Peggy and Bill Bianca Berry Tarantino Katie Townsend The only daughter of Bill and Maddie Frank Oakley III Harlan Bixby Works as assistant baseball coach at Serenity High School Allison Gabriel Mary Vaughn Lewis Wife to the mayor and an enemy of the Sweet Magnolias friendship group Simone Lockhart Nellie Lewis Daughter to Mary Vaughn Britany L. Smith Peggy Martin Recurring role Tracey Bonner Pastor June Wilkes Recurring role Charles Lawlor Collins Littlefield Recurring role Harlan Drum Caroline 'CeCe' Matney Tyler's love interest Sam Ashby Jackson Lewis Son to Mary Vaughn and Tyler's baseball rival teammate Hunter Burke Trotter Vidhyarkorn A yoga instructor at The Corner Spa and Cal's best friend Al-Jaleel Knox Gabe Weatherspoon Tyler's best friend and baseball teammate Michael Shenefelt Ryan Wingate Boyfriend to Helen Michael May Simon Spry Annie's friend Caroline Lagerfelt Paula Vreeland Mom to Maddie Chase Anderson Jeremy Reynolds Dana Sue's admirer

Did Sweet Magnolias get cancelled?

The Netflix series was not cancelled. Fans should look forward to experiencing life in Serenity town in the coming seasons.

Is there a Sweet Magnolias season 3?

Netflix confirmed the series would return for a third season which is currently in production. The exact release date for Sweet Magnolias season 3 is yet to be confirmed.

Did actors change in Sweet Magnolias?

The actors have not changed in the Netflix series. The main cast, including JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, has been on the show since the first season.

How many episodes are in Sweet Magnolias season 1?

The show's first season has ten episodes. The second season also has ten episodes.

Where is Sweet Magnolias filmed?

The Netflix series was filmed in Covington, Georgia, although the events in the show are set in the town of Serenity in South Carolina. Many Hollywood shows and films are shot on location in Atlanta.

The Sweet Magnolias' cast has made the show one of the most watched on Netflix. Fans should expect fascinating entertainment in the upcoming Sweet Magnolias seasons 4 and 3.

