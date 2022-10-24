One of the biggest shows in recent years is Schitt's Creek, a sitcom that has gained millions of viewers and various awards on TV screens. Although the show has since ended, the Schitt's Creek cast seems just to be starting their careers. What are they up to now?

The show's cast has gathered worldwide recognition.

Source: Getty Images

Before we go into details about the cast, let us discuss the series' current production state. According to various sources like the Schitt's Creek IMDb page, Schitt's Creek season 7 is not in the plans. The show's final episode concluded in season 6 as episode 14, titled Happy Ending.

The cast of Schitt's Creek may have reached major success through the show, but most of their careers had started rising before starring on the show and have peaked since. So, where are they now?

Where was Schitt's Creek filmed?

The show's undersized town is based on a similar quint area of Goodwood, Ontario. Many exterior shots were shot at Pinewood Toronto Studios in Toronto, and various interior scenes were recorded at Dufferin Gate Studios in Etobicoke, Toronto.

How many Levys are involved in Schitt's Creek?

So, how many cast members of Schitt's Creek are related? The show is a family affair both on and off-screen, with three cast members being a part of the same immediate family in real life too: father Eugene Levy, son Daniel Levy and daughter Sarah Levy.

Who are the actors in Schitt's Creek?

Here are all of the main Schitt's Creek characters, with some mention of extras too:

Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose)

Eugene plays the family's breadwinner.

Source: Getty Images

Eugene is no stranger to playing father roles. His most notable character has been Eugene Levy as Mr Levenstein in the American Pie franchise and movies like Bringing Down the House and The Man. He does not seem to be currently working on anything but did star in country star Kacey Musgraves's Star-Crossed: The Film.

Catherine O'Hara (Moira Rose)

Catherine O'Hara's quirky character in the show has gathered tons of fans on her end.

Source: Getty Images

Catherine rose to prominence through her work on the Canadian television sketch comedy show SCTV back in 1976, in which Eugene Levy also starred. She was also in classics like Beetlejuice and The Nightmare Before Christmas before playing a role in Frankenweenie. The latest news is that she is honoured in the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame.

Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose)

Alexis is the family's larger-than-life daughter.

Source: Getty Images

The popular actress can be seen in Blue Mountain State, Picture This, and Story of Jen. Her most recent appearances include The People We Hate at the Wedding, which was released in 2022, and Kevin Can F**K Himself from 2021 until 2022. She continues to star in Russian Doll.

Daniel Levy (David Rose)

The actor is a dead-ringer for his famous father.

Source: Getty Images

Besides acting roles in past films like Happiest Season, Frat Party and Admission, he can currently be seen on reality TV shows like The Great Canadian Bake-Off and The Big Brunch. Dan recently found his cast for his upcoming movie Good Grief, his directorial debut that will air on the popular streaming platform Netflix. Apart from directing it, he is also the movie's creator and will star in it.

Sarah Levy (Twyla Sands)

The other, more lowkey family member has fewer acting credits but still has prominent roles under her belt.

Source: Getty Images

Sarah has Larry Crowne, Distancing Socially, Working the Engels, and Cheaper by the Dozen 2 under her belt, but she is more low-key than her famous acting family members. Besides her acting past, she has starred in SurrealEstate since 2021.

Emily Hampshire (Stevie Budd)

The actress plays the pessimistic character Stevie.

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian actress can be seen in her past projects like the TV series 12 Monkeys, and It's a Boy Girl Thing, Good Neighbours, Boy Meets Girl and The End of S*x. Her current project has been featured in Chapelwaite since 2021.

Chris Elliott (Roland Schitt)

Chris Elliott has played in various series and movies throughout the years.

Source: Getty Images

Chris can be seen in previous productions like Get a Life, There's Something About Mary, Eagleheart, Everybody Loves Raymond, Groundhog Day, and the Scary Movie franchise, with many years of acting to his name. It is unknown what he is doing as of 2022.

Jennifer Robertson (Jocelyn Schitt)

The actress plays a doe-eyed high-school teacher Jocelyn.

Source: Getty Images

Although Jennifer Robertson's most notable role is in the popular sitcom, she is no stranger to acting. Her previous acting experience includes roles in Twitches, Single All the Way, Holiday Joy, Undercover Grandpa, Valentine Ever After and Relative Chaos. She stars in Ginny and Georgia as of 2021

Noah Reid (Patrick Brewer)

Noah Reid is pictured with the rest of the cast.

Source: Getty Images

The musician is a voice, stage, and screen actor, giving him an already impressive and extensive professional career before his big break on the show. Besides being in Kevin from Work, Titanic (the TV series) and Cardinals, he had had roles in children's movies like Franklin's Magic Christmas and Franklin when he was younger. Noah is showing off his acting skills in Tracy Letts' Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, The Minutes.

Dustin Milligan (Ted Mullens)

The Hollywood heartthrob played Annie's character's love interest.

Source: UGC

Dustin has prominent roles in productions like Bad City, 90210, Shark Night 3D, Repeaters, Love at the Christmas Table, Demonic, Butterfly Effect 2, A Simple Favor, The Messengers and others. His most recent roles include Rutherford Falls (2022) and Mack and Rita (2022).

Tim Rozon (Mutt Schitt)

Tim has an extensive acting career.

Source: UGC

The actor has productions Lake Placid: Legacy, A Sister's Revenge, Instant Star, Christmas Town, and Vagrant Queen under his acting belt, with no signs of slowing down. Like his co-star Sarah Levy, he has starred in SurrealEstate since 2021 and in his other most recent production, Dakota (2022).

Other supporting actors

Besides the main cast, here are the other recurring or guest characters that do not star in every episode and are not indicative of the plot development:

Karen Robinson as Ronnie Lee

Robin Duke as Wendy Kurtz

John Hemphill as Bob Currie

Rizwan Manji as Ray Butani

Ennis Esmer as Emir Kaplan

Steve Lund as Jake

Lili Connor as Grace

François Arnaud (no character details)

Sherry Miller (no character details)

The Schitt's Creek cast has found success and greener pastures after the largely successful show. If you are wondering where to watch Schitt's Creek, you can catch up on all the available episodes on your preferred streaming platform, mainly Netflix. Availability is subject to the platform at hand.

