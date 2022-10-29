Downton abbey cast: Here is everything you need to know about them

Downtown Abbey is a British historical drama. It revolves around the Crawley family, the rich owners of a private estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Viewers get to see and experience the struggles and challenges faced by the family and how much their life is different from ours. Here is everything you need to know regarding the Downtown Abbey cast.

Downton Abbey is a British historical drama set in the early 20th century. Photo: Ben Birchall

The first Downton Abbey season premiered on ITV in the United Kingdom on September 26, 2010, and PBS in the United States on September 26, 2010. Downton Abbey received widespread praise and recognition, including a Golden Globe for Best Miniseries or Television Film and a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Miniseries or Movie. According to Guinness World Records, it was the most critically acclaimed English-language television series in 2011.

Downtown Abbey TV series

Genre Historical drama Period Early 20th century (Between 1912 and 1926) Country United Kingdom Creator Julian Fellowes Writers Tina Pepler, Julian Fellowes, Shelagh Stephenson Producers Nigel Marchant, Liz Trubridge Executive producers Rebecca Eaton, Jullian Fellowes, Garreth Neame Number of seasons Six Number of episodes 52 Original release 26th September 2010 to 25th December 2015 Original network ITV (United Kingdom), PBS (USA)

Downton abbey cast members

The British historical drama aired for six seasons, from 2010 to 2015. The show is currently available to watch on Prime Video. Here are all the details regarding the cast of Downton Abbey and where they are today.

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley

Michelle starred as Lady Mary Crawley. Photo: NBC

Lady Mary Crawley was portrayed by English actress and television personality Michele Dockery. She was nominated for a number of honours, including the Global Globe Award. She made her acting debut in 2004, playing Eliza Dolittle in the film, His Dark Materials. Her most recent acting role was in the 2022 miniseries, Anatomy of a Scandal. She has been cast in various other shows like Good Behavior, Godless, and Defending Jacob.

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley

Hugh Bonneville portrayed Robert Crawley's role in the historical drama. Photo: David M. Benett

Hugh Bonneville played Robert Crawley in both the original film and its latest release, A New Era. He has also starred in 2014's Paddington alongside Andrew Garfield and its 2016 sequel. His latest project was his role as Hector Blake in the 2022 Netflix movie thriller I Came By.

Laura Carmichael as Edith Pelham

Laura portrayed Edith Pelham's role. Photo: Samir Hussein

Laura Carmichael gained worldwide recognition from her role as Edith Pelham, Marchioness of Hexham, in Downton Abbey. Since then, she has starred in various roles, including the 2016 British thriller Marcella and The Secrets She Keeps. She has also starred in the miniseries, The Spanish Princess.

Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley

Maggie Smith portrayed Violet Crawley's role. Photo: David M. Benett

The award-winning actress Maggie Smith played Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, in the original release in 2010. She is known for her iconic role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in Harry Potter series. Maggie won three Emmy awards for the best-supporting actress category in 2011, 2012 and 2016. Since then, she has taken on other notable roles, such as voicing Lady Bluebury in Sherlock Gnomes and A Boy Called Christmas.

Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham

Actress Elizabeth McGovern portrayed Cora Crawley's role. Photo: Monica Schipper

Elizabeth McGovern was among the Downton Abbey original cast, and she earned several nominations while starring as Cora Crawley in the series. Since the series ended, she has appeared in 2019's War of the Worlds and the Chaperone.

Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates

Joanne Froggatt starred as Anna Bates in the British series. Photo: Arnold Jarocki

She first appeared in the series as the head housemaid in the 2010 premier. Since then, she has been nominated for three Emmy award nominations in the outstanding supporting actress category. She also voiced Wendy on Bob the Builder for several years, as well as a number of TV and film roles, including the 2017 biopic Mary Shelley opposite Elle Fanning.

Allen Leech as Tom Branson

Actor Allen Leech portrayed Tom's role in the historical drama. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Tom Branson, the chauffeur, was portrayed by Allen Leech in the original series. Leech has acted in several other films since the end of the series in 2015, most notably as Paul Prenter in the 2018 drama Bohemian Rhapsody and The Hunter's Prayer.

Rob James-Collier as Thomas Barrow

Actor Rob James-Collier portrayed Thomas Barrow's role. Photo: Lia Toby

During the original Downton Abbey debut in 2010, Robert James-Collier was cast as footman Thomas Barrow. This was one of the actor's first major roles, following a stint on Coronation Street. Following the conclusion of the series, James-Collier appeared in several TV and film titles, such as 2016's The Level and 2017's The Ritual.

Jim Carter as Mr Carson

Jim Carter is a veteran English actor. Photo: Mondadori Portfolio

When Downton Abbey initially aired in 2010, Jim Carter joined the original cast as butler Charles Carson. From 2012 through 2015, he received four consecutive Emmy nominations for his performance in the historical drama.

Carter has appeared in and provided voices for various projects since the end of the series, including 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight. Prior.

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lady Sybil Crawley

Jessica Findlay portrayed Lady Sybil's role in the Downton Abbey historical drama. Photo: Kate Green

Although it was heartbreaking when Jessica Brown Findlay's character passed away while giving delivery, it did free the actress up for roles in Peacock's Brave New World series and the Hulu series Harlots. She also starred in the British comedy-drama Albatross as Emelia Conan Doyle and in the Winter's Tale as Beverly Penn.

Sophie McShera as Daisy Mason

Actress Sophie McShera starred as Daisy Mason in the historical drama. Photo: Lia Toby

Daisy Parker, an assistant cook, was portrayed in the historical drama by actress Sophie McShera. She played Drizella Tremaine in Cinderella in 2015 and in a few episodes of The Queen's Gambit in 2020, where she portrayed Miss Graham.

David Brendan Coyle as John Bates

David Brendan Coyle is a veteran English-Irish actor. Photo: Adela Loconte

When the 2010 season of Downton Abbey debuted, Brendan Coyle was cast as John Bates. In 2012, he received an Emmy nomination for his performance in the category of the best-supporting actor.

Kevin Doyle as Joseph Molesley

Kevin Doyle portrayed Joseph's role. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

When the 2010 season of Downton Abbey first aired, Kevin Doyle became a member of the original cast as Joseph Molesley. After the series ended, he made many subsequent appearances, including Happy Valley (2015) and The Witcher (2021) on Netflix.

Penelope Wilton as Isobel Crawley

Penelope Wilton is a veteran English actress. Photo: Lia Toby

English actress Penelope Wilton portrayed Isobel Crawley's role in the historical drama. She has starred in several other series, including Brief Encounters and After Life, and carried some of the show's regal inspirations to her part as The Queen in the BFG.

Why is Mary's husband not in the New Downton Abbey movie?

Matthew Goode's absence is explained by Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), who claims that her husband is racing automobiles all over the world and does not want to return home. However, the actor Matthew Goode's schedule prevented him from participating in the second Downton Abbey sequel movie.

Who is the male lead in Downton Abbey?

Actor Hugh Bonneville who portrayed Robert Crawley, the 7th Earl of Grantham, is the male lead in the series. He received three Screen Actors Guild Awards and two straight Emmy nominations for his role in the British historical drama.

Is there a season 7 of Downton Abbey?

The British historical television show had six seasons. There have been no more instalments since the end of season 6, which was released in 2015. However, the series has a 2022 movie sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, which is set right after the events of season six.

Why did Sybil leave Downton Abbey?

Actress Jessica departed the show during season three because her popular character, Sybil, passed away soon after giving birth. Sybil was Mary and Edith's sister.

The male and female Downton Abbey cast members were exemplary in their performance, making the historical drama one of the best in the UK and Hollywood. From the above information, they have all continued to do great in their respective careers.

