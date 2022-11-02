SA Savage Beauty show: cast, trailer, episodes, review, seasons

Savage Beauty is a South African drama series you should consider watching. The thrilling drama was released on May 12, 2022, on Netflix and was written by Lebogang Mogashoa. Savage Beauty is a gripping revenge drama with an important message you cannot afford to miss. The drama puts viewers on a thrill ride from the very beginning to the end.

Savage Beauty revolves around a mysterious woman who embeds herself in a powerful family with a global beauty empire and dark secrets to seek revenge for her tragic past. But before you dive in and start watching the Savage Beauty show, get to know what you will be watching, the cast, synopsis, and much more!

What is the movie Savage Beauty all about?

The drama series revolves around Bhengu Beauty, the global beauty empire, and Zinhle, the face of the brand, who has come to avenge the Bhengu family for her tragic past. The public is unaware that Don and Grace Bhengu's lucrative beauty empire was founded on the unethical practice of testing a skin-lightening product on children.

Where does Savage Beauty take place?

The drama series' fast-paced plot takes place in the lively city of Johannesburg. This is where the exorbitantly wealthy Bhengu family lives lavishly in their sprawling private estate.

Don Bhengu and Grace Bhengu are the founders of Bhengu Beauty, a cosmetic conglomerate supplying South Africa with beauty products. Unknown to their customers, they have been carrying out shady business dealings that keep the company running. They have been manufacturing and distributing skin-bleaching products, despite the South African government banning the importation, manufacture and distribution of the same.

Fifteen years ago, the owners of a Bhengu Beauty empire tested a toxic product on a group of street children living in the township of Soweto. Zinhle and her siblings were forced to become the first test subjects of the developing bleaching products.

Sadly, the test results were very critical, and after years of chronic illness, Zinhle's sister eventually succumbed to the products' toxins. Driven by grief and rage, Zinhle comes up with a plan for revenge. Thus, she sets on a journey to look for the wealthy and powerful Bhengu family and bring them down.

Her motive is to seek revenge and expose family secrets, leading the Bhengus down a path of destruction. But in the process of vengeance, innocent people are harmed, making Manzini's mission complicated. Besides, Zinhle's darkness threatens to consume her. She is left to decide whether she wants justice or pure, cold revenge.

Savage Beauty cast

The series would not have been exciting without a team of competent and dedicated cast. The amazingly talented cast includes:

Rosemary Zimu as Zinhle Manzini

Dumisani Mbebe as Don Bhengu

John Ncamane as Kolobe

Nthati Moshesh as Grace Bhengu

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi as Linda Bhengu

Angela Sithole as Thando Bhengu

Mntaha Vika as Doctor

Jesse Suntele as Phila Bhengu

Khutjo Green as Chief Nurse

Tina Redman as Zandi

Nandi Mbatha as Ruby

Didintle Khunou as Vee

Vaughn Lucas as Peter

Thami Ngoma as Regina

Slindile Nodangala as Gogo Simphiwe

Bridget Masinga as Bhengu PR Person

Eve Rasimeni as Nurse Noni

Oros Mampofu as Ndu Bhengu

Vele Manenje as Makhosi Mnisi

Will there be a season 2 of Savage Beauty?

It is yet unknown of season 2 of the series. Hopefully, Netflix will give the show a second season to keep entertaining, educating, and getting to know what happened to Don at the end of the season finale. Meanwhile, check out the thrilling Savage Beauty trailer here. The first season consists of six Savage Beauty episodes, each taking up an average of 30 minutes.

Is Savage Beauty a good series?

The drama series is worth watching as it deals with serious class issues. The scriptwriter is adept at showing viewers that Zinhle's presence in the Bhengu family is not by accident; there is more to her winning the face of Bhengu Beauty contests than it seems.

However, the drama was rated TV-MA due to inappropriate content, including alcohol, violence, strong language and sexual content. Thus, only mature audiences should be watching the series.

You will learn from the Savage Beauty reviews that the drama series does not hold back. It speaks to a real social problem and exposes the culprits responsible for perpetuating it.

What country is Savage Beauty based in?

Savage Beauty is a South African television series created by Lebogang Mogashoa. Denny Y. Miller, Thati Pele, and Rea Rangaka directed the series from scripts co-written by Mogashoa, Nelisa Ngcobo, and Neo Sibiya.

Besides the drama in Savage Beauty, the show also reminds us of capitalism's insidious role in the pervasiveness of colourism and anti-blackness generation after generation. Watch it on Netflix today and get the full story!

