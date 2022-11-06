Dinge van 'n Kind: cast, trailer, teaser, plot summary, full story

Dinge van 'n Kind is an Afrikaans drama television series. The show aired for ten episodes on the kykNET network. The TV series is an adaptation of a novel titled Die dinge van 'n kind by Marita van der Vyver. Its storyline is one of the most intriguing, especially for those who grew up in the late 1970s.

Dinge van 'n Kind season one was released on 10 May 2022. Nagvlug Films is responsible for the production of the show, and it originally aired in Afrikaans. English subtitles of the show are available for those who do not understand the language.

Dinge van 'n Kind's plot summary

The TV show is centred around the tribulations of Mart Vermaak, the main character. Its main themes are adolescence, friendship, and political awakening. The story takes place during the apartheid era. Most of the scenes are flashbacks of the young and older Mart as she tells her story in three different generations – the 1970s, 1990s, and present.

Dinge van 'n Kind’s full story

The story begins with young Mart (played by Melissa Myburgh), bored in her new residence. She is joined by Delena, who becomes her roommate and friend. Later, viewers are introduced to the present-day Pierre telling his mother about his plan to relocate to Heathrow, London, with his partner Janine. As they pack their bags, Janine comes across a letter addressed to Pierre. At first, he is unbothered by the letter.

After discovering Pierre has read the letter, Mart tries to stop him and Janine from leaving for Heathrow, but he has already made up his mind. She is afraid he might find out the truth about his biological mother. The events of the 1970s flock to her memory as she remembers how she and Delena met their boyfriends and their sexual encounters.

Simon and his friends are in the army. And it is during the country’s political upheavals they are sent to fight in Angola. The country was going through a tough political phase. The country sends them secretly to fight in Angola. Mart is disturbed when Simon volunteers to join the army. She is even uninterested in the army stories when their boyfriends visit them in their dorm.

Delena opens up about her sexual encounter with her boyfriend. She tells Mary how the contraceptive broke during intercourse. Mart cannot believe her eyes; she worries that her friend may get pregnant. On the other hand, Delena does not seem to be scared at all. She tells her that it was her first sexual encounter.

Mart’s mother is worried about the current political state of her country. Marlene tells Karel that the Minister of Foreign Affairs denies sending their troops to Angola. Kael seems to know more, but he keeps it to himself. He argues that the state keeps that information a secret for a reason.

Karel informs Marta about Pierre’s death. He tells her that he was fatally shot on the border. She breaks down in tears uncontrollably. Later, Karel bumps into Delena’s father in a shop. He sarcastically asks about her daughter and requests him to tell her to visit Marta. Krisjan does not seem to be interested in his chat. He leaves hurriedly, leaving at the shop.

Pierre gathers the courage to confront the present Mart about the letter. He has already discovered that she is not his biological mother. He tells her to the face that Thomas is not her father and that she has never been a mother. Mart is heartbroken – she leaves him with the picture of the old Pierre (his biological father).

Suna organizes a party and invites Mart, who Pierre and Janine accompany. Mart becomes tipsy and remembers her past. The two remember how they met their boyfriends. At this point, Pierre learns that Thomas is indeed not his biological father. He also learns that her biological parents are Pierre and Delena.

In a flashback, Mart recalls how she took away Delena’s son leaving her crying in a hospital bed. Mart and Simon adopt the young Pierre because he is infertile. Eventually, Pierre decides to leave for Heathrow with Janine. While at the airport, he reads an emotional note from Mart. He takes a sigh and comforts Janine that everything will be fine.

Dinge van 'n Kind’s cast

The show features some of the most talented and splendid cast. You can look at the list below and learn more about them.

1. Melissa Myburgh as Mart Vermaak

Melissa Myburgh is a South African actress. She is the main character in the TV show. Some of her other popular works include Twisted Christmas and Kompleks.

2. Mienke Ehlers as Dalena van Vuuren

Actress Mienke Ehlers is another vital cast member of this TV show. The South African actress was born on 4 July 1996, making her 26 years old as of 2022. She is a close confidant of Mart in the TV show.

3. Ludwig Binge as Pierre

Actor Ludwig Binge is originally from Cape Town, Western Cape. He plays Pierre, Delena’s son or Janine’s husband.

4. Jana Kruger as Marlene

Jana Kruger is a South African actress from Cape Town. She plays Mart's mother and Karel's wife in the TV show. In real life, she is a mother of three.

5. Andahr Cotton as Simon Vermaak

Andahr Cotton is another popular South African actor. He portrays Simon, Mart’s boyfriend and Pierre’s best friend. The actor is also known for playing Adam Prinsloo in Spoorloos.

Supporting cast

Some of the other actors who did an amazing job supporting the main cast are as follows:

Augusta Zietsman as Suna van der Merwe

Andre Weideman as Karel Vermaak

Susanne Beyers as Mart Vermaak

Kim Syster as Janine O'Brien

Andre Roothman as Thomas O'Brien

Kim Syster as Janine

Dinge van 'n Kind’s episodes

Dinge van 'n Kind on kykNET runs for 48 minutes per episode. The first episode premiered on the network on 10 May 2022, while the finale aired on 12 July 2022. Fans anticipate more episodes, but the creators have yet to renew the show for season two.

Dinge van 'n Kind's teasers

Like many South African telenovelas, the Dinge van 'n Kind teasers are online on IMDb for ten episodes. If you do not mind spoilers, you can read them before watching the Afrikaans TV series.

Dinge van 'n Kind's trailer

Its teaser was published on the kykNET’s YouTube channel on 19 Apr 2022. If you are interested in watching the show, it is good to watch the trailer.

Dinge van 'n Kind’s cast includes young and talented South African actors and actresses. They did a fantastic job portraying their roles. Like the original novel, the show has won several South African fans. Many of them hope that kykNET will renew it for season two soon.

