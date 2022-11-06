Big Brother Mzansi: Everything you ought to know about the popular production

Entertainment and television are almost synonymous nowadays with the amount of content created for viewers' pleasure. However, DStv, a broadcast satellite service in Africa, has always served subscribers with premium content, and this took a whole turn with the Big Brother Mzansi production, which dates back to 2001. This television brings more entertainment authenticity as the audience watches their favourite characters live.

Big Brother Mzansi is the brainchild of an entertainment mogul of Dutch origin known as John de Mol. Photo: @DStvEswatini

This concept of entertainment is carried out in what is referred to as the Big Brother house, where an already determined number of people from various backgrounds and personalities are made to live together for a specific period. The new housemates are evicted one after the other depending on their popularity among viewers, who will vote for their favourite to stay until the last day. The last man or woman standing goes home with a grand prize.

All about the Big Brother show

The show is the brainchild of an entertainment mogul of Dutch origin known as John de Mol. He has also been credited for other big international shows like Fear Factor and Deal or No Deal. The Big Brother Mzansi show has had six seasons, with the second being a celebrity version of it.

The show was initially referred to as Big Brother South Africa in the first three seasons but got its new name on its return after about 12 years of no-show.

Big Brother Mzansi's song is a unique theme that sounds each time the host announces the show.

How does Big Brother Mzansi work?

Before any show season begins, Big Brother auditions are carried out. This is where interested South Africans are called upon to submit their application and screened by a panel. Only 20 applicants will be passed, making the process highly competitive.

Successful applicants are housed in an already determined house with access to their primary needs. Still, they cannot bring in their communication-enabled gadgets like phones, laptops, or even music players. The Big Brother Mzansi housemates are incommunicado for the period that they remain in the house, which is usually a little over two months for the last contestant standing.

Who is the owner of Big Brother Mzansi?

The show is not owned by a specific person as it is the result of cooperative production and directing efforts from various organisations. Endemol and Mzansi Magic produced the show, which was usually aired by M-Net.

Big Brother Mzansi house. Photo: @Samo_lopi

When did BB Mzansi 2022 start?

The 2020 edition, also officially the 6th season of the show and the third after the name change, began on 23rd January 2022 and ended on 3rd April 2022. Twenty housemates were made to live together for 71 days, with occasional evictions happening until the winner emerged.

Who are the housemates of Big Brother Mzansi 2022?

The show began with 18 contestants, but another two were added about a week into the show to bring the number to 20. Their names and aliases are given below:

Michelle Dimpho Mvundla known as Mphowabadimo Gashwen Brandon Mthombeni known as Gash1 Libo Njomba known as Lino Themba Karabo Mabaso known simply as Themba Thato Mokoena known as Thato Ukho Samela known as Sis Tamara Tulani Madala known as Tulz Bongani Sikhukhula known as Vyno Nthabiseng Mothutsi known as Nthabii Naledi Mogadime known as Nale Thobeka Mtshali known as Venus Gugu Refiloe Bonga known as Terry Luthando Mthembu known as B.U Yolanda Glover known as Yoli Norman Nhlapo known as Norman Thando Mati (Mcopela) known as Acacia Mvelo Ntuli known as Mvelo Adindu Asuzu known as Zino Rethabile Potsane known as Dinkybliss Keamogetswe Motlhale known as QV

Who is the winner of Big Brother Mzansi 2022?

At the show's end, Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, known as Mphowabadimo, emerged winner after beating 19 other contestants. Mphowabadimo made history as she is the first woman and Sangoma to become the show's winner.

She was visibly excited after being crowned champion and said:

I've just made history. "Despite all the challenges, I kept my head held high and I prevailed. [Winning Big Brother Mzansi] proves that nothing is impossible and that women are just as strong. We can achieve anything,"

Mphowabadimo went home with a grand prize of R2 million.

Big Brother Mzansi 2022 winner. Photo: @zizipho_nzele

How to watch Big Brother Mzansi?

Interested audiences can watch the show on approved channels on their DSTV decoder and Mzansi Magic. The Big Brother Mzansi live stream option allows people to watch the show on the go. To do this, such individuals must have the DSTV app installed on their phone or personal computer.

Big Brother Mzansi's website

Whatever you want to know about this show can be found on its website, but typing BigBrotherMzansi.com into your query bar will not take you to the show's official page. The official DStv website will let you access whatever information you need about the show.

The Big Brother Mzansi show is about to slightly change its organisation with news about merging it with its Nigerian version, Big Brother Naija. According to the show organisers, this means that Nigerians and South Africans will cohabit in the house and try to outsmart each other for the grand prize.

