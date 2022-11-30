Pandya Store Starlife cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, teasers

The Pandya's are a middle-class household whose efforts are geared towards working and earning a living from the Pandya store. They reside in Somnath, where the store is also located. The shop was previously owned by the late Darshan Pandya. However, his eldest son, Gautam, took over the responsibilities after his death. Unfortunately, not everyone means good to them. Here is a glimpse of the Pandya store starlife series.

Some marriages are no walk in the park, especially if one party is not entirely accepted in the family. This is the case for Dhara, whose marriage to Gautam was not accepted by her mother-in-law, despite her kind-hearted nature. She takes care of her three brothers-in-law and is later welcomed into the family. Pandya store teasers will keep you updated on the drama and what to expect in each episode.

Pandya store starlife

Gautam, the eldest of Pandya's siblings, finds himself entangled in a fixed marriage with Anita. Anita is Gautam's maternal aunt's (Prafulla) niece. Interestingly, Prafulla and her niece, Anita, have no good intentions for the Pandya store. Pandya store episodes tell it all as it unveils the drama within the family business.

Pandya store plot summary

Gautam and Anita have a planned marriage. Despite her evil intentions with the family store, she fails to realise that the Pandya store is under a mortgage. However, she learns of it during the wedding day and cuts off the wedding to Gautam. The tables turn, and Gautam marries Dhara, his sister's friend. The educated and kind-hearted girl is warmly welcomed into the family by her husband's siblings. However, their mother objects to the relationship.

Gautam's mother, Suman, later accepts Dhara as her daughter-in-law. Suman, who has been suffering from paralysis, starts recovering. Gautam and his wife restore the store to its feet, saving it from financial turmoil. Dhara and Gautam fall in love, but Dhara is selfless enough to halt starting a family until she settles her brothers-in-law.

Pandya store full story

Ten years down the line, Dhara's siblings, Dev, Krish, and Shiva, are now mature adults. Gautam and his wife Dhara re-open the store and host a massive function. Another of Prafulla's nieces, Raavi, reveals that she is in love with Dev. Even though Raavi is getting along with everyone, Shiva is not okay with her.

Jagat requests Suman for her acceptance into the family, and a marriage is arranged between Dev and Raavi. This is even though Dev is already in a relationship with Rishita, Janardhan Seth's daughter.

The twist and turn of their love are revealed when Rishita's parents fail to support their relationship. Dev does everything he can to convince his family that his passion for Rishita is true. He admits to Dhara that he cannot marry Raavi since he does not love her.

Dhara decides to go and have a word with Rishita's family. However, she is met with contempt, slapped, and humiliated. Shiva and Dev visit Rishita's dad's house and have a one-on-one confrontation for insulting Dhara. Dev breaks all ties with Rishita and makes peace with marrying Raavi.

On the wedding day, Rishita escapes from her home and goes to the wedding. She reveals her relationship with Dev, and in turn, Dev leaves Raavi in distress. Suman's condition deteriorates, and they rush to her side. Suman also blames Dhara. As a result, Dhara requests Shiva to marry Raavi.

Shiva agrees to the marriage proposal for the respect Shiva has for Dhara. Rishita and Dev get married, and so do Shiva and Raavi. After the wedding rituals, Rishita repeatedly hurls insults at Raavi.

Rishita becomes dramatic after Raavi is allocated Dhara's room. According to Rishita, the room is more significant than hers. Raavi gives up the room and sets the record straight that she neither wants the room nor Dev.

When the couple are headed for a Pooja, Raavi and Shiva are kidnapped. It is discovered that Rishita's dad sent the goons. Krish finds out about the abductions and tells everyone.

Krish, Dhara, and Rishita return to their home and are teased by Maami. Raavi and Shiva are saved once the Pandya brothers arrive on time. Suman sends her sons and their wives for kuldevi puja.

Pandya store cast

The Indian TV show features some of the industry's most talented actors and actresses. Here are some of the cast members that will be gracing your television screen.

1. Kinshuk Mahajan as Gautam Pandya, Dhara's Husband

Gautam took over the responsibilities of the family stores after the death of his father. Gautam and Anita have a planned marriage. However, the tables turn, and Gautam marries Dhara, his sister's friend.

2. Shiny Doshi as Dhara Pandya, Gautam's wife

Dhara is an educated and kind-hearted girl, who is warmly welcomed into the family by her husband's siblings. However, her mother-in-law objects to the relationship at first before accepting her.

3. Akshay Kharodia as Dev Pandya, Gautam's brother

Dev breaks all ties with Rishita and makes peace with marrying Raavi. He, however, realises that he still loves Rishita but keeps to himself.

4. Simran Budharup as Rishita, Dev's wife

Shiva also defends Dhara and warns Rishita not to disrespect her. At one point, Rishita tries to despise Raavi, but Shiva puts her down.

Here are more Pandya store starlife cast members:

Real name Cast Role Kanwar Dhillon Shiva Pandya Gautam's brother Alice Kaushik Raavi Shiva's wife Mohit Parmar Krish Pandya Gautam's brother Jovian Fernandes Young Dev Pandya Gautam's brother Young Shiva Pandya Swarnim Gautam's brother Harminder Young Krish Pandya Gautam's brother Pallavi Rao Prafulla Gautam’smami Mohit Sharma Jignesh Anita's father Kruttika Desai Suman Gautam’s mother Krunal Pandit Jagat Narayan Prafulla's husband Farrukh Saeed Darshan Gautam's father Shristi Maheswari Anita Gautam's friend Aarti Sharma Saroj Anita's mother Shruti Bisht Keerti Seth Rishita's sister Vijhay Badlaani Janardhan Seth Rishita's father Geetika Shyam Kalyani Seth Rishita's mother

Is Shiva still alive in Pandya Store?

Yes, Shiva is alive. Once the couple is headed for a Pooja, Raavi and Shiva are kidnapped but are later rescued from the goons sent by Rishita's father.

Who is the girlfriend of Shiva in Pandya Store?

Shiva marries Raavi after Dhara makes the request. He agrees to the marriage proposal to Raavi and weds her the same day Dev marries Rishita.

Pandya store Starlife show is an Indian show featured on the Star plus TV network. The fictional entertainment show will keep its fans glued to their television screens. Stay tuned on Starlife Africa for all the drama.

