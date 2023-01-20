It's Not Easy To Love on Zee World: cast, plot summary, full story, teasers

It's Not Easy To Love, with the Hindi title Mithai, is a Bollywood television drama that premiered on Zee World on 5 January 2023 and was created by Ghazala Nargis in partnership with Sonal Ganatra. It follows the life of a candy seller whose life takes a drastic turn after being involved with a rich family.

This culturally rich drama includes a talented cast of actors and actresses that do a phenomenal job in delivering its storyline. The story's protagonists are Mithai and Siddarth, played by renowned Indian actors Debattama Saha and Aashish Bharadwaj, respectively.

It's Not Easy To Love's summary

Genre Drama Network Zee TV, Zee World Number of seasons One Number of episodes 148 Created by Ghazala Nargis and Sonal Ganatra Produced by Arvind Babbal Productions Written by Dialogues and Rekha Babbal

It's Not Easy To Love's cast

The drama features a cast of talented actors and actresses, which includes:

Debattama Saha as Mithai Siddharth

Debattama is an Indian actress popularly known for her lead roles in Hindi and Bengali television shows. The 25-year-old realized her passion for acting while still in Don Bosco High School. Debattama's father was not supportive of her daughter choosing a career in the entertainment industry, but her mother ensured that she followed her dreams and interests. She has starred in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, E Amar Gurudakshina and Mithai.

Aashish Bharadwaj as Siddharth Choubey

The Indian actor known as Aashish made his acting debut in a Hindi TV serial titled Kasauti Zindagi Kai 2. He discovered his passion for performing arts in his second year in college. Aashish is also a model signed under Toabh Talents and some of the brands he has worked with include Oppo, Realme, Besivaindia and Toyota. One of his biggest career highlights was his 2019 Vogue India and GQ feature.

Pooja Dikshit as Aabha Choubey

Pooja's acting career has enabled her to win the hearts of many fans. She is well known for her roles in Mere Sai, Hate Story and Chakravyuh. Pooja had no intentions of being an actress. However, life takes interesting turns sometimes. All she knew was that she wanted to be a physician. Her appearance in a few films made television producers interested in working with her. Fast forward to current times, Pooja is one of India's most talented actresses.

Other cast members of the drama with recurring roles are:

Name of actor/actress Name of character Yatindra Chaturvedi Harimohan Choubey Shaili Shukla Chandrakanta Choubey Saurabh Agrawal Girish Choubey Ajit Jha Abhishek Choubey Nidhi Mathur Geetika Choubey Darpan Srivastava Pramod Pathak Priom Gujjar Rajiv Kervi Udani Keerti Choubey Nikhilesh Rathore Shubham Choubey Abhishek Mishra Shaurya Choubey Nisha Jha Karishma Choubey Arjun Singh Rohan Sumit Singh Apeksha Sharma Amita Choksi Indu Gosain Narasimhaa Yogi Bhoora

It's Not Easy To Love's plot summary

The television drama follows the life of a sweet seller, Mithai, and her involvement with a family of an affluent standard. Over time, Mithai bonds with the Modak family to the point that Dadu arranges a wedding between Mithai and Siddharth. The arranged marriage journey is not easy at first, but things improve once Mithai and Siddharth get to know each other.

It's Not Easy To Love's full story

Mithai is an owner of a small business from a low social class. She enters the Modak family as a sweets seller but later develops a strong bond with them. She was set to marry Siddarth, who initially declined the marriage on the grounds that he does not believe in arranged marriages.

Dadu arranges for Mithai to get married to Som who backs out of the marriage on the wedding day. Siddarth is left with no choice but to agree with Dadu to arrange a wedding for him and Mithai. Siddarth eventually warms up to marrying Mithai for his family's honour. Their marriage was not without challenges, but they grew closer to each other over time.

It's Not Easy To Love's teasers

Below are a few teasers you can engage with to catch up with the show if you have missed the episodes that have already aired:

Episode 1 (5 January 2023)

Mithai has joined a candy-making competition that she wishes to emerge victorious in and she heads to the temple for prayers regarding this competition. Mithai's family owes Bhoora some money, and his reason for scrapping their debt is that Mithai marries him. Faced with such a situation, her mother thinks of her promise to Arti.

Episode 2 (6 January 2023)

Siddharth's grandfather brings Mithai to their home and she serves her infamous jalebi sweets to everyone. She accepts the challenge of convincing the Modak family that she'll convince Siddharth to try her sweets.

Episode 3 (7 January 2023)

Mithai makes the necessary preparations for the competition in which Siddharth's grandfather registered her. However, her security is threatened as Bhoora plans to abduct her from the competition venue.

Episode 4 (8 January 2023)

Siddharth comes to Mithai's rescue as Bhoora tries to kidnap her. By Lord Krishna's grace, Mithai wins the competition. She leaves the venue overjoyed and shouting praises to Krishna.

Episode 5 (9 January 2023)

This time around, Bhoora succeeds in capturing Mithai and forces her to marry him, but Mithai escapes. Her mother advises her not to report Bhoora, and Siddharth instructs Harimohan to close the business.

It's Not Easy To Love guarantees viewers who enjoy watching Bollywood shows epic entertainment with its interesting storyline. Viewers can watch it weekly on Zee World, DStv channel 166.

