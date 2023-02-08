Never kiss your best friend on Zee World: cast, plot summary, full story, episodes
If you are looking for an exciting series to binge-watch, look no further: Never kiss your best friend on Zee world is a new drama-romance show on the Zee World channel that brings a little bit of everything to the plot. So, what is the show all about, and why should you watch it? Here, we detail the show, including the plot, cast, episodes and some teasers.
Never kiss your best friend on Zee world is a heart-warming story that redefines the rules of friendship. It revolves around two best friends, Tanie and Sumer, who meet after five long years of separation.
Never kiss your best friend summary
|Genre
|Romantic Drama
|Written by
|Durjoy Datta, Sumrit Shahi
|Directed by
|Arif Khan
|Starring
|Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh
|Music by
|Pranaay
|Country of origin
|India
|Original language
|Hindi
|No. of seasons
|2
|No. of episodes
|18
|Producers
|Devang Bhavsar, Mohit Chhabra, Niraj Kothari
|Distributor
|ZEE5
|Original release
|January 2020
Never kiss your best friend plot summary
The story is adapted from Sumrit Sahi's book of the same name and stars two friends Nakuul Mehta, playing Sumer, and Anya Singh as Tanie. The show premiered on October 17, 2022, at 10 pm on Zee World in a newly branded time slot, ZEE Rush, which offers fast-paced, exciting series.
Never kiss your best friend full story
The show was shot in London and is relatable as it revolves around two best friends, Sumer and Tanie, struggling with romantic feelings for each other, which leads to further complications.
The two estranged friends reunite coincidentally after years of separation when they both end up working in London. Upon reuniting, they recount their past and the cause of their split. They make peace, and they find they can be more than friends.
This audience would empathize with being scared while getting into a relationship and ruining a good friendship.
The first season Indian TV series was directed by Arif Khan, written by Durjoy Datta and Sumrit Shahi and produced by 11:11 Productions.
Never kiss your best friend cast with images
The show would not have been exciting without a team of competent actors and actresses. Below are interesting facts that you should not miss about the cast:
1. Anya Singh as Tanie Brar
Anya Singh is an Indian actress who made her debut in the Bollywood film Qaidi Band and Lex Talionis, released in 2016. She was born on December 29, 1992.
2. Nakuul Mehta as Sumer Dhillion
Mehta is an Indian actor famous for his impressive works on Hindi television. He made his acting debut in 2012. He was born on January 17, 1983, in Udaipur, India.
3. Nikki Walia as Happy Brar
Niki Aneja Walia is an Indian television and film actress who works in Hindi films. Walia was born on September 26, 1972, in Mumbai.
4. Rituraj Singh as Sumer's Father
Rituraj is a celebrated Indian actor who has played in several Indian TV shows like Warrior High, Hitler Didi, and Banegi Apni Baat. He was born in Kota, Rajasthan, on May 23, 1964.
5. Nikkita Chadha as Manali
Chadha is a British actress and dancer from London, UK, but her heritage is Indian. Her most notable role is in the film Alladin. She was born in London, United Kingdom, on August 12, 1994.
6. Shaizeen Persha as Megha
Persha is an Indian TV actress who has worked in several movies and series. She made her debut in 2019 in the movie Ghost. She was born on July 15, 1994, in India.
7. Zain Imam as Zayed
Imam is an actor who predominantly works in Hindi television. He is famous for his role as Neil Khanna in Star Plus show Naamkaran, which earned him Gold Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role. He was born on May 18, 1988, in Delhi, India.
8. Vivek Mushran as Tanie's Father
Vivek Mushran is an Indian actor famous for his work in Bollywood movies. He made his first debut with the film Saudagar released in 1991, a megahit blockbuster. He was born on August 9, 1969, in Renukoot, Uttar Pradesh, India.
9. Paloma Monappa as Laika
Monappa is an Indian surfer, model and actor from Mumbai. As an actress, she made her debut in Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoom as a surfer girl. She was born on January 1, 1997.
10. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi as Sumer's mother
Suchitra is an Indian actress, model and singer known for her works in Hindi cinema. She was born on November 27, 1975, in Mumbai, India. In 2013, she launched her most talked-about book, Drama Queen, which was her semi-autobiography.
Is Never kiss your best friend season 2 a continuation of season 1?
Never kiss your best friend is already back with another season. The series picks up right where the first season ended, where best friends turned lovers Tanie Brar (Anya Singh) and Sumer Singh Dhillon (Nakuul Mehta) part ways.
In an age when people are lonelier than ever, Never kiss your best friend on Zee world highlights the importance of having a trusted companion. The main protagonists, Sumer and Tanie, have a chemistry that keeps you glued, and the ending would make you want to watch the show again.
