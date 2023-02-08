If you are looking for an exciting series to binge-watch, look no further: Never kiss your best friend on Zee world is a new drama-romance show on the Zee World channel that brings a little bit of everything to the plot. So, what is the show all about, and why should you watch it? Here, we detail the show, including the plot, cast, episodes and some teasers.

The series revolves around two best friends, Sumer and Tanie, struggling with romantic feelings for each other.

Never kiss your best friend on Zee world is a heart-warming story that redefines the rules of friendship. It revolves around two best friends, Tanie and Sumer, who meet after five long years of separation.

Never kiss your best friend summary

Genre Romantic Drama Written by Durjoy Datta, Sumrit Shahi Directed by Arif Khan Starring Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh Music by Pranaay Country of origin India Original language Hindi No. of seasons 2 No. of episodes 18 Producers Devang Bhavsar, Mohit Chhabra, Niraj Kothari Distributor ZEE5 Original release January 2020

Never kiss your best friend plot summary

The story is adapted from Sumrit Sahi's book of the same name and stars two friends Nakuul Mehta, playing Sumer, and Anya Singh as Tanie. The show premiered on October 17, 2022, at 10 pm on Zee World in a newly branded time slot, ZEE Rush, which offers fast-paced, exciting series.

The Zee world series highlights the importance of having a trusted companion. Photo: @Zee world (modified by author)

Never kiss your best friend full story

The show was shot in London and is relatable as it revolves around two best friends, Sumer and Tanie, struggling with romantic feelings for each other, which leads to further complications.

The two estranged friends reunite coincidentally after years of separation when they both end up working in London. Upon reuniting, they recount their past and the cause of their split. They make peace, and they find they can be more than friends.

This audience would empathize with being scared while getting into a relationship and ruining a good friendship.

The first season Indian TV series was directed by Arif Khan, written by Durjoy Datta and Sumrit Shahi and produced by 11:11 Productions.

Never kiss your best friend cast with images

The show would not have been exciting without a team of competent actors and actresses. Below are interesting facts that you should not miss about the cast:

1. Anya Singh as Tanie Brar

Anya Singh is an Indian actress who made her debut in the Bollywood film Qaidi Band and Lex Talionis, released in 2016. She was born on December 29, 1992.

2. Nakuul Mehta as Sumer Dhillion

Mehta is an Indian actor famous for his impressive works on Hindi television. He made his acting debut in 2012. He was born on January 17, 1983, in Udaipur, India.

3. Nikki Walia as Happy Brar

She is the cousin of actor Parmeet Sethi. Photo: @Zee world (modified by author)

Niki Aneja Walia is an Indian television and film actress who works in Hindi films. Walia was born on September 26, 1972, in Mumbai.

4. Rituraj Singh as Sumer's Father

He is an actor known for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii (2000). Photo: @Zee world (modified by author)

Rituraj is a celebrated Indian actor who has played in several Indian TV shows like Warrior High, Hitler Didi, and Banegi Apni Baat. He was born in Kota, Rajasthan, on May 23, 1964.

5. Nikkita Chadha as Manali

Since a young age, Nikkita has been training and performing in all dance styles, including Ballet, Tap, Contemporary, Jazz, Hip-Hop and Musical Theatre. Photo: @Zee world (modified by author)

Chadha is a British actress and dancer from London, UK, but her heritage is Indian. Her most notable role is in the film Alladin. She was born in London, United Kingdom, on August 12, 1994.

6. Shaizeen Persha as Megha

Persha is known for The Girl on the Train (2021). Photo: @Zee world (modified by author)

Persha is an Indian TV actress who has worked in several movies and series. She made her debut in 2019 in the movie Ghost. She was born on July 15, 1994, in India.

7. Zain Imam as Zayed

He is best known for portraying Yuvraj Luthra in Zee TV's Tashan-E-Ishq. Photo: @Zee world (modified by author)

Imam is an actor who predominantly works in Hindi television. He is famous for his role as Neil Khanna in Star Plus show Naamkaran, which earned him Gold Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role. He was born on May 18, 1988, in Delhi, India.

8. Vivek Mushran as Tanie's Father

Mushran made his Hindi film debut with the movie Saudagar where he worked with the legendary Dilip Kumar, Raj Kumar and Monisha Koirala. Photo: @Zee world (modified by author)

Vivek Mushran is an Indian actor famous for his work in Bollywood movies. He made his first debut with the film Saudagar released in 1991, a megahit blockbuster. He was born on August 9, 1969, in Renukoot, Uttar Pradesh, India.

9. Paloma Monappa as Laika

Her passion for world travel, nature and adventure are central elements of her work as a model, actor and Discovery Channel television host. Photo: @Zee world (modified by author)

Monappa is an Indian surfer, model and actor from Mumbai. As an actress, she made her debut in Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoom as a surfer girl. She was born on January 1, 1997.

10. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi as Sumer's mother

Krishnamoorthi became known as the girl-next-door after she appeared in Kundan Shah's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Photo: @Zee world (modified by author)

Suchitra is an Indian actress, model and singer known for her works in Hindi cinema. She was born on November 27, 1975, in Mumbai, India. In 2013, she launched her most talked-about book, Drama Queen, which was her semi-autobiography.

Is Never kiss your best friend season 2 a continuation of season 1?

Never kiss your best friend is already back with another season. The series picks up right where the first season ended, where best friends turned lovers Tanie Brar (Anya Singh) and Sumer Singh Dhillon (Nakuul Mehta) part ways.

In an age when people are lonelier than ever, Never kiss your best friend on Zee world highlights the importance of having a trusted companion. The main protagonists, Sumer and Tanie, have a chemistry that keeps you glued, and the ending would make you want to watch the show again.

