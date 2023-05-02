Who owns Kidz Bop, and who is the CEO? Facts about ownership of the brand

What is Kidz Bop? This is a children’s music group from the United States that perform kid-friendly covers of popular tunes. They offer a soothing and never-ending supply of kid-friendly songs. Since its debut, Kidz Bop states it has sold over 20 million albums and has generated over 5 billion streams.

Who owns Kidz Bop? Cliff Chenfeld and Craig Balsam are the co-founders of Kidz. Photo: @Kidop (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Following the success of the music brand, fans have been curious about who owns Kidz Bop and the CEO. Some famous faces to emerge from the brand are country music star Mary Sarah, Spencer Locke, Becky G and many more.

Who is behind Kids Bop?

Razor & Tie, alias Concord Music owns the children’s music brand. Concord Music is a leading music firm which creates movie musicals, animated features, biopics, contemporary remakes and documentaries.

The concept was developed by Razor & Tie co-founders Cliff Chenfeld and Craig Balsam. Besides music, the brand has expanded to include music videos, merchandise, a live touring division, and seeking talent search competitions.

The brand has been operational since the 2000s and has scored 24 top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 charts. They make records in different languages. Kidz Bop has released best-selling children’s albums for several years, such as Kidz Bop 25 in 2014 and Kidz Bop 31 in 2016.

Kidz Bop has sold over 22.5 million albums. Photo: @Kidop (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is the CEO of Kidz Bop?

Balsam and Chenfeld are the co-founders of the music brand. Sasha Junk serves as the music group’s CEO, a position she has held since April 2020. She studied International Relations and Communication Studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

She worked at Classic Media as the Global Head of publicity from 2001 to 2007. Later, she joined Morris + King Company as a managing director until 2009. Sasha worked at Kidz Bop for eleven years as a marketer before becoming CEO.

How does Kidz Bop work?

The songs on the platform have been reworked to remove some contentious lyrics to make them suitable for children. One of the famous songs they have worked on is Nicki Minaji’s music, Anaconda.

Who are the members of Kidz Bop?

The latest members of the group are Adie, Toby, Tafari, and Chanel. They joined the group near the end of 2021. Other members are:

Ahnya O’Riordan

Julianna Revilla

Freddy Pomee

Olivia King

Isaiah Morgana

Shane Davis

Cooper Hounshell

Sierra Gracelyn Brogmus

How much do the Kidz Bop singers make?

Financial details of their contracts are confidential, making it hard to tell their exact earnings. They are reported to earn between $68,000 and $95,000 annually.

The brand is famous for promoting young talents and comprises young and gifted performers. Photo: @Kidop (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Elise Ecklund

YouTuber Elise found herself in a humorous mix-up with Kidz Bop after a recent image of an internet search presented her as the owner of Kidz Bop. The star, who also shares music-related content, explained it was a mistake and she does not own the multi-million dollar establishment.

Nevertheless, Ecklund is a star and has been making waves with her musical skills. She joined YouTube in 2015 and boasts over 50 million views and over 2.83 million subscribers. Her content includes covers of popular songs, playing the guitar and learning Kazoo.

Elsie owns the world record for the shortest song to be officially released. Her track, I Suffer More, is only four seconds long and was released in May 2019.

Who is the oldest kid in Kidz Bop?

Spencer Locke is the oldest Kidz Bop kid. She was born on September 20, 1991, in Winter Park, Florida, United States. Spencer is 31 years as of 2023.

How old is the youngest kid on Kidz Bop?

Matt Martinez of Guttenberg in Hudson County is the youngest in the group. He was born on April 26, 2003, making him 20 years as of 2023.

The above information on who owns Kidz Bop has cleared any misconceptions about Elsie Ecklund. The brand is famous for promoting young talents and comprises young and gifted performers.

