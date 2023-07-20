Operation Pacific Telemundo: Cast, full story, plot summary, episodes

If you are a fan of telenovelas, then Operation Pacific Telemundo is a must-watch. This is a police drama that marks the return of Amalia Ortega (Majida Issa), famous for her role in The Way to Paradise alongside lead actor Mark Tacher.

Operation Pacific is a 60-episode police drama that centres on Amalia Ortego, who jeopardizes her career, life and family to capture El Guapo. Photo: @Telemundo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Operation Pacific Telemundo is part of the Super Series, and it premiered on July 2023 on Telemundo. Amalalia Ortega is a leading and brilliant federal agent of the secret investigation unit of the National Police. The team aims to capture El Guapo, one of the last drug traffickers in northern Mexico.

Operation Pacific plot summary

Shot in Mexico and Columbia, this 60-episode police drama centres on Amalia Ortego, who jeopardizes her career, life and family in an attempt to capture El Guapo. Will she fulfil her mission?

The story also focuses on Amalia's struggles to balance her profession and personal life. Photo: @Telemundo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Operation Pacific full story

The story revolves around Majida Issa, who plays the lead role of Captain Amalia Ortega. She is a wife, mother and fearless woman who is the head of the Secret Intelligence Unit of the Police.

She faces many challenges in her pursuit to arrest El Guapo, a powerful and mysterious Mexican drug trafficker. Despite all the challenges, only her focus and determination will help her achieve her mission.

Operation Pacific cast with images

The drama TV show encompasses professionals carefully selected to bring the storyline to life. Below are the competent actors who have made the drama series worth watching:

Majida Issa as Amalia Ortega

Majida Issa began her artistic journey as a singer and later transitioned into acting. Photo: @Issa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Majida Issa is a Colombian actress and singer. She was born on June 27, 1980, in Istmina, Chocó, Colombia. Majida gained popularity for her role as La Diabla in the Colombian telenovela Without Breasts There Is No Paradise. She participated in various music competitions and talent shows before making her breakthrough in television.

Mark Tacher as Gabriel Pedraza

Mark rose to prominence as Julio Olmedo in the highly successful telenovela El Hotel de los Secretos in 2016. Photo: @Tacher (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mark Tacher is a Mexican actor and television host. He was born on September 15, 1977, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Mark Tacher began his acting career in the late 1990s and early 2000s, appearing in telenovelas such as Amor Gitano and La Casa en la Playa.

Christian Tappan as Major Ernesto Vargas

Tappan is a Mexican-Colombian television actor. He is mainly recognized for his work in Mexican and Colombian soap operas and series. Photo: @Christian (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Christian Tappan is a Colombian actor and voice actor. He was born on August 7, 1971, in Cali, Colombia. Tappan is known for his versatile acting skills and has worked in film and television, lending his voice to various characters in animated projects.

His notable TV credits include The Cartel of Snitches, Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord, and The Law of the Heart.

Jorge Enrique Abello as Señor M

Abello has performed roles in telenovelas, such as La Viuda de Blanco. Photo: @Abello (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jorge Enrique Abello is a Colombian actor. He was born on February 28, 1968, in Bogotá, Colombia. Abello gained international recognition for his role as Armando Mendoza in the Colombian telenovela Ugly Betty.

Ernesto Benjumea as General Álvaro López

Ernesto is the son of veteran actor Carlos Benjumea and brother of Marcela Benjumea. Photo: @Ernesto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ernesto Benjumea is a Colombian actor. He was born on November 16, 1970, in Medellín, Colombia.

Some of his notable roles include Pedro el Escamoso, where he portrayed the character of Mauricio Bautista, and Las detectivas y el Víctor, where he played the role of Víctor Medina.

Johanna Fadul as Mariana Ortega

She made herself known in the Colombian series Padres e Hijos and as Daniela Barrera in the Telemundo's series Sin senos sí hay paraíso. Photo: @Fadul (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Johanna Fadul is a Colombian actress. She was born on September 8, 1983, in Cali, Colombia. Fadul has gained popularity for her roles in Colombian telenovelas and television series.

Johanna Fadul began her acting career in the early 2000s, appearing in various television productions. However, she rose to prominence with her role as Daniela Barrera in the Colombian telenovela Sin Senos sí hay paraíso. Her portrayal of the ambitious and manipulative character garnered attention and made her a recognizable face on Colombian television.

Other cast members include:

Emmanuel Orenday as Guerrero

Cynthia Alesco as Lupe

Ronald Torres

Antonio de la Vega as Raúl Aparicio

Jorge Zárate as El Doctor

Shany Nadan as Teniente Paula Gaitán

Juan Carlos Cruz

Mauricio Sánchez

Jerónimo Barón as Matías Camacho

Diana Wiswell

Lina Cardona

Óscar Borda

Luigi Aicardi

Katherine Velez

Above is all about Operation Pacific Telemundo, the story of a fearless woman who fights for justice as she tries to end corruption. The story also focuses on her struggles to balance her profession and personal life. Operation Pacific episodes premiere on Telemundo at 21h00 from Mondays to Sundays.

READ ALSO: Blood and Wine on Telemundo: cast, plot summary, full story, trailer

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Blood and Wine on Telemundo. Blood and Wine is a Spanish-language telenovela on Telemundo that gives viewers a glimpse at the winemaking business.

Based in Napa Valley, two families go from allies to enemies after an accident ends in tragedy.

Source: Briefly News