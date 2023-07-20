Operation Pacific Telemundo: Cast, full story, plot summary, episodes
If you are a fan of telenovelas, then Operation Pacific Telemundo is a must-watch. This is a police drama that marks the return of Amalia Ortega (Majida Issa), famous for her role in The Way to Paradise alongside lead actor Mark Tacher.
Operation Pacific Telemundo is part of the Super Series, and it premiered on July 2023 on Telemundo. Amalalia Ortega is a leading and brilliant federal agent of the secret investigation unit of the National Police. The team aims to capture El Guapo, one of the last drug traffickers in northern Mexico.
Operation Pacific plot summary
Shot in Mexico and Columbia, this 60-episode police drama centres on Amalia Ortego, who jeopardizes her career, life and family in an attempt to capture El Guapo. Will she fulfil her mission?
Operation Pacific full story
The story revolves around Majida Issa, who plays the lead role of Captain Amalia Ortega. She is a wife, mother and fearless woman who is the head of the Secret Intelligence Unit of the Police.
She faces many challenges in her pursuit to arrest El Guapo, a powerful and mysterious Mexican drug trafficker. Despite all the challenges, only her focus and determination will help her achieve her mission.
Operation Pacific cast with images
The drama TV show encompasses professionals carefully selected to bring the storyline to life. Below are the competent actors who have made the drama series worth watching:
Majida Issa as Amalia Ortega
Majida Issa is a Colombian actress and singer. She was born on June 27, 1980, in Istmina, Chocó, Colombia. Majida gained popularity for her role as La Diabla in the Colombian telenovela Without Breasts There Is No Paradise. She participated in various music competitions and talent shows before making her breakthrough in television.
Mark Tacher as Gabriel Pedraza
Mark Tacher is a Mexican actor and television host. He was born on September 15, 1977, in Mexico City, Mexico.
Mark Tacher began his acting career in the late 1990s and early 2000s, appearing in telenovelas such as Amor Gitano and La Casa en la Playa.
Christian Tappan as Major Ernesto Vargas
Christian Tappan is a Colombian actor and voice actor. He was born on August 7, 1971, in Cali, Colombia. Tappan is known for his versatile acting skills and has worked in film and television, lending his voice to various characters in animated projects.
His notable TV credits include The Cartel of Snitches, Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord, and The Law of the Heart.
Jorge Enrique Abello as Señor M
Jorge Enrique Abello is a Colombian actor. He was born on February 28, 1968, in Bogotá, Colombia. Abello gained international recognition for his role as Armando Mendoza in the Colombian telenovela Ugly Betty.
Ernesto Benjumea as General Álvaro López
Ernesto Benjumea is a Colombian actor. He was born on November 16, 1970, in Medellín, Colombia.
Some of his notable roles include Pedro el Escamoso, where he portrayed the character of Mauricio Bautista, and Las detectivas y el Víctor, where he played the role of Víctor Medina.
Johanna Fadul as Mariana Ortega
Johanna Fadul is a Colombian actress. She was born on September 8, 1983, in Cali, Colombia. Fadul has gained popularity for her roles in Colombian telenovelas and television series.
Johanna Fadul began her acting career in the early 2000s, appearing in various television productions. However, she rose to prominence with her role as Daniela Barrera in the Colombian telenovela Sin Senos sí hay paraíso. Her portrayal of the ambitious and manipulative character garnered attention and made her a recognizable face on Colombian television.
Other cast members include:
- Emmanuel Orenday as Guerrero
- Cynthia Alesco as Lupe
- Ronald Torres
- Antonio de la Vega as Raúl Aparicio
- Jorge Zárate as El Doctor
- Shany Nadan as Teniente Paula Gaitán
- Juan Carlos Cruz
- Mauricio Sánchez
- Jerónimo Barón as Matías Camacho
- Diana Wiswell
- Lina Cardona
- Óscar Borda
- Luigi Aicardi
- Katherine Velez
Above is all about Operation Pacific Telemundo, the story of a fearless woman who fights for justice as she tries to end corruption. The story also focuses on her struggles to balance her profession and personal life. Operation Pacific episodes premiere on Telemundo at 21h00 from Mondays to Sundays.
