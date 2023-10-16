What killed Mickey Mouse? All about the TikTok trend

Mickey Mouse is a popular American cartoon character created in 1928 by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks. Its popularity is not only among children but also among people of all ages. The character has been trending on TikTok, with many users participating in the 'What killed Mickey Mouse' challenge. This is what you need to know about the death of Mickey Mouse.

Mickey Mouse's enduring popularity has made it a favourite cartoon character for generations since its creation nearly a century ago. The rumours of its death triggered a TikTok trend that led to many fans turning to Google searches to find out the truth.

What does killed Mickey Mouse mean?

The issue of the character's death started making rounds in April 2022 when The Washington Times published an opinion piece titled The Tragic Suicide of Mickey Mouse. The article discussed the impact of the changes that Disney made to its branding.

How did Mickey Mouse die?

What caused Mickey Mouse's death? The iconic Disney character died from more than a single cause, according to the What Killed Mickey Mouse TikTok trend. One theory was that his heart exploded.

It has also been speculated that the cartoon character fell apart after breaking up with Minnie Mouse or was blown apart when the beast yelled at him. More TikTokers are still hoping onto the challenge.

How did Disney lose Mickey Mouse?

Disney has not lost Mickey Mouse, who continues to feature in the studio's projects, including the animated series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. However, the studio will not have a copyright for the earliest versions of the characters from 2024.

The United States copyright law dictates that copyright on anonymous or pseudo-anonymous artistic work expires after 95 years since its creation. Mickey Mouse came into existence in October 1928 and will enter the public domain in 2024.

After its copyright expiry, individuals can use the character to create related stories. Other later versions of Mickey Mouse created by Disney will remain under copyright protection until they reach 95 years.

What is the truth behind Mickey Mouse?

The cartoon character is known to have been co-created in 1928 by Walt Disney and his best friend, Kansas City animator and inventor Ub Iwerks. Disney often gets the credit for creating Mickey Mouse, but it was designed by Ub Iwerks, who animated the character's first cartoon. The character was initially called Mortimer Mouse until Lillian Disney suggested Mickey.

Mickey continues to captivate viewers since his introduction into the cartoon world. It is only right to believe he will continue to live and thrive through the vastness of imagination of the creative producers behind his series despite the ongoing What Killed Mickey Mouse challenge.

