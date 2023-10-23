Cennet - The Power of Destiny Telemundo: Cast, plot summary, full story, trailer

We are repeatedly sold the idea that a mother is a super being who can do anything to protect her child. But that is not the narrative on Telemundo’s new series Cennet - The Power of Destiny, which premiered Monday, 23 October. The series is based on the South Korean series Tears of Heaven. It holds the classic nature of telenovelas but with a unique approach that will leave you yearning for more with every episode’s ending.

Cennet - The Power of Destiny incorporates carefully selected casts who ensure every viewer gets value for their time. So before you start watching the soap’s first episode, see that you have your supplies intact, as you will hardly move an inch.

Cennet - The Power of Destiny’s plot summary

Cennet was abandoned as a baby and has struggled bravely through life, desperate for the motherly love she has missed out on. Brought up by her grandmother, she has little in her life apart from her best friend.

Unfortunately, an accident breaks them apart, and he suddenly vanishes from her life. Will Cennet defy all odds to succeed in a life she has no choice but to navigate through all alone?

Cennet - The Power of Destiny’s full story

Cennet - The Power of Destiny revolves around a beautiful, determined and intelligent woman given up by her mother as a baby. Her grandmother raised her, encouraging her to work towards becoming an architect.

As Cennet is growing up, she has little in her life except for her best friend. However, they are later separated because of an accident, making his best friend vanish from her life.

Even though she had a poor background, years later, Cennet has become one of the most promising students in her architecture class and is destined for greatness. After she graduates, one of her schoolmates (Melisa) mother offers her a job at her firm.

However, she later learns that the young boy she was infatuated with when they were young and separated works at the same firm. Cennet meets Selim, her childhood friend, and is gradually drawn to him, and they start remembering their past.

Nonetheless, Melisa's mother is unhappy with the relationship because she wants her daughter to marry Selim. An exciting narrative of love and hatred ensues when her mother discovers a birthmark on Cennet’s neck similar to a child she abandoned twenty years ago.

This came about when her professional life was on the ascent. This turn of events introduces an exciting plot that brings Cennet’s nobleness and humility to other character’s lives. She shows them that it is never too late for redemption.

Cennet - The Power of Destiny’s cast with images

Cennet - The Power of Destiny features some of the industry’s finest actors and actresses who bring the storyline to life. Here is a glimpse of interesting facts that you should take into account about them.

Almila Ada as Cennet Yılmaz

Ada (aged 29 as of 2023) was born on 4 August 1994 in Istanbul, Turkey. The on-screen star, model and ballerina is best known for starring in the popular youth series Adı Efsane. Apart from acting, she has modelled for magazines and brands such as Vogue, IQ, Hollister and InStyle.

Berk Atan as Selim Arısoy

Atan (born 26 September 1991) is a Turkish actor and model. He graduated from Beykent University in the Department of Acting. Some of his acting credits include Her Şey Yolunda, Güneşin Kızları and Gönül Dağı. In 2012, he won the Best Model of Turkey Award.

Esra Ronabar as Arzu Soyer

Ronabar (aged 45 as of 2023) was born on 19 July 1978 in Ödemiş, Turkey. She is an alumnus of the School of Language and History- Geography, where she earned a degree in theatre studies. Esra has been married to renowned actor Barış Falay since July 2006.

Zehra Yılmaz as Melisa Soyer

Yilmaz was born on 30 July 1992 in Mersin, Turkey. She is an actress known for Crossroads (2016), Love and Secrets (2019) and Türkler Çildirmis Olmali 2: Mavi Vatan (2023).

Yusuf Akgün as Orhan Soyer

The 39-year-old actor is widely recognized for his appearances in Balance and Movement, Hayat Mucizelere Gebe and Adini Feriha Koydum. He was born and raised in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ebru Destan as Özlem Arısoy

Destan (aged 46 as of 2023) was born on 24 September 1977 in Izmir, Turkey. She is an actress, singer, and model who has three music albums called Sözümü Yemedim, Ayrılık Soğuk İklim and 3 Vakte Kadar.

Additional cast members include:

Güler Ökten as Mukaddes Yılmaz

Ali İpin as Rıza Soyer

Sude Nur Yazıcı as Beste Tuna

Oktay Çubuk as Ömer Gürsu

Ebru Nil Aydın as Sema Soyer

Çiçek Acar as Nilgün Arısoy

Süeda Çil as Suna Gürsu

Şencan Güleryüz as Cengiz Arısoy

Hazım Körmükçü as Mahir Soyer

Cennet - The Power of Destiny’s episodes

The show’s episodes will air from Monday to Sunday on different streaming platforms and certain television stations. Check out Cennet - The Power of Destiny’s trailer online for a sneak peek at what to expect.

Cennet - The Power of Destiny takes viewers on a thrill ride that keeps them on the edge of their seats. The antagonistic yet loving rapport established between the two main characters is the most significant selling point of the show.

