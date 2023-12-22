Top 30 funny cartoon characters of all time ranked (pictures)

Entertainment in today's world, especially in terms of movies, has seen a lot of improvement. Nowadays, humans are not the only ones cast in television series or movies; funny cartoon characters created by artistic creatives are taking their place as a timeless treasure, offering nostalgia and laughter.

Funny-looking cartoon characters' names, sharing humanoid and fantastical features, are fast becoming fan favourites in recent shows. They not only make for colourful representations that catch the fancy of the young ones but also serve as an integral part of cultural experience in some cases.

Top 30 cartoon characters of all time

There are hundreds of cartoon characters in animated movies and television series. As such, there is no particular way to rank them in order of popularity, but an attempt has been made to give an insight into some of the fans' favourites.

30. Daffy Duck (Looney Tunes)

Daffy Duck's iconic antics and speech impediment make him a Looney Tunes legend. Whether scheming or facing slapstick situations, Daffy's comedic brilliance shines through.

29. Maui (Moana)

Voiced by Dwayne Johnson, Maui is a cheeky demi-god with a heartwarming journey. His sarcasm, animated tattoos, and hero's transformation add depth to the humour in Moana. His character saves one of the most popular female Disney princess characters, Moana, making him even more popular among viewers.

28. Shifu (Kung Fu Panda)

Shifu's playfully wise yet exasperated teachings to Po create a delightful dynamic. His journey to guide Po through kung fu adds humour and heart to the animated adventure.

27. Johnny Bravo

With pick-up lines and a lack of common sense, Johnny Bravo, the self-indulgent blonde, offers slapstick comedy and adult humour, making him a hilarious character in his quest for coolness. Although his indulgence with a semblance of funny female characters Disney can provide often lands him in trouble, he is quick to land on his feet to continue his escapades.

26. Bart Simpson (The Simpsons)

Bart, the troublemaking tween, embodies Gen-X antiheroism. His catchphrases, pranks, and rebellious spirit contribute to the enduring legacy of "Eat my shorts" and "¡Ay, caramba!"

25. Dr. John A. Zoidberg (Futurama)

Zoidberg, the clumsy Decapodian doctor, adds quirky charm to Futurama. Despite questionable medical skills, his innocence and loyalty make him a beloved character.

24. Rabbit (Winnie The Pooh)

Frustrated by his friends' antics, the motto of Rabbit's By the Books clashes with the Hundred Acre Wood chaos. His comical handling of situations and goofy moments make him a standout character.

23. Tigger (Winnie The Pooh)

Tigger's ADHD-like energy and reckless antics provide laughs. Though occasionally annoying, his optimistic and joyous personality endears him to Pooh's friend circle.

22. Buttercup (Powerpuff Girls)

As the tough and rebellious sister, Buttercup's aggressive behaviour and dislike for girly things add a humorous dynamic. Although not among the most funny cartoon characters girl representation ever developed, her tough exterior conceals a lovable character.

21. Goofy (Mickey Mouse)

Clumsy but lovable, Goofy's slapstick comedy and warmth make him a cherished Disney character. From his iconic voice to his goofy charm, Goofy stands out in the classic trio.

20. King Julien XIII (Madagascar)

King Julien's eccentric and self-proclaimed royalty adds vibrant humour to Madagascar. Sacha Baron Cohen's improvised performance made him a prominent, hilarious character.

19. Homer Simpson (The Simpsons)

Homer, the lovable but lazy father, brings laughter with his obliviousness and short attention span. His humorous antics contribute to the enduring success of The Simpsons.

18. Scooby (Scooby-Doo)

This character is arguably one of the most loved by viewers. Scooby's love for food, easily scared nature, and heroic yet humorous actions create the heart of Scooby-Doo's comedy. His iconic catchphrase and antics with Shaggy are classic.

17. Ben Tennyson (Ben 10)

Ben's immature and cocky personality, combined with his heroic actions, brings humour to Ben 10. His human features reveal him as one of the most funny cartoon characters with curly hair and glasses. However, his journey from a child with the Omnitrix to a teenager shows entertaining character development.

16. Spongebob (Spongebob Squarepants)

Spongebob's childish and clueless demeanour, along with his joyful antics, make him a lovable character. His unique way of speaking and friendship with Patrick adds to the show's charm.

15. Squidward (Spongebob Squarepants)

Squidward's grumpy and sarcastic personality contrasts with Spongebob's enthusiasm. His witty remarks and desire for a peaceful life amid chaos contribute to the show's humour.

14. Mr Bean (Mr Bean The Animated Series)

Mr Bean's minimalistic life, unusual schemes, and silent humour make him a beloved character. His interactions with Teddy and the landlady add charm to the animated series.

13. Dexter (Dexter's Laboratory)

This is one of the funny-looking cartoon characters with glasses, and Dexter's genius inventions and constant battles with his sister Dee Dee create comedic moments. His over-excitement and failures add humour to the classic Cartoon Network series.

12. Fred Flintstone (Flintstones)

Fred's impulsive and ill-tempered actions bring laughter to the Flintstones. His unintentional comedic chaos in striving for a better life makes him a memorable character.

11. Pumbaa (Timon & Pumbaa - The Lion King)

Pumbaa's loving nature, childlike innocence, and humorous interactions with Timon provide comedic relief. His character showcases a delightful contrast to Timon's personality.

10. Garfield

Known for his laziness and love for lasagne, Garfield's sarcasm and mockery of Jon and Odie create timeless humour. His iconic quotes and attitude make him an enduring comic strip character.

9. Tom (Tom & Jerry)

Tom's slapstick battles with Jerry, evolving from foes to friends, offer timeless comedy. His expressive reactions and pursuit of Jerry create classic moments in cartoon history.

8. Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Michelangelo's immature and pizza-loving persona adds humour to the Ninja Turtles. His silliness and comedic actions make him a standout character in the franchise.

7. Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

His relaxed personality, mischievous tricks, and iconic catchphrases make him a legendary character. His charisma and ability to outsmart rivals contribute to Looney Tunes' success.

6. Rick and Morty

The dynamic duo of Rick and Morty explores humour through interdimensional escapades. Their witty banter, chaotic adventures, and pop culture references make them iconic figures in adult animation.

5. Popeye The Sailor

Popeye's spinach-fueled strength and humorous catchphrases have charmed audiences for decades. Despite minimal character development, Popeye's enduring appeal lies in his simple yet effective comedic persona.

4. Pink Panther (The Pink Panther Show)

The Pink Panther's suave demeanour, visual gags, and jazzy theme create timeless humour. His interactions with characters like Inspector Clouseau showcase clever, non-verbal comedy.

2. Pingu

Pingu's mischievous behaviour, unique language, and catchphrase "Noot noot" make him an adorable and humorous claymation character. His cultural impact in Switzerland solidifies his status as a beloved icon.

1. Thomas (Thomas & Friends)

Thomas the Tank Engine's innocent misadventures and interactions with friends create gentle and heartwarming humour. He is one of the funny cartoon characters' male representations, and his cheerful demeanour and comedic journeys resonate with audiences young and old.

Who was the best cartoon character?

Some mention Tom the Cat. Still, others not as sympathetic to big bullies choose Jerry the Mouse as their favourite because of his ability to stand up for himself.

Which cartoon character is smart?

Dexter is respected for his intelligence, and his scientific achievements make him stand out as one of the smartest. He invented time travel, time manipulation, and interdimensional travel, among others. Though he could not stop DeeDee from ruining his inventions, there was almost nothing he could not achieve.

Who is the #1 most famous cartoon character?

Mickey Mouse is one of the most iconic characters that has reigned since the 20th century. Who created the original Mickey Mouse? Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks created it in 1928, and it has remained The Walt Disney Company's most popular animated character.

Whichever funny cartoon characters you choose as your favourite, one thing is certain: these characters are timeless. The beauty of these artistic creations, as they are imbued with unique characteristics, gives their names a pronounced audience on the show they represent.

