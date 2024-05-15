Does Tanjiro become a Hashira? The Demon Slayer’s path

Demon Slayer is a Japanese manga series that follows teenage Tanjiro Kamado, who strives to become a Demon Slayer after his family is slaughtered. He sets out to avenge his family and cure his sister, Nezuko. But does Tanjiro become a Hashira, the highest-ranked Demon Slayer in the series?

Under Sakonji, Tanjiro trains to become a member of the Demon Slayer Corps. But before he can join, he will have to pass the final test, where he has to survive for seven days among demons trapped alive by Demon Slayer swordsmen. Tanjiro passes the final selection and is given a sword and his first assignment.

Who is Tanjiro?

Tanjiro Kamado is a kind-hearted and intelligent boy who lives with his family in the mountains. After his father, Tanjuro Kamado, died, he became the family's breadwinner and sold charcoal to feed the family. One evening, he comes home only to find his family was slaughtered by a demon, except his sister Nezuko, who had already been transformed into a demon.

Tanjiro's appearance

Tanjiro is a young boy of average height and athletic and muscular physique. He has black hair combed back to expose his forehead and a scar on the top left of his forehead. After becoming a demon, he wears the standard Demon Slayer uniform, which comprises a dark-brown gakuran jacket, baggy Zubon pants, a white belt, and a pair of zori with red straps.

Tanjiro's personality

Tanjiro is depicted as humble, honest and generous. He is brave enough to fight a demon slayer unarmed in the face of danger. He also shows a natural talent for observation, able to discern situations quickly, often using his heightened sense of smell.

Tanjiro's skills and abilities

Tanjiro's naturally obtained skills and abilities have enabled him to outsmart and catch one of the most potent Demon Slayers, Giyu Tomioka. These include:

Swordsmanship – He has honed his skills and can slice through a large boulder with his katana.

– He has honed his skills and can slice through a large boulder with his katana. Water Breathing – He spent two years on Sagiri Mountain training water breathing, one of the five breathing techniques taught and developed by Sakonji Urokodaki. He was able to eliminate several low-level demons while using the skill.

– He spent two years on Sagiri Mountain training water breathing, one of the five breathing techniques taught and developed by Sakonji Urokodaki. He was able to eliminate several low-level demons while using the skill. Hard-Headed – His head is harder than usual, and his willingness to change his mind does not come easily.

– His head is harder than usual, and his willingness to change his mind does not come easily. Enhanced accuracy – He possesses impeccable aim and precision, demonstrated when he outsmarts Giyu.

– He possesses impeccable aim and precision, demonstrated when he outsmarts Giyu. Heightened sense of smell —He has a very acute sense of smell, to the point where he can sniff the threads of interval in battle.

—He has a very acute sense of smell, to the point where he can sniff the threads of interval in battle. Intelligence - He can naturally read the flow of battle and adapt. He can also create strategies to beat an opponent on the fly and in danger.

Does Tanjiro become a Hashira?

In the anime series, the Hashira are considered the elite group of Demon Slayers with tremendous strengths and expertise in fighting demons. To reach this level, one must amass a demon kill count of at least 50 or single-handedly defeat the Demon King, Muuzan Kibutsuji. However, Tanjiro never reached the highest Demon Slayer ranking as he only managed to hold the Kanoe rank, the fourth tier in the Corp.

Why did Tanjiro not become a Hashira?

Tanjiro was on his way to becoming a Hashira but did not see the need to. Despite not being a Hashira, Tanjiro would battle Hashira-level opponents and even higher-level demons such as the Upper Moons, the six most powerful demons under Muzan's employ.

Does Tanjiro turn into a demon?

Tanjiro is a demon slayer in the Demon Slayer Corps. He joined in finding a cure for his sister, Nezuko, to turn back into a human. He also wanted to avenge the death of his family, whom Muuzan Kibutsuji, the King of Demons, slaughtered.

Is Tanjiro stronger than Hashira?

Tanjiro was considered stronger than Hashira as he fought high-level demons such as the Upper Moons, the six most powerful demons under Muzan's employ. His strength can be compared to Giyu's since they are both demon slayers and even use the same element, water.

Is Tanjiro the strongest Demon Slayer?

He is considered the strongest demon slayer alive in the story. However, Yoriichi is the strongest Demon Slayer ever. Even as a child, he was a demon-killing machine and was so overpowered that he nearly killed Muzan.

Is Tanjiro now Hashira level?

Despite reaching Hashira-level powers and completing extensive training, he never officially attained the title of Hashira. He achieved the Kanoe rank.

Why was Tanjiro banned from Hashira training?

Tanjiro brawled with Saneni, a demon slayer. He was scolded for his actions, and training with the Wind Hashira was suspended.

Is Tanjiro a Hashira after killing Upper Moon 6?

Tanjiro became a Kanoe after killing the Upper Moon 6. To become a Hashira, you must kill 50 demons as a Kanoe or kill a demon moon single-handedly.

Do Tanjiro Inosuke and Zenitsu become Hashira?

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inoseku were supposed to become Hashira. However, they did not, as they were not ranked as Kinoe, which is one of the requirements for becoming a Hashira. Instead, they moved from Mizunoto up to Kanoe due to their exploits.

When does Tanjiro become a Hashira?

Tanjiro did not become a Hashira. This is despite him being on his path to becoming one.

Does Tanjiro turn back into a human?

Tanjiro returned to normal after eating medicine made from wisteria. However, his injuries had lasting effects when he was human again. Also, Nezuko was healed and returned to her human state entirely.

Does Tanjiro become a Hashira? The above information is all you need to know about Tanjiro's journey into Demon Slayer's Corps and return to humanity. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge.

