King Bumi (Avatar): Nickelodeon cartoon vs Netflix live-action differences

King Bumi is a supporting character in the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. He was a close friend of Avatar Aang and remained the only known friend from Aang's childhood, still alive by 100 AG. After Fire Lord Sozin started the war, Bumi became the king of his hometown, Omashu. Discover the key differences between the Nickelodeon cartoon vs. the Netflix live-action.

King Bumi is considered the most powerful earthbender in Avatar, the Last Airbender due to his unmatched strength. Photo: @Vanity Fair (modified by author)

One of the most iconic moments in Netflix's Avatar live-action series is when Aang (Gordon Cormier) meets Bumi, the eccentric king of Earth Kingdom city, Omashu. Omashu is described as one of the few remaining Earth Kingdom strongholds that are yet to fall into the Fire Nation's hands.

The original Avatar: The Last Airbender is ostensibly a kids' show that debuted on Nickelodeon in 2005 and ran for three seasons until 2008. Netflix's live-action adaptation premiered in February 2024. Unlike the original series, the story's violence gets more real in live-action.

About Avatar: The Last Airbender

It is set in a fantasy world where characters are born with mystical abilities called bending. In every generation, a special person called Avatar is born and has to master all four elements (earth, fire, water, and air).

The Avatar is so powerful that he can access the spirit world and tap into the powerful Avatar state. A new Avatar is not born until the existing Avatar dies, but the reincarnation cycle ends if he is killed in the state.

In the Nickelodeon cartoon, Bumi is a goofy older man who tricks Aang into thinking he is his old friend from a hundred years ago. Photo: @Salon (modified by author)

Nickelodeon cartoon vs Netflix live-action differences

Despite Book One's original story being the basis of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender season 1, some notable changes are made to the story. In both Nickelodeon cartoon and Netflix live-action, Bumi is known as the King of Omashu.

Bumi is an old friend of Aang's and the only one who survived into old age while Aang was stuck in the ice. Despite being away from each other for a hundred years, their bond remained intact when they met despite Aang still being a child and Bumi being an elder. The Nickelodeon cartoon comes off as unpredictable and eccentric.

Bumi is not the sole reason Aang travels to Omashu in the Netflix show. Also, despite the episode being in Omashu, Aang's childhood history with Bumi is not mentioned in The Last Airbender episode 3.

In the Nickelodeon cartoon, Bumi is a goofy older man who tricks Aang into thinking he is his old friend from a hundred years ago. However, in Netflix's adaptation, Bumi reveals himself immediately and is more bitter, mean, and angry toward Aang.

Who plays Bumi in Avatar live-action?

Utkarsh Ambudkar plays King Bumi's character. Photo: @One Esports (modified by author)

Bumi is played by Utkarsh Ambudkar, an American actor born in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 8, 1983. He has been credited with several movies, such as Pitch Perfect (2012), Blindspotting (2018), The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020) and The World's Best (2023). His television roles include White Famous, The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever and The Dropout.

Why is King Bumi the most powerful earthbender?

King Bumi is the most powerful earthbender in Avatar: The Last Airbender. His unmatched strength and near-psychic abilities make him a formidable opponent.

Is Bumi stronger than Toph?

Toph Beifong is a blind earthbender whose size makes her the most underestimated earthbender ever. She is the series' first known metal bender, making her an earthbending genius.

While Toph may be the greatest earthbender in terms of mastery and skills, King Bumi is the most powerful due to his impeccable strength and earthbending prowess. Also, unlike Toph, he has only been shown to bend earth and jennamite crystals.

Bumi is depicted with wild, white hair and a bushy, white goatee. Photo: @CBR (modified by author)

How old is King Bumi in Avatar?

In Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, King Bumi is 112 years old. Despite his advanced age, he is in great shape and brings a unique dynamic to the series.

How powerful is King Bumi?

King Bumi is considered the world's best earthbender thanks to his immense strength and unconventional bending style, enough to move boulders with just his eyebrow. He has also shown better combative power and pulled down a ten-story metal statue from hundreds of feet away.

Bumi also has a great connection with earth, as he can bend it without touching the ground. He is also more experienced and crafty. With rock pillars, Bumi could launch heavy metal objects such as tanks in the air and bend jennamite.

What happened to King Bumi in Avatar?

It is believed Bumi died before 124 AG. Like many original Avatar characters, King Bumi's death is believed to have been due to natural causes.

How does Aang know Bumi?

Bumi was born and raised in Omashu, where he met Aang. They became childhood friends and used to play in the Omashu sewer system. Although Aang disappeared for a hundred years, their bond remained intact when they reunited.

Who is Aang?

Aang character played by Gordon Cormier. Photo: @Variety (modified by author)

Aang is a 12-year-old Avatar and last airbender destined to master all four elements (water, earth, air and fire) and save the world. Sadly, he was frozen in an iceberg for a hundred years.

How did Bumi get airbending?

Bumi was the only nonbender in a family of famous benders, making him unique. He had to rely on his intellect and physical abilities. It was not until the reopening of the spirit portals that he acquired airbending skills.

The above is everything you would love to know about the key differences between King Bumi (Avatar): Nickelodeon cartoon vs Netflix live-action. King Bumi is the king of Omashu and an extremely powerful earthbender, capable of earthbending through his metal cage.

