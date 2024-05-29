Global site navigation

Bluey voice actors: Meet the real voices of Bandit, Chilli, and more
TV-shows and movies

Bluey voice actors: Meet the real voices of Bandit, Chilli, and more

by  Favour Adeaga 7 min read

Preschoolers and adults know and love Bluey, the energetic pup, with her imagination and games. But who are the voices behind this series? This article is a sneak peek behind the scenes to introduce you to the talented Bluey voice actors. These actors lent their voices to the Australian favourite animated family show, which has become one of the most streamed cartoons globally.

Bluey TV series
Bluey TV series. Photo: OfficialBlueyTV on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Rolling Stone named Bluey as one of the top 100 sitcoms of all time in 2021. The Emmy award-winning series portrays everyday family life, the challenges of growing up, physical pain, humour, and good parenting. The show follows Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy, and her younger sister, Bingo, as they embark on fantastical adventures alongside their playful dad, Bandit, and their patient.

Who are the Bluey voice actors?

The voice actors are David McCormack and Melanie Zanetti. In addition to them, the series cast of Bluey consists of 93 main, recurring, and guest voice actors. Below is a look at some of the characters and their real-life actors.

Read also

What happened to LMFAO? Their story after the spotlight

David Liam McCormack voices Bandit Heeler

David Liam McCormack
David Liam McCormack. Photo: @DavidMcCormack on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
Full nameDavid Liam McCormack
Character voicedBandit Heeler
GenderMale
Date of birth25 October 1968
Age55 years old (as of May 2024)
Place of birthKenmore, Australia
ProfessionMusician, songwriter, actor, voice actor

Who does David McCormack voice? He voices Bandit Heeler, Bluey, and Bingo's playful and caring father and husband of Chilli in the animated series. He played the younger brother of Radley Heeler and the elder brother of Stripe Heeler.

Bluey's dad's voice actor is an Australian singer-songwriter, musician, and actor born on 25 October 1968 in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Melanie Zanetti voices Chilli Heeler

Melanie Zanetti
Melanie Zanetti. Photo: @JuhiKritika, @smartparenting on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
Full nameMelanie Zanetti
Character voicedChilli Heeler
GenderFemale
Date of birth20 March 1985
Age39 years old (as of 2024)
ProfessionActress, voice actress

Since 2018, Melani has been the voice for Chilli, recognised as Bluey's mother in the cartoon. She is a caring mother of two kids and a witty wife to her husband, Bandit.

Read also

Sexyy Red's net worth today: A peek at the rapper's rising wealth

Chilli works part-time at the airport in customs and is a sniffer dog. The Bluey mom actress was born on 20 March 1985 in Brisbane and became famous for contributing to the series.

Who is the voice actress for Bluey's mom?

Melani voiced the character. She began her acting career in 2007 and also worked in the theatre, where she performed in many plays for the Queensland Theatre Company. Some of her movie credits include Love and Monsters, HeadCount, and Raven's Hollow.

Patrick Brammall voices Uncle Radley Heeler

Patrick Brammall
Patrick Brammall. Photo: @GQAustralia on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
Full namePatrick Brammall
Character voicedRadley Heeler
GenderMale
Date of birth30 March 1976
Age48 years old (as of 2024
ProfessionActor, writer, producer

Australian actor Patrick Brammall is the voice actor for Uncle Rad, Bandit and Stripe's elder brother and Frisky's husband. He was born on 30 March 1976 in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia.

Read also

Who is Ghostface Killah's wife? The truth about his relationship with Sophia Diggs

As a film actor, he got his breakthrough in 2004 from The Alice and later from movies like Glitc and A Moody Christmas. He overcame a severe childhood illness called prune belly syndrome.

Claudia O'Doherty voices Frisky

Actress Claudia O'Doherty at the Netflix FYSee kick-off event
Actress Claudia O'Doherty at the Netflix FYSee kick-off event at Netflix FYSee Space in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown
Source: Getty Images
Full nameClaudia O'Doherty
Character voicedFrisky
GenderFemale
Date of birth29 November 1983
Age40 years old (as of May 2024)
ProfessionActress, comedian

Australian actress, writer, and comedian Claudia is the voice actress behind Frisky's character. She also played Bluey's godmother and voiced Frisky in Bluey's 2024 episode The Sign.

Frisky's Bluey voice actress was born on 29 November 1983 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. She won the 2009 Melbourne Fringe Best Comedy Award and starred in Netflix's Love and Peacock's Killing It.

Dan Brumm voices Stripe

Dan Brumm
Dan Brumm. Photo: @danbrumm on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
Full nameDan Brumm
Character voicedStripe
GenderMale
Date of birth4 July 1981
Age42 years old (as of May 2024)
ProfessionComposer, Sound designer and voice actor

Read also

Where are The Sandlot cast members now? Everything you want to know

Dan Brumm is an Australian composer born on 4 July 1981. He significantly contributes to the children's TV show as Uncle Stripe, the younger brother of Bandit, and sometimes as Chattermax, the toy bird of Bluey and Bingo.

In real life, he is the younger brother of the show's creator, Joe Brumm. He also played the part of the sound designer for the series. His 15-year experience spans television, radio commercials, documentaries, and films like Combat Wombat: Back to Back.

Myfanwy Warthurst voices Aunt Trixie Heeler

Myfanwy Warthurst
Myfanwy Warthurst. Photo: @MyfWarhurstOfficialPage on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
Full nameMyfanwy Warthurst
Character voicedAunt Trixie Heeler
GenderFemale
Date of birth29 May 1973
Age51 years old (as of 2024)
Place of birthPortland, Australia
Profession TV personality, radio announcer, commentator, voice actress

Warthurst voices Aunt Trixie, Uncle Stripe's wife, Muffin, and Socks' mum. She was born on 29 May 1973 in Victoria, Australia. She is a popular TV personality, commentator, and radio announcer.

Read also

Iron Lady on Zee World: Cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, trailer

She is recognised for her radio and TV roles, notably at Triple J radio station since 2000 and on Spicks and Specks. She also co-hosted the weekly podcast Bang On.

Ian McFadyen voices Bob Heeler

Ian McFadyen
Ian McFadyen. Photo: @ian.mcfadyen1 on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
Full nameIan McFadyen
Character voicedBob Heeler
GenderMale
Date of birth8 July 1948
Age75 years old (as of May 2024)
Place of birthPascoe Vale, Australia
ProfessionTelevision writer, actor, director, producer

Australian writer, producer, and actor Ian McFadyen voices Bandit's dad, Bob Heeler. Bob has only appeared in one episode of Bluey, sparking fan speculation about his absence.

He was born on 8 July 1948. He is renowned for creating and producing The Comedy Company, where he also performed. Some of his other works are Bingles and Newlyweds.

Chris Brumm voices Nana Heeler

Full nameChris Brumm
Character voicedNana Heeler
GenderFemale
ProfessionActress

Read also

Age, career, net worth and profiles of Marieangela King, Elijah Blue Allman's wife

Bluey creator Joe Brumm enlisted his mother, Chris Brumm, to voice Nana, Bluey and Bingo's grandmother. Despite having no prior acting or voiceover experience, Chris has appeared in seven episodes across the three seasons of Bluey.

Meg Washington voices Calypso

Megan Washington at the 28th Annual ARIA Awards
Megan Washington at the 28th Annual ARIA Awards in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Mark Metcalfe
Source: Getty Images
Full nameMegan Alexanda Washington
Character voicedCalypso
GenderFemale
Date of birth7 January 1986
Age 38 years old (as of 2024)
Place of birthPort Moresby, Papua New Guinea
ProfessionMusician, songwriter

The Australian musician and songwriter, born on 7 January 1986, voiced Calypso in the series. Her parents are Rick Washington, a part-time DJ, and Karen Amos. As a musician, she has released four studio albums, including I Believe You Liar and There There.

She has received accolades; she won ARIA Music Awards three times, including Best Female Artist and Best Cover Art categories.

Here are some characters and their real-life voices that made a few appearances includes:

Read also

Bio of Asia Macey, Ed Speleers' wife: Here is her life story

ActorCharacter voiced
Meg O'ConnellPony Lady
Laurie NewmanMort
Grant SundinDoctor
Brice PennetairBackpacker
Adele VukoJasper's mother
Brad ElliotPat
Kate Miller-HeidkeChilli's mum
Anna DanielsJanelle
Leigh SalesCoco's mum
Rose ByrneBrandy
Eva de la Caridad Méndez The yoga instructor
Robert IrwinAlfie
Neil FinnDoctor
Adam HillsCricket Commentator
Finn TreacyChubbles
Jazz D'ArcyCookie
Rove McManusBucky
Brendan WilliamsSheepdog 2
Deborah MailmanSheepdog 1
Joel EdgertonPoliceman
Liana WrightJuice Dog
Greta Lee JacksonBuddy's mother
Geraldine HakewillGrown-up Bluey

Who is Bluey the dog voice?

The creators have kept the voice behind Bluey unknown and hidden. But is Bluey voiced by a child? In real life, the character is voiced by a female child.

Why are Bluey voice actors uncredited?

Muffin, Socks, Bluey and Bingo's voice actors and any other child's voice remain uncredited to safeguard their privacy and future well-being.

Read also

Meet Andi Rock: Everything to know about Chris Rock's sister

The children who portray these characters are the show's production crew's children chosen to ensure their anonymity and protection. Melanie applauded the production's decision to keep this information private. In her words, she said:

All the children on the show are members of the family of people in production. I am so glad that the creatives on the show decided that no one would be in the credits to protect the young cast.

Did Bluey's voice actor change?

Bluey's voice actor has changed, but the show's producers have used technology to maintain consistency. Charlie Aspinwall from Ludo Studio explained they have adjusted children's voices electronically by tweaking it.

Bluey voice actors are primarily Australian big names in the entertainment industry. They are now known internationally, and the show has become a favourite in many homes.

READ ALSO: Who is Faye Valentine? Meet Cowboy Bebop’s femme fatale

Read also

Who is Bandit Lee Way? Everything about Gerard's daughter

As published on Briefly, the mysterious Faye Valentine stands out as a real femme fatale in the realm of Cowboy Bebop. Her mysterious history, charisma, and self-assurance make her a formidable opponent. Her signature provocative ensembles and chic purple hair make her a captivating figure.

Faye Valentine's history appears throughout the Cowboy Bebop series, exposing a path of sorrow and loss. Resurfacing memories gradually form a picture of a life destroyed by unanticipated circumstances. Her voyage turns into a bittersweet attempt to recapture her forgotten existence and a search for self-discovery.

Source: Briefly News

Favour Adeaga avatar

Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com

Hot:
Online view pixel