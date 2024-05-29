Bluey voice actors: Meet the real voices of Bandit, Chilli, and more

Preschoolers and adults know and love Bluey, the energetic pup, with her imagination and games. But who are the voices behind this series? This article is a sneak peek behind the scenes to introduce you to the talented Bluey voice actors. These actors lent their voices to the Australian favourite animated family show, which has become one of the most streamed cartoons globally.

Rolling Stone named Bluey as one of the top 100 sitcoms of all time in 2021. The Emmy award-winning series portrays everyday family life, the challenges of growing up, physical pain, humour, and good parenting. The show follows Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy, and her younger sister, Bingo, as they embark on fantastical adventures alongside their playful dad, Bandit, and their patient.

Who are the Bluey voice actors?

The voice actors are David McCormack and Melanie Zanetti. In addition to them, the series cast of Bluey consists of 93 main, recurring, and guest voice actors. Below is a look at some of the characters and their real-life actors.

David Liam McCormack voices Bandit Heeler

Full name David Liam McCormack Character voiced Bandit Heeler Gender Male Date of birth 25 October 1968 Age 55 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth Kenmore, Australia Profession Musician, songwriter, actor, voice actor

Who does David McCormack voice? He voices Bandit Heeler, Bluey, and Bingo's playful and caring father and husband of Chilli in the animated series. He played the younger brother of Radley Heeler and the elder brother of Stripe Heeler.

Bluey's dad's voice actor is an Australian singer-songwriter, musician, and actor born on 25 October 1968 in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Melanie Zanetti voices Chilli Heeler

Full name Melanie Zanetti Character voiced Chilli Heeler Gender Female Date of birth 20 March 1985 Age 39 years old (as of 2024) Profession Actress, voice actress

Since 2018, Melani has been the voice for Chilli, recognised as Bluey's mother in the cartoon. She is a caring mother of two kids and a witty wife to her husband, Bandit.

Chilli works part-time at the airport in customs and is a sniffer dog. The Bluey mom actress was born on 20 March 1985 in Brisbane and became famous for contributing to the series.

Who is the voice actress for Bluey's mom?

Melani voiced the character. She began her acting career in 2007 and also worked in the theatre, where she performed in many plays for the Queensland Theatre Company. Some of her movie credits include Love and Monsters, HeadCount, and Raven's Hollow.

Patrick Brammall voices Uncle Radley Heeler

Full name Patrick Brammall Character voiced Radley Heeler Gender Male Date of birth 30 March 1976 Age 48 years old (as of 2024 Profession Actor, writer, producer

Australian actor Patrick Brammall is the voice actor for Uncle Rad, Bandit and Stripe's elder brother and Frisky's husband. He was born on 30 March 1976 in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia.

As a film actor, he got his breakthrough in 2004 from The Alice and later from movies like Glitc and A Moody Christmas. He overcame a severe childhood illness called prune belly syndrome.

Claudia O'Doherty voices Frisky

Full name Claudia O'Doherty Character voiced Frisky Gender Female Date of birth 29 November 1983 Age 40 years old (as of May 2024) Profession Actress, comedian

Australian actress, writer, and comedian Claudia is the voice actress behind Frisky's character. She also played Bluey's godmother and voiced Frisky in Bluey's 2024 episode The Sign.

Frisky's Bluey voice actress was born on 29 November 1983 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. She won the 2009 Melbourne Fringe Best Comedy Award and starred in Netflix's Love and Peacock's Killing It.

Dan Brumm voices Stripe

Full name Dan Brumm Character voiced Stripe Gender Male Date of birth 4 July 1981 Age 42 years old (as of May 2024) Profession Composer, Sound designer and voice actor

Dan Brumm is an Australian composer born on 4 July 1981. He significantly contributes to the children's TV show as Uncle Stripe, the younger brother of Bandit, and sometimes as Chattermax, the toy bird of Bluey and Bingo.

In real life, he is the younger brother of the show's creator, Joe Brumm. He also played the part of the sound designer for the series. His 15-year experience spans television, radio commercials, documentaries, and films like Combat Wombat: Back to Back.

Myfanwy Warthurst voices Aunt Trixie Heeler

Full name Myfanwy Warthurst Character voiced Aunt Trixie Heeler Gender Female Date of birth 29 May 1973 Age 51 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Portland, Australia Profession TV personality, radio announcer, commentator, voice actress

Warthurst voices Aunt Trixie, Uncle Stripe's wife, Muffin, and Socks' mum. She was born on 29 May 1973 in Victoria, Australia. She is a popular TV personality, commentator, and radio announcer.

She is recognised for her radio and TV roles, notably at Triple J radio station since 2000 and on Spicks and Specks. She also co-hosted the weekly podcast Bang On.

Ian McFadyen voices Bob Heeler

Full name Ian McFadyen Character voiced Bob Heeler Gender Male Date of birth 8 July 1948 Age 75 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth Pascoe Vale, Australia Profession Television writer, actor, director, producer

Australian writer, producer, and actor Ian McFadyen voices Bandit's dad, Bob Heeler. Bob has only appeared in one episode of Bluey, sparking fan speculation about his absence.

He was born on 8 July 1948. He is renowned for creating and producing The Comedy Company, where he also performed. Some of his other works are Bingles and Newlyweds.

Chris Brumm voices Nana Heeler

Full name Chris Brumm Character voiced Nana Heeler Gender Female Profession Actress

Bluey creator Joe Brumm enlisted his mother, Chris Brumm, to voice Nana, Bluey and Bingo's grandmother. Despite having no prior acting or voiceover experience, Chris has appeared in seven episodes across the three seasons of Bluey.

Meg Washington voices Calypso

Full name Megan Alexanda Washington Character voiced Calypso Gender Female Date of birth 7 January 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea Profession Musician, songwriter

The Australian musician and songwriter, born on 7 January 1986, voiced Calypso in the series. Her parents are Rick Washington, a part-time DJ, and Karen Amos. As a musician, she has released four studio albums, including I Believe You Liar and There There.

She has received accolades; she won ARIA Music Awards three times, including Best Female Artist and Best Cover Art categories.

Here are some characters and their real-life voices that made a few appearances includes:

Actor Character voiced Meg O'Connell Pony Lady Laurie Newman Mort Grant Sundin Doctor Brice Pennetair Backpacker Adele Vuko Jasper's mother Brad Elliot Pat Kate Miller-Heidke Chilli's mum Anna Daniels Janelle Leigh Sales Coco's mum Rose Byrne Brandy Eva de la Caridad Méndez The yoga instructor Robert Irwin Alfie Neil Finn Doctor Adam Hills Cricket Commentator Finn Treacy Chubbles Jazz D'Arcy Cookie Rove McManus Bucky Brendan Williams Sheepdog 2 Deborah Mailman Sheepdog 1 Joel Edgerton Policeman Liana Wright Juice Dog Greta Lee Jackson Buddy's mother Geraldine Hakewill Grown-up Bluey

Who is Bluey the dog voice?

The creators have kept the voice behind Bluey unknown and hidden. But is Bluey voiced by a child? In real life, the character is voiced by a female child.

Why are Bluey voice actors uncredited?

Muffin, Socks, Bluey and Bingo's voice actors and any other child's voice remain uncredited to safeguard their privacy and future well-being.

The children who portray these characters are the show's production crew's children chosen to ensure their anonymity and protection. Melanie applauded the production's decision to keep this information private. In her words, she said:

All the children on the show are members of the family of people in production. I am so glad that the creatives on the show decided that no one would be in the credits to protect the young cast.

Did Bluey's voice actor change?

Bluey's voice actor has changed, but the show's producers have used technology to maintain consistency. Charlie Aspinwall from Ludo Studio explained they have adjusted children's voices electronically by tweaking it.

Bluey voice actors are primarily Australian big names in the entertainment industry. They are now known internationally, and the show has become a favourite in many homes.

