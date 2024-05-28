Where was Wednesday filmed? Revealing the show's iconic locations

If you are a fan of the supernatural TV series Wednesday, you have probably been immersed in the gothic style the show embodies. Directed by Tim Burton, the show narrates the tale of a teenager, Wednesday Addams, who navigates life in a school for learners with unique abilities. While the cast members deliver great deadpan performances, credit must also be given to Wednesday’s filming locations. So, where was Wednesday filmed?

Wednesday’s filming took place between September 2021 and March 2022. The series embodies gothic interiors, medieval architecture, expansive and haunting forests, and a quaint small town. This article explores the different locations where the show was filmed and the places you should visit when visiting one of Europe's most underrated travel destinations.

Where was Wednesday filmed?

Even though Wednesday was initially supposed to be filmed in Toronto, the production team felt the location needed to match the show's theme.

So, they scouted various locations and settled on Romania. According to House Beautiful, Burton revealed why the series was shot in Romania, not in Jericho, Vermont, where the Nevermore Academy is portrayed.

Trying to make Romania look like Vermont was an exciting challenge, but we found many new locations.

Below is a glimpse of the various locations where Wednesday was filmed around Europe.

1. Cantacuzino Castle

Wednesday's school, Nevermore Academy, is the haven for outcasts. It serves as the institution’s exterior and is located in the mountain town of Busteni. Initially built in 1911, the gothic-style palace was the primary residence of Romanian Prince Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino.

Since then, Wednesday’s castle location has housed a long line of royal leaders. Today, the palace is open to the public, and visitors can explore its gardens and art galleries.

Is the castle in Wednesday real?

In the series, the location was edited with CGI to achieve a more realistic look per Country & Town House. It is where most of Wednesday’s sets are filmed.

2. Casa Monteoru

Also known as the Monteoru House, this location was where some of Nevermore’s interior scenes were filmed. The palace was built in 1874 and functioned as the Union of Writers of Romania’s headquarters until 2013.

In 2015, it was revolutionized into a multicultural centre. Perfectly matching Nevermore’s exterior, this castle features ornate interiors with well-decorated rooms. It serves as Principal Weems’ office, where Nevermore’s school dance was held.

3. Bucharest Botanical Gardens

Founded in 1860, the 45-acre establishment contains over 10,000 plant species and is the ideal location for Nevermore’s greenhouse.

When it is not home to the high-profile Netflix show, the gardens are a tourist site boasting pine trees and a lily pond. In addition, they are part of Bucharest University’s botanical institute.

4. Buftea Studios

The studio structured the town in Wednesday (Jericho), the sheriff’s house, the Pilgrim World amusement park, and the school’s quad.

The production designer told Netflix Tudum that cartoonist Charles Addams inspired many of the town’s stores. The venue has also housed other projects, including the 80 Days series and Voyagers.

5. Romanian Lakes (Sterbei and Brănești)

These two lakes are seen in Wednesday’s Season 1 Episode 2. It is where Nevermore’s Poe Cup annual canoe race takes place. They both serve as the Jericho River, and all the teams had to paddle their canoes across it.

6. Casa Niculescu-Dorobantu

This castle in Budapest was used for additional Nevermore interior scenes. It was constructed in the French neo-gothic style. Its ornate staircase and stained-glass windows provide stunning visuals.

7. Conacul Olga Greceanu Mansion

As documented on Screen Rant, this 19th-century mansion was explicitly tailored for some of Wednesday’s interior scenes. It appears as a creepy abandoned house with a double garage and an iron gate. The palace features in Season 1 of the show.

8. Gara Regala

Also known as the Royal Train Station, Gara Regala is in Sinaia in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains. Initially reserved for the royal family, it has become open to the general public.

9. Politehnica University of Bucharest

This institution was founded in 1818 and is Romania’s largest technical university. It was where Wednesday’s first episode was filmed. The university is where Wednesday studies before she is expelled for a swimming incident that injured some learners.

Is Jericho from Wednesday a real place?

The TV series is set in Jericho, Vermont, which is a real place. However, Wednesday’s director and crew decided to rebuild the show’s town at the Bucharest Film Studios of Buftea in Romania.

Where is Wednesday Season 2 filmed?

According to Teen Vogue, the series’ second season will be filmed in Ireland due to logistical challenges.

This article answers the many searches for "Where was Wednesday filmed?" The series was filmed in Romania, Europe. Most of the episodes were shot during the depths of winter, giving the film that sparkly, beautiful, but slightly creepy aesthetic.

