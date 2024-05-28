Arthur The King is a 2024 adventure film directed by Simon Cellan Jones and written by Michael Brandt. It is based on the true story Arthur—The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home by Mikael Lindnord. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu, and Juliet Rylance. If you have watched the adventure film, you might be curious about what happened to the dog from 'Arthur The King' in real life after the 2014 Adventure Racing World Championship ended.

Mikael Lindnord sitting on a rocky surface alongside his family and Arthur (L). Arthur the dog standing on a rocky shoreline (R). Photo: @mikaellindnord on Instagram (modified by author)

Arthur The King blends suspense, humour, and adventure, making it a must-watch for audiences of all ages. The film is inspired by the incredible true story of Mikael Lindnord and a stray dog named Arthur, embarking on an adventure race in the Dominican Republic. Many people have been asking themselves –what happened to the dog in Arthur The King, and is he still alive? Here is everything you need to know about the famous canine.

Arthur The King's true story

Arthur The King is a real dog that was featured in the 2024 adventurous film. The canine was found during a gruelling adventure race in the Amazon rainforest in 2014. Mikael Lindnord, a member of the Swedish adventure racing team, encountered the stray dog when he shared a meatball with him during a break in the race.

During their first encounter with the dog, Lindnord noticed dried blood in the mud on its fur, wounds all over its body, and bad ears. He also described Arthur as having a bad smell. Later, blood work revealed that Arthur would have only survived a couple more weeks.

According to The Guardian, Lindnord revealed that Arthur started following them through the gruelling racecourse despite being badly injured after giving him the meatballs.

Aware of a movement by my side, I looked up. It was the dog. He was just standing there, quite still, looking ahead on to the track. “Hey, doggie,” I said. “Shouldn’t you be going home?”… I could see his eyes were amber, and he had a dark line round them. But I could also see just how terrible his wounds looked. His fur was matted and black. I thought of the disease and infections he probably carried around with him.

Mark Wahlberg adopting Arthur The King dog

Despite some scary moments, including Arthur struggling with swimming during the kayaking, the team finished the 430-mile race with Arthur at their side. With Arthur in tow, Lindnord and his team had to make additional considerations, ensuring his safety and well-being along with their own. The bond between Arthur and the team was so strong that Mark Wahlberg (who portrays Mikael in the film) decided he could not leave the dog behind.

Mikael Lindnord and Arthur. Photo: @mikaellindnord on Instagram (modified by author)

After completing the race, the team faced the bureaucratic challenge of getting Arthur to Sweden, involving quarantine and health checks. Eventually, Arthur was successfully brought to his new home, where he was welcomed with open arms.

What happened to the dog from 'Arthur The King' in real life?

In reality, the dog featured in Arthur the King underwent a significant transformation following the film's events, most notably his adoption by Mikael Lindnord and his Swedish adventure racing team. Once Arthur arrived in Sweden, he quickly adapted to his new life and became a cherished member of Mikael's family.

Is Arthur the dog still alive?

You may be wondering –what happened to Arthur the dog? Unfortunately, Arthur The King dog died on 8 December 2020. Despite the best efforts to manage his condition, the complications from the tumour ultimately led to his death.

King Arthur, the dog, passed away due to a severe seizure that was linked to a tumour in his spine. In addressing Arthur’s death, Mikael Lindnord shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, explaining that he died of a malignant tumour situated in his lower back.

Everything went so quickly and in more or less one week he stopped to eat and drink by himself, but the X-ray didn’t say anything and neither test and blood samples either. But the veterinarians that examined him wasn’t happy with the test and his reactions. We moved to a bigger veterinarian hospital, he got IV and they tried everything all over again. But he got worse and worse by every day. The veterinarians fought all the way to the end. Arthur died of a malignant tumor situated in his low back.

On 9 December 2020, the Swedish athlete took to Instagram to clarify that he and Arthur had spent six years together before the dog's passing.

One thing you (Arthur) took with you is why you choose me. You never told me. I guess it doesn’t matter. We had 6 fantastic years together. We have been lucky that we have a home office and spend all those years together, basically every day. I will miss your snoring besides the bed, your happy smile, your hair on the floor and on all my clothes. And I will cherish the memory when Philippa dressed you up as a doll and Thor took his first step holding your fur like a wrestler.

Is Arthur the King movie based on a true story?

The movie Arthur the King is based on a true story. In the 2024 film, a range of characters bring Mikael Lindnord's true story and his bond with Arthur to life. Below is a rundown of the main characters in the film.

Arthur The King cast members Nathalie Emmanuel, Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu and Ali Suliman (L-R). Photo: @arthurthekingmovie on Instagram (modified by author)

1. Mark Wahlberg as Michael Light

Mark Wahlberg is an American actor, businessman and rapper. He plays the lead role, based on Mikael Lindnord, the captain of an adventure racing team. He forms a special bond with Arthur, a stray dog who joins him on an endurance race through the jungle.

2. Simu Liu as Liam

Simu Liu is a prominent Canadian actor. She is a vital member of the adventure racing team. His character starts as somewhat abrasive but grows throughout the film.

3. Juliet Rylance as Sophie

Juliet Rylance is an actress and film producer from London, England. She plays a supportive and strategic member of the racing team. Her character is crucial in helping the team navigate the race's challenges.

Is Arthur The King the real dog?

Unfortunately, Arthur The Dog from the 2024 film is not the real dog Mikael Lindnord adopted. This is because the real dog died six weeks before filming began on the movie. The canine’s incredible journey inspired the book Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home, which in turn inspired the 2024 film Arthur the King.

Is Arthur The King a true story dog?

When the 2024 film Arthur the King was released, many people wondered if it was based on a true story. The movie is based on the true story of Mikael Lindnord and his dog Arthur, who met during an adventure race in Ecuador in 2014.

What happened to the dog in Arthur The King?

In the 2024 film Arthur The King, the dog joins Michael and his adventure racing team. Michael and his team managed to transport Arthur back to the United States for treatment. Despite the severity of his injuries and infections, Arthur recovers and is shown living happily with Michael 18 months later.

What breed of dog is Arthur The King?

In Arthur The King (2024), the dog Arthur is portrayed by a dog named Ukai. Ukai is a mixed breed, combining traits from the Australian Shepherd, Border Collie, and Bouvier des Flandres.

The dog from Arthur The King in real life has captivated the hearts of many worldwide with his remarkable journey from a stray in the Amazon rainforest to a cherished companion in Sweden. The canine left behind a lasting legacy of resilience, loyalty, and the enduring bond between humans and animals.

