Orange lightsaber's meaning and notable wielders in Star Wars

A lightsaber is a sword depicted in the fictional Star Wars universe, commonly used by the Jedi and the Sith. Its blade is made of laser energy and can cut and burn. Lightsabers come in different colours, each with its meaning and history. Discover the orange lightsaber's meaning and notable wielders.

Star Wars features a wide range of the greatest lightsabers, each colour signifying something different. However, among the myriad of colours brandished in the saga, orange lightsabers stand out as the rarest in the Star Wars universe, with a complex history in both legends and canon. So, what does the orange colour lightsaber mean?

History of orange lightsabers

In colour theory, orange can mean energy, fire, warmth and sunshine. As one of the rarest lightsaber colours, an orange lightsaber gives new meaning to the phrase, an elegant weapon for a more civilised age. It indicates that a delicate balance has been struck between the light and dark sides of the Force.

Orange lightsabers only appear in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. They were founded and guided by ex-Jedi council member Dorjander Kace. The lightsabers were designed to symbolise unity and balance, representing the Jedi's commitment to maintaining peace and harmony in the galaxy.

Role of orange kyber crystal

The colour of a lightsaber is determined by the kyber crystal used in its construction, states Es Sabers. The orange lightsaber is associated with the Kashi-seijin, a race of orange-skinned humanoids from Kashi. The orange lightsaber is also associated with the Jedi Sentinel class, a branch of the Jedi Order that focuses on the Jedi Temple and the Jedi Archives.

When the crystal is placed inside a hilt, it emits a powerful beam of plasma energy. The length of the blade depends on the amount of power, as greater energy produces a longer beam. Also, the lightsaber blade retracts when the crystal is deactivated, leaving an inactive handle.

Notable wielders of the orange lightsaber

Orange lightsabers made their love-action debut in the first trailer for Ahsoka with the show's villains, Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll, wielding such a weapon. Their rarity suggests that their wielders are individuals of unique destinies and complex inner lives. Here are some notable orange lightsaber users in the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars Canon

Cal Kestis is considered the only known Jedi to wield an orange lightsaber in the current Star Wars canon. He was introduced in the Jedi: Fallen Order video game as he sought to revive the Jedi Order while evading the Empire. However, Bayland and Shin are the first official Force wielders to have orange lightsabers in live-action Star Wars, as per I. Sabers.

Star Wars Legend

In Star Wars: Emissaries to Malastare, Yaddle is shown with an orange lightsaber. Asaaj Ventress also appears in the orange-coloured lightsaber in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Other Star Wars legends who wield orange lightsabers include Plo Koon, Maara Jade, Rey, Tulak Hord, Soon Bayts, Polvin Kut, Dorjander Kace and Yoshi Raph-Elan.

Which Jedi uses an orange lightsaber?

The only Jedi to wield an orange lightsaber in the canon is Cal Kestis from Jedi: Fallen Order. Also, Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll are the first official force wielders to have orange lightsabers in live-action Star Wars.

Is orange a Sith lightsaber colour?

Orange suggests creativity and depicts a wielder who carves their path away from Jedi and Sith. It means something different in the greater universe than other colours and reflects the force-user's personality.

Traditionally, orange is associated with danger, excitement, power, and strength. In the Star Wars universe context, it represents determination, resilience, and a crusader's sense of purpose. Orange is also often associated with adaptation, curiosity, and a balance between physical strength and spiritual wisdom.

Is the orange lightsaber rare?

The orange lightsaber is considered rare. Its rarity is highly attributed to the lore surrounding kyber crystals.

What are the rarest lightsaber colours?

Black is the rarest colour of the darksaber. The first Mandalorian Jedi created it, and it has passed through the hands of heroes, warriors and terrorists, leaving an indelible mark on the Star Wars universe.

Is orange a powerful lightsaber colour?

Orange is as powerful as other colours, such as red, green and purple. The power of a lightsaber is determined by the wielder's skills and strength, not the weapon's colour.

Why does Rey have an orange lightsaber?

Rey has an orange lightsaber, which represents a reasonable force. It is also a powerful weapon, wielded only by powerful characters in the Star Wars universe.

The above article has everything about the orange lightsaber's meaning and its notable wielders in Star Wars. The orange lightsaber often symbolises balance, creativity, and individuality. Those wielding orange lightsabers are seen as enlightened travellers, balancing the light and dark forces to find their proper way.

