20 ugly Disney characters that are surprisingly lovable

Disney movies and shows are entertaining and magical, featuring unforgettable characters who inspire viewers with courage, kindness, and wisdom. Some are beloved for their beauty and grace, while others are remembered for their less-than-appealing appearance and personalities. Discover some of the so-called ugly Disney characters that are surprisingly lovable.

Cruella de Vil (L), Yzma (C), and Quasimodo (R) are some of the ugly Disney characters. Photo: @Disney101Dalmatians, @TheSwordintheStone and @TheHunchbackOfNotreDame on Facebook (modified by author)

Disney characters have entertained children and adults for many years and have held a special place in the audience's hearts. Although some say these are ugly Disney characters, their roles and personalities have created lifelong memories.

Ugly Disney characters

These cartoon characters embody characteristics that are not necessarily attractive in real life. Some Disney cartoons may look unattractive, but their endearing qualities make you glued to your screen. As voted by many sources, below are some of the Disney characters considered ugly:

Name TV show/movie Ursula The Little Mermaid Queen of Hearts Alice in Wonderland Madame Medusa The Rescuers Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine Cinderella Madam Mim The Sword in the Stone Mother Gothel Tangled Quasimodo The Hunchback of Notre Dame Horned King Black Cauldron Yzma The Emperor's New Groove Grumpy Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Scar The Lion King Cruella De Vil 101 Dalmatians Edna Mode The Incredibles Dr Facilier The Princess and the Frog Phil Hercules Jumba Lilo & Stitch Jafar Aladdin The Hag Snow White Ed The Lion King Stitch Lilo & Stitch

1. Ursula – The Little Mermaid

Ursula is one of the ugliest cartoon characters from The Little Mermaid. Photo: @DisneyinAfrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Ursula is often considered one of the ugliest cartoon characters from The Little Mermaid. She has white hair, grey eyes, and red lips. As per Thought Catalog, Ursula's deep voice, dramatic makeup, and imposing presence make her one of Disney’s most memorable villains.

2. Queen of Hearts – Alice in Wonderland

The Queen of Hearts is one of the most iconic characters from Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Photo: @DisneyAliceInWonderland on Facebook (modified by author)

The Queen of Hearts is one of the most iconic characters from Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. She is the ruler of Wonderland and is known for her fiery temper, large head, and famous catchphrase, "Off with their heads!"

3. Madame Medusa – The Rescuers

Madame Medusa is the main antagonist of Disney's 1977 animated feature film, The Rescuers. Photo: @DisneyTheRescuers on Facebook (modified by author)

Madame Medusa is the main antagonist of Disney's 1977 animated feature film, The Rescuers. She is the proprietor of a seedy pawn shop in New York City. Madame Medusa is a sharp-featured woman with wild red hair and an obsession with finding treasure. Her exaggerated makeup, flashy clothing, and erratic behaviour make her a striking and memorable villain.

4. Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine – Cinderella

Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine are Cinderella's stepsisters in Disney's Cinderella. Photo: @Cinderella on Facebook (modified by author)

Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine are Cinderella's stepsisters in Disney's Cinderella. They are the daughters of Lady Tremaine, Cinderella’s cruel stepmother. These stepsisters are not traditionally attractive, with exaggerated features and often unpleasant expressions. They are among the ugly Disney characters.

5. Madam Mim –The Sword in the Stone

Madam Mim is one of the Ugly Disney characters and the main antagonist of The Sword in the Stone. Photo: @DisneyTheSwordintheStone on Facebook (modified by author)

Madam Mim is one of the ugly black cartoon characters and the main antagonist of Disney's 1963 animated feature film The Sword in the Stone. She is an eccentric old witch with wild hair and a love for chaos. Despite her less-than-glamorous looks, her comical antics and exaggerated expressions make her a quirky and unforgettable character.

6. Mother Gothel – Tangled

Mother Gothel is a fictional character in the Walt Disney Pictures animated film Tangled. Photo: @DisneyTangled on Facebook (modified by author)

Mother Gothel is a fictional character in the Walt Disney Pictures animated film Tangled. She is portrayed as a beautiful lady who turns into a wicked old woman. She has dry grey hair and saggy skin with several wrinkles and spots. Gothel is deeply vain and obsessed with staying young, which drives her to imprison Rapunzel in a tower for years.

7. Quasimodo – The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Quasimodo is the main protagonist of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Photo: @DisneyTheHunchbackOfNotreDame on Facebook (modified by author)

Quasimodo is one of the ugliest Disney characters and the main protagonist of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. He was born with a hunchback, a deformity that gives her an unattractive appearance. Due to his deformity, he loves hiding during daylight hours to avoid being seen by his townspeople.

8. Horned King – Black Cauldron

The Horned King is the main antagonist of Disney's 1985 movie The Black Cauldron. Photo: @TheBlackCauldronFans on Facebook (modified by author)

The Horned King is the main antagonist of Disney's 1985 movie The Black Cauldron. With his skeletal face, horned crown, and dark robes, he exudes a chilling presence that sets him apart as one of Disney’s more formidable villains. His main goal was to find the Black Cauldron and use its power to unleash an army of immortal warriors called the Cauldron Born.

9. Yzma –The Emperor's New Groove

Yzma is the main antagonist of Disney's The Emperor's New Groove franchise, the 40th full-length animated feature film. Photo: @TheEarthaKitt, @EmperorsNewGroove on Facebook (modified by author)

Yzma is the main antagonist of Disney's The Emperor's New Groove franchise, the 40th full-length animated feature film. She is an eccentric, elderly woman with a skeletal figure and exaggerated features. Her schemes and zany personality make her one of the ugly Disney characters.

10. Grumpy – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Grumpy is one of the titular seven dwarfs in Disney's 1937 animated feature film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Photo: @grumpy.disneysnowwhite on Facebook (modified by author)

Grumpy is one of the titular seven dwarfs in Disney's 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Grumpy is best known for his scowling face and ill-tempered attitude. He initially comes off as the least friendly of the dwarfs.

11. Scar – The Lion King

Scar is a fictional character and the main antagonist in Disney's The Lion King franchise. Photo: @Scar-the-lion on Facebook (modified by author)

Scar is a fictional character and the main antagonist in Disney's The Lion King franchise. He is the brother of Mufasa, the ruler of the Pride Lands. He is ruthless and jealous and only wants political power, not responsibility.

12. Cruella De Vil – 101 Dalmatians

Cruella de Vil is a fictional character in British author Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians. Photo: @DisneyinAfrica, @DisneyPlus on Facebook (modified by author)

Cruella de Vil is a fictional character in British author Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians. Her physical appearance, characterised by her extreme fashion sense—black and white hair, gaudy fur coats, and heavy makeup makes her one of the ugly female Disney characters.

13. Edna Mode – The Incredibles

Edna Mode is a fictional character in Pixar's animated superhero film The Incredibles (2004) and its sequel Incredibles 2 (2018). Photo: @DisneyParks, @disneymusic on Facebook (modified by author)

Edna Mode is a fictional character in Pixar's animated superhero film The Incredibles (2004) and its sequel Incredibles 2 (2018). She is an eccentric fashion designer famous for creating the costumes of several famous superheroes. She is one of the ugly Disney characters with glasses who are always jealous of supermodels.

14. Dr Facilier – The Princess and the Frog

Dr Facilier is among the ugly cartoon characters because of his gaunt face, and skeletal features. Photo: @paradigmprops, @ThePrincessandtheFrog on Facebook (modified by author)

Dr. Facilier is one of the ugly Disney villains and the main antagonist of Disney's 49th full-length animated feature film, The Princess and the Frog. He is an evil witch doctor/bokor who plans to rule New Orleans with help from his "friends on the other side". He is among the ugly cartoon characters because of his gaunt face, top hat, and skeletal features.

15. Phil – Hercules

Phil is the tritagonist of Disney's 1997 animated feature film Hercules. Photo: @kisslethbridge on Facebook (modified by author)

Philoctetes, best known as Phil, is the tritagonist of Disney's 1997 animated feature film Hercules. He is one of the ugly male Disney characters with a stocky build, a bald head, and a rugged appearance that might be considered unconventional. Despite his less-than-heroic appearance, Phil is a grizzled and passionate trainer of heroes.

16. Jumba – Lilo & Stitch

Jumba is a major character in the Lilo & Stitch franchise known for his rotund, blue-skinned alien appearance. Photo: @danielchorrorauthor, @LiloandStitch on Facebook (modified by author)

Dr. Jumba Jookiba is a major character in the Lilo & Stitch franchise. He is one of the ugly blue characters known for his rotund, blue-skinned alien appearance and his penchant for creating chaotic experiments. As per Charactour, Jumba is often considered a mischievous, devious, and vicious scientist.

17. Jafar – Aladdin

Jafar is one of Disney's most menacing villains, known for his sinister demeanour and dark magic. Photo: @DisneyAladdin on Facebook (modified by author)

Jafar is a fictional character in Walt Disney Pictures' animated film Aladdin. He is one of Disney's most menacing villains, known for his sinister demeanour and dark magic. He is tall, thin, and sharply dressed, with a distinctive hooked nose and a penchant for malevolence. He is known for his memorable song Prince Ali, which showcases his dark ambitions.

18. The Hag – Snow White

The Hag, also known as The Evil Queen, is a fictional character who appears in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Photo: @DisneySnowWhite on Facebook (modified by author)

The Evil Queen, also known as the Wicked Queen, Queen Grimhilde, is a fictional character who appears in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. He closes the list of ugly Disney characters consumed by jealousy and vanity. As the Queen, she is known for her obsession with being the fairest of them all.

19. Ed – The Lion King

Ed is one of the three hyenas in Disney’s The Lion King. Photo: @DisneyTheLionKing on Facebook (modified by author)

Ed is one of the three hyenas in Disney’s The Lion King. He is characterised by his scruffy appearance, wild hair, and a perpetually goofy expression. He is also known for his simple-mindedness and constant, maniacal laughter.

20. Stitch – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch is a fictional character from Disney's Lilo & Stitch franchise. Photo: @LiloandStitch on Facebook (modified by author)

Stitch, also known as Experiment 626, is a fictional character from Disney's Lilo & Stitch franchise. The male Disney character is an alien experiment gone wrong, but his mischievous nature and eventual bond with Lilo make him lovable.

Who is the super ugly Disney character?

One of the most famous ugly Disney characters, in terms of traditional appearance, is The Horned King from The Black Cauldron. His skeletal face, horned crown, and dark, menacing presence make him one of Disney’s most fearsome villains.

Who is the least favourite Disney character?

The least favourite Disney character can vary depending on personal opinions and preferences. Some of the common ones include Drizella and Anastasia Tremaine from Cinderella and King Louie from The Jungle Book.

Which ugly Disney character is a hunchback?

The Hunchback character from Disney is Quasimodo from The Hunchback of Notre Dame. According to LitCharts, Quasimodo is depicted with a hunched back and a deformed face.

Many people shun and fear Quasimodo because of his appearance, but he has a good character full of kindness, loyalty, and compassion which is central to his character's struggles with self-acceptance and isolation.

What Disney film is the ugly guy in?

The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a 1996 American animated musical drama film produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation, featured an ugly guy called Quasimodo. His character is central to the film, based on Victor Hugo’s novel.

Who are the scariest Disney villains?

Some of the most famous and scariest Disney villains include The Horned King from The Black Cauldron and Ursula from The Little Mermaid.

In the magical world of Disney, beauty is not always skin deep. Some characters may not be the fairest of them all, but they have captured our hearts with their charm, wit, and kindness. Above are some ugly Disney characters who are surprisingly lovable despite their unconventional appearances.

