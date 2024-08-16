Are Jack and Tori (MAFS) still together? Relationship updates and timeline

Right up until the groom’s wedding vows, Married At First Sight’s Jack and Tori proved to be the most controversial couple in Season 11. Many viewers thought the guy displayed powerful red flags that would warrant Tori to pack her bags and leave him. But are Jack and Tori (MAFS) still an item?

Tori and Jack during their on-screen wedding (L). Adams taking a selfie (R). Photo: @torileighadams (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Married At First Sight is an Australian reality TV series that features experts pairing up a group of strangers through a social experiment. Its cast, Tori and Jack, have constantly been a subject of public interest due to the latter’s fidelity rumours and poor choice of words. The latest news about their relationship is guaranteed to blow your mind.

Who are Jack and Tori from Married At First Sight?

Jack Dunkley, 36, a personal trainer from Queensland and Tori Leigh Adams, 29, a business manager from Victoria, began their Married At First Sight journey with a pretty positive wedding.

According to The Sun, Tori explained to the experts that she needed an independent, organised and self-sufficient man. On the other hand, Jack described himself as an alpha male. But beyond the showmance, this is what their relationship looks like post-experiment.

Jack and Tori’s relationship

The pair’s union has had its fair share of ups and downs, regularly headlined as toxic. It all started after Dunkley was accused of being in contact with a former girlfriend while still in the experiment.

In addition, he once told a co-star on the show to muzzle his woman and described two other participants as ‘’whales’’. Not to mention the moment during the show when the fitness enthusiast told Adams to convince him she was the hottest during a photo ranking challenge.

During the series, he disclosed that he was not fully attracted to her per Heart. However, Tori still stood by his stand, claiming he had never been offensive to her.

Jack Dunkley and Tori Leigh Adams having a good time. Photo: @jack_dunkley

Source: Instagram

Did Tori and Jack get married?

Due to Australian legal requirements, the couple did not legally tie the knot. They only proceeded with an unofficial commitment ceremony. In April 2024, after MAFS final episode was aired, Dunkley took to Instagram to recall their special day via a post that read:

Dear wife, your intelligence and loyalty are everything I could ask for in a partner. You have supported me in ways I could never fathom and won my heart. I vow to always protect and care for you.

On the other hand, Leigh’s vows to Adam read:

Jack, our love story was not smooth. Although each day felt like we were on a battlefield, our commitment to each other never wavered. Thank you for protecting and respecting me. You showed me that the old-school love I crave exists. We may not have chosen each other initially, but I choose you today and forever.

Are Tori and Jack from MAFS still together?

Although it may come as a surprise to many, the duo is still together. Their romance has lasted off cameras. On 27 July, Jack from MAFS Australia shared a video montage on Instagram to celebrate their first anniversary. He captioned it:

One year with my girl.

Do Jack and Tori live together?

Soon after the show ended, Leigh relocated from Melbourne to the Gold Coast to be with Dunkley. According to Daily Mail, Adams once explained in an interview why she took this leap of faith, stating:

There was no need for us to live apart. I sold everything and relocated because we were ready to be together.

Tori took her Instagram followers through the moving process. From their regular posts, they have adapted to the change. They even got matching tattoos.

Jack smiling for the camera (L). Dunkley and Tori during an episode of MAFS (R). Photo: @jack_dunkley, @torileighadams (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Tori pregnant?

According to Mirror, Jack from Married At First Sight once responded to a fan who wanted to know if the couple had any baby plans during an Instagram Q&A session, stating:

Tori and I are happy building our current life together. There are many things we would want to achieve. Maybe two years from now.

FAQs

Tori and Jack’s relationship was among the most discussed during MAFS Season 11. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the couple:

What happened to Jack from Married at First Sight?

The reality TV star opted to marry Tori Adams during the show’s final episode. Despite the backlash, they have mastered the art of choosing each other at the end of the day.

Does Jack have a child with Tori?

The couple has yet to welcome a child. However, Jack has been vocal about starting a family with the budding social media personality.

Jack and Tori enjoying their moments together. Photo: @jack_dunkley

Source: Instagram

Who is still together on MAFS Australia 2024?

Tori’s fellow co-stars, Ellie and Jono, are still together despite a rocky start in their relationship. Fan favourites Jada and Ridge are also still together.

Nobody thought Jack and Tori (MAFS) would make it out of the social experiment. From Dunkley’s cheating allegations to his shocking sexist slurs, the duo has severally been smack dabbed in the middle of drama. However, surprisingly, their relationship has stood the storm as they are still a couple.

