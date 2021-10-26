A proud young lady shared pics of her home on Twitter and Saffas are in awe of how much she has accomplished

In just a year, the lady went from having vacant land to now being a property owner with a huge house

Her followers are so impressed and want inside details on how she got the job done in such grand style

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An inspirational young lady from Gaborone, Botswana is turning heads after her latest accomplishment. In a Twitter post, she shared pics of her brand new home that was built from scratch.

A lady from Botswana stands proudly in front of her new home. Image: @phindi_John/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She goes by the Twitter handle, @phindi_John and simply captioned her post:

"October 2020 - October 2021."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The caption reveals that it took her one year to build her incredible home and the pics show just how massive the property is. The home has a huge yard, plenty of parking spaces and modern finishes.

Heading to the comment section shows there is a pretty impressed bunch of followers who want to know all her secrets about how she built her home in just 12 months. Many others are sending her praise and messages of congrats.

Let's dive into the comments:

@mcdeezzy:

"I know this house, its on the way to my farm, can I pop by sometime for inspiration please."

@TeeKay1511:

"Excuse me ma'am, what do you do for a living?'

@Kideo_Mah

"For a moment I thought it's a hotel or something along those lines. Alluring."

@otadenathan:

"This is a beautiful setup. A ground house is a marvel to die for...the garage. How many bedrooms? Would you recommend the architect who drew you the plan?"

@ThembyBae:

"Wow this is amazing. Congratulations… I bet you hella proud of yourself. Yho love this woman."

@01Disi_FF:

"Wow in just a year that’s awesome. How much did you spend on material if you do not mind me asking?"

“Congratulations”: Mzansi seriously inspired by a man’s glowing house

In other news, Briefly News reported that a South African guy has shared images displaying a massive improvement to his friend's life after showing an old house and a newly renovated house.

South Africans are in disbelief as they believe there is something different when they compare the two yards. @Ndi_MuVenda_ seems to be congratulating a friend and penned a post on Twitter which is attracting massive reactions.

Many social media users are now calling for an engineer to inspect the pictures to ensure the old house is really given a new look or are these two different snaps and locations.

Source: Briefly.co.za