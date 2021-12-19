Weekly Wrap: Man Thrown From Car, Farming Couple and Mamkhize Trends

A video of a man who is seen being tossed out of a spinning car is causing havoc on social media. A beautiful farming duo had their pictures taken and the whole Andile Mpisane proposal drama has left South Africans with questions.

1. “Banna”: Mzansi Wowed by a Man Tossed from Spinning Car in Wild Video, Walks It Off

A video of a man who is seen being tossed out of a spinning car is causing havoc on social media. South Africans are now glued to the viral clip and Briefly News is finding it interesting.

South Africans are laughing at a man who is tossed by his spinning car. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Kulani has shared yet another video where South Africans are sharing their comments and we select a few of those. The video clip seems to have been captured from a busy road turned into a raceway and the BMW Gusheshe driver is seen kissing the ground.

The guy possibly didn’t wear his safety belt and the car spun and he lost his grip on the steering wheel before flying out of the window. However, it seems he is not injured because he is seen picking himself up and running back to the car.

2. Farming Couple Shows Off Their Hustle, Mzansi Has Questions About Their Khaki Clothes

A beautiful farming duo had their pictures taken and popular Twitter user @kulanicool shared them on Twitter. From posing with cattle to a stunning sunset image, the couple really crushed their mini-photoshoot.

Although their images quickly went viral on the bluebird app, the majority of commenters left responses about their outfits. The duo dressed in matching khaki farm clothes paired with safety boots.

The 'Boer attire' seemed to have annoyed many locals who just could not grasp why the couple chose those specific outfits. Nevertheless, the post still went viral, gaining a massive 3 400 likes on Twitter.

3. “She’s Failed This Boy”: #Mamkhize Trends Amid Andile Mpisane Engagement Drama

The whole Andile Mpisane proposal drama has left South Africans with questions and with no answers in sight, many peeps have been forced to speculate.

South Africans are convinced that Andile's mom, businesswoman Shauwn 'MaMkhize' forced him into the hasty engagement and did not shy away from making their opinions known on the timeline.

Others, however, are drawing on Andile's past history of cheating on his former lady influencer Sithelo and say it's just in his nature to be unreliable.

4. The Cleaner Hilariously Edits Kid’s Face to Stop Crying, Peeps Can’t Breathe: "Witchcraft"

Rumani, aka The Cleaner, received a message from a Saffa dad who needed assistance with a picture. In the image, the man's bundle of joy is crying his life away as he poses for a picture, standing between his parents.

The Cleaner came through with his Photoshop magic and did the absolute most. He shared an edited snap of the little one smiling from ear to ear with his new pearly white teeth taking the centre stage.

5. SA Stunned As Andile Mpisane Proposes to Tamia Louw, Not Baby Mama Sithelo Shozi

While there are very few things that can still shock South Africans, many have not only been left stunned but are also stung by Royal AM FC chairman Andile Mpisane's hugely unexpected move of asking for another woman's hand in marriage.

Mpisane in videos that have recently been doing the rounds on social media was seen going down on one knee to model Tamia Louw, and the scenes, although romantic, have left many in Mzansi with some major unanswered questions.

