David Bennet is helping the world make breakthrough's in science after receiving the first pig heart transplant

With no other donors available, the 57-year-old made the risky decision to undergo surgery

The genetically modified organ was transplanted by skilled surgeons in Maryland, it's hoped the amazing discovery will alleviate donor shortages all over the world

A 57-year-old American man has made history after receiving the worlds first genetically modified pig heart. David Bennett, who made the risky call to receive the new pig heart after being diagnosed with terminal heart disease, is said to be doing well in recovery.

A 57-year-old American man has made history after receiving the world's first genetically modified pig heart. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

With no donor hearts available for the life-saving surgery, Bennet says he weighed his options and chose his small chance at life.

"It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it's a shot in the dark, but it's my last choice," he told CNN right before the surgery.

The surgery was performed by a skilled team at the University of Maryland Medicine on January 7 and is among the first to demonstrate the feasibility of a pig to human transplant.

Scientists hope these breakthroughs in pig organ research will help alleviate shortages of donor organs, ABC News reports.

Breakthrough: African scientist Dr Eric Ashalley invents a bacteria and virus tracker

In more interesting world news, Briefly News previously reported that Ghanaian nanoscience and technology research scientist, Dr Eric Ashalley, has developed a biosensing device that detects and categorises various bacteria and viruses.

The innovative device, which has an extremely high accuracy rate of 99.87 per cent and can be connected to smartphones and wearable devices, can also detect the SARS COV-2 or the COVID-19 virus.

Dr Ashalley, who is with the Institute of Industrial Research under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), aims to bring testing and diagnosis closer to people.

He has since secured a patent from the United States Patent Office, Graphic online reports.

About the device

With light-matter interaction, the patented sensing device can detect and categorise different types of bacteria and viruses.

Dr Ashalley told The Mirror that, unlike the conventional bacteria and virus testing kits currently available, his device is reusable under a guided environment with a display.

The renowned scientist explained that when ''the device is applied to the COVID-19 virus, its accuracy is 99.87 per cent.

The biosensing device can also differentiate between the various Covid variants towards effective and efficient diagnosis.

Easy contact tracing

In an interview with Kwaku Nhyira-Addo on The Asaase Breakfast Show on Asaase Radio, Dr Ashalley disclosed that GPS has been merged with the device for easy contact tracing.

He noted that the device was created to help with the easy detection of other viruses more fatal than COVID in the future. Dr Ashalley developed the device in collaboration with the University of North Texas-USA led by Prof Arup Neogi.

Dr Ashalley is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RGlobal-worldwide, a multidisciplinary research institute.

