Social media user @bestmvle_Sjava showed off her weekday look vs her weekend look and South Africans are here for it

Not a hint of shame can be found in her eyes as she went from a dirt coated attire to a modern and stylish outfit

The difference between her two looks attracted the attention of thousands of social media users who are living for her ability to switch it up

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Twitter user @bestmvle_Sjava definitely knows how to switch it up when she needs to. A picture uploaded to her timeline shows her posing in front of a field of tomatoes, embracing the dirt. Attached to the same post is the second picture of her, dressed to kill.

@bestmvle_Sjava was seated in a booth at a fancy establishment. The post that highlights the difference between the weekday look and the weekend look clearly shows that pride, confidence and vibrance resonate from her both at work and when she decides to hit the town.

Thousands of social media users took the time to like the post while many couldn't help but boost her confidence up in the comments section.

This stunning lady had peeps screaming after she showed her ability to switch it up on the weekend. Image: @bestmvle_Sjava

Source: Twitter

Her viral post gained a whopping 24 000 likes:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Locals were truly impressed by the young lady's cool transition into the weekend

@RaymondSathekge said:

"Eat your moola in peace my bae."

@Simlasi shared:

"Wonderful and interesting."

@TlhabaneloKgosi wrote:

"Hustle hard young lady and may God bless your hustle."

@Questio57487491 responded with:

"I love how you can completely look different."

@BrixieBritha tweeted:

"Things I love to see."

@Anxiwa added:

"A Queen that knows how to appreciate herself."

@_aquillah can't believe the transition:

"Nah, you ain't the same person."

Gorgeous female farmer wows internet with her normal vs work look

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that a stunning female farmer shared two polar opposite pictures of herself and South Africans were in awe. Tapuwanashe Allin shared an image of herself at work, as a farmer and another of herself dressed up with high heeled shoes.

Her post was reshared to the #ImStaying group on Facebook by Nombuso Nkosi with the caption:

"So inspired."

Nombuso's reshare received over 7 500 likes, almost 200 shares and over 150 comments from Stayers at the time of Briefly News' viewing.

Many took to the replies section to share that they were also inspired by Tapuwanashe. Tapuwanashe's original post was captioned:

"Don’t worry about looking good, worry about achieving your goals."

Source: Briefly News