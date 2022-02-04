A young nurse left her social media followers inspired after sharing that she obtained her dispensing practitioner’s certificate

The new qualification will allow her to dispense medicines prescribed to a patient to improve their health condition

The post has gained a lot of traction with peeps congratulating the young healthcare worker on her recent achievement

Spreading some inspiration on the social media timelines was a nurse who shared the good news of bagging her dispensing practitioner’s certificate.

A young shared the good news of obtaining her dispensing practitioner's certificate recently.



The young woman @NelMohlomi posted the good news on Twitter. Her new healthcare qualification will allow her to dispense as well as ensure the quality use of medicines prescribed to a patient to improve their health status.

“Look what I just received. Now we apply for a licence,” she said.

Judging by the positive messages of congratulations, it is evident that her followers were overjoyed for the nurse’s academic and professional milestone.

Check out some comments from online users showing her love on the tweet:

@Bongs_Mahlangu said:

“One thing about you. Uyayithanda I career path yakho Congratulations.”

@Lebo_Ramaisa wrote:

“Can I do this during comm serve? Mina I want to be you when I grow up yhuu.”

@MokgadiPR ased:

“I can do this straight from corm serve no need to do another course before this one?”

@phumeza_rigala reacted:

“Baby wam.”

@PLufuta replied:

“Sebenza girl.”

@LeeThejane16 said:

“So so proud of sister. As a comm serve, you’re an inspiration to me.”

