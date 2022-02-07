Faith Mangope is a well-known raido and TV person in Mzansi, however, her status does not impress her family

Taking to social media Faith shared a picture of herself cooking outside, claiming her fam treat her like a normal person

Seeing the post, the people of Mzansi flocked to the comment section to shred Faith after she claimed she deserved special treatment

South African insert producer, current affairs analyst, field reporter and presenter Faith Mangope is just a normal person like you and me, while, at least that’s what her fam thinks.

Faith Mangope feels like she should be served, not the one doing the serving, and Mzansi were shook. Image: Twitter / @FaithMangope

Source: Twitter

Just because someone is a public figure or well-known doesn’t mean that they are exempted from normal people things, at least that is how it is supposed to be.

Taking to Twitter, Faith shared a picture of her outside stirring some pots on an open wood fire – proper Mzansi style!

Faith explained that her fam doesn’t care about her status and will still have her doing the things that every female family member does…

“My family doesn’t care that I’m on radio and TV ”

The people of Mzansi respond to Faith’s claim to fame

While peeps know who Faith is, obviously, they don’t really see how this means anything when it comes to everyday tasks.

Sis made it seem like because she is on radio and TV that her fam should give her some form of special treatment. The peeps of SA were having none of it, they come in hot.

Take a look at some of the flaming comments

@david_tema said:

“Next time you must tell radio and TV money to plaster n paint the house, don’t neglect them.”

@beko_simnikiwe said:

“Girl the way you holding that thingy says it all. You are just doing it for the Gram.”

@ms_keneilwe said:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

