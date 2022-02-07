A woman faced many struggles on her road to becoming a medical doctor but never let any of the hurdles stop her

Social media user @praise_bontle shared her inspiring story on social media, admitting to her many failures

The people of Mzansi were inspired by her story and showered her with love, support and congratulations

Everyone’s road is different, some rockier than others, but each and every journey is inspiring. A young lady faced endless battles in her path to becoming a doctor but never gave up.

Social media user @praise_bontle is officially a doctor and she couldn't be more proud of herself for getting to the end of this long and hard road. Image: Instagram / @praise_bontle

If someone who was failing physics told you that they were going to become a medical doctor one day, you’d laugh at them, right?!

Social media user @praise_bontle took to Instagram with a picture of herself in her official doctor attire. In a lengthy and inspiring post, Praise shared how she faced many struggles to reach this point.

From failing physics in grade 11 to being rejected from medical school multiple time, Praise had it hard but she never gave up on her dream.

“From failing physics (36%) and just passing maths (52%) in grade 11 (2013), having to rewrite both of them at star school in 2015, enrolling for BSc [Biochemistry and genetics] in 2016 to finally getting into medicine (2017) after being rejected three times. And now in 2021 I'm a graduate...

“Talk about God's timing and like with Moses and David, qualifying me. AMAZED!

"Still hasn't sunken in.”

The people of Mzansi clap for the determined doctor as she smashes her goals

Seeing stories like this leaves many with hope in their hearts. It is hard enough to become a doctor, but being faced with all the hurdles that Praise was and still managing to achieve it, that is something worth clapping for.

People flooded the comment section with love and praise. They wish the young doctor well and thanked her for sharing her story.

Take a look at some of the comments

@frantshek33 said:

“Miracle stories are the best”

@that_x_oh_ said:

‘Congratulations and thank you for sharing your story.”

@simmi_catherine_louisvuitton said:

“Amazing This is what dreams are made of.”

@bk_moroke_ said:

“Dr Praise the artist. Inspirational. Well done.”

@nandisamaphumulo said:

“God is indeed amazing❤️... Congratulations Queen ❤️”

Women power: Queen celebrates working tirelessly for 10 years to become medical doctor

In other fabulous female doctor news, Briefly News recently reported that Lehlogonolo Mojapelo, a graduate from the University of Pretoria, shared her inspiring journey towards becoming a doctor on social media. Starting off with only a matric, Mojapelo pressed on and with persistence and dedication for 10 years, while having to overcome many hurdles along the way, she succeeded.

To celebrate her outstanding accomplishment, Mojapelo posted a clip on Instagram. The video highlighted the different parts of her incredible journey through a series of pictures. The clip was made even better with the addition of Sun-El Musician's Proud of You.

South Africans couldn't help but be inspired by her journey as hundreds of social media users took the time to react to the post.

