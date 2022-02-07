A gorgeous woman took to social media to share the amazing news of her having bagged her second degree

Social media user @cait.dk shared some pictures from her graduation, sharing that her proud parents were with her every step of the way

People showered her with praise, letting her know how inspiring her story is and how they wish to see more

No matter how old you are your parents are generally always going to be your number one fans. A gorgeous Wits student shared her latest achievement where she had her biggest supporters right there with her for the big moment.

Women are rising and this boss babe is just another one joining the revolution. Gone are the days when all women did is cook, clean and have babes – now they do all that and SO much more!

Social media user @cait.dk took to Instagram with some pictures of her honours graduation. Having her parents there was all the beautiful post-grad graduate could have asked for.

“I believed I could, so I did.

“This journey was like no other, but I’m here. I did it. The ups, the downs, the sleepless nights. A big s/o to my support system, you’ve brought me this far.

“I’m going after everything I want. This is just the beginning. ”

Social media users help the stunner celebrate her lit achievement

People are loving hearing all the graduation news on social media. Seeing women levelling up like this is truly inspiring.

Many took to the comment section to shower the boss babe with praise and to let her know how lucky she is to have such supportive parents.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments

@kabelo_mohuba said:

“Girls who listen to their parents…… congratulations sisi.”

@sandilemsomi_ said:

“Proud of you sister ❤️”

@thabo14u said:

“Well done and big congrats Shaka in Pretoria. ❤️”

@leka_mkhize said:

“Congratulations beautiful ”

