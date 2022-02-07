A woman was overcome with emotion when she got a call letting her know she had gotten the job, the job of her dreams

Taking to her LinkedIn profile, Luxolo Kama shared the amazing news with all her followers and future colleagues

LinkedIn users helped Luxolo celebrate the news and showered her with well wishes on her new journey

There is no explaining the sigh of relief that comes after getting the phone call that says “you’ve got the job!” A humble woman shared her good news and was overcome with emotion.

Jobs are scares at the moment and many people have been left in a position where they will literally do any job. So, being able to land your dream job in times like these, is a true blessing.

Bursting with pride and gratitude, LinkedIn user Luxolo Kama shared on her profile that she has some amazing news – she got the job!

“I am honoured to announce that I have been appointed as Promotions and Marketing Coordinator at Umhlobo Wenene-SABC offices in Gqeberha which is the former Port Elizabeth on the 3rd of January 2022. My heart is filled, with so much joy I can't even explain it because its been a rough journey for me in many aspects. Gods timing is forever perfect jobseekers and the road is not that really easy but Bekezelani because The Universe is Listening.”

LinkedIn user Luxolo Kama shared the news that she will be starting her dream job soon. Image: LinkedIn / Luxolo Kama

Source: UGC

Fellow LinkedIn users celebrate the lady’s new job

People took to the comment section of Luxolo’s post to congratulate her on the incredible news and to wish her well in her new position.

Take a look at some of the kind comments

Akhona Lukhanyo Mayana said:

“Kudos to you.

“I'm wishing you all the best as you navigate yourself upon your new journey.”

Portia K. C. said:

“I am so thrilled for you Luxolo Kama! A huge Congratulations and I wish you success”

Claudette Jagers said:

“If there is one woman who I admired through this journey it was you my friend. To be looking for work, then also posting opportunities and encouraging other jobseekers while you also praying and trusting for an open door... God delights in your diligence and heart to help others too.. I know, from here on, Favour will track you down... God bless you and congrats❤️”

Ongeziwe Babane said:

“Congratulations Luxolo ooh maan sis You deserve it, Ntinga Ntaka Ndini❤️❤️❤️”

