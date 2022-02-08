Mzansi is celebrating a prayerful stunner for keeping her faith as she now basks in the glory of her invocations

It comes after an excited @UyabongekaN took to Twitter to impart her divine testimony to like-minded netizens

True to form, the social networking community banded with the gorgeous girl on the way to sharing heaps congratulations

"Ask, and it shall be given unto you". This famous excerpt from a biblical passage would have been top of mind for a local lass as her journey of faith and prayer bore sweet fruits.

Scholars of the scripture would be the first to speak of how the Matthew 7:7–8 Bible verse suggests that God will give whatever is needed to those who have the faith to ask for it.

And, so, a Twitter user, @UyabongekaN, opted to head online to offer up her testimony to like-minded locals after she noticed the inner workings of God coming to fruition in her life.

"Today is my first day at work, and I'm a ball of emotions because I'm actually living through an answered prayer," she tweeted, making sure to add a pleading face, loudly crying face and white heart emoji.

The profound tweet caught more than just the attention of her 1 400-strong followers on the bird app as it garnered rave reviews from over 10 300 tweeps.

SA all for answered prayers

The post attracted more than 500 retweets and saw many locals heap congratulations on the prayerful stunner. Briefly News jumped into the comments section to unearth all the lovely reactions.

@roderic_Simpson wrote:

"You were meant for great things and the devil is trying to keep you down! No evil formed against you shall prosper!"

@ImRaesetja said:

"Wait till you see what's in store for you. May your utterances be of this kind for the rest of the year."

@NKOSIPHILE_BoG added:

"God is good. Your story serves as a testimony to lots of us. I connect to that grace and blessing."

SA touched by pic of uGogo praying over Audi

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that the age-old custom of offering up a prayer to a higher power to mark a new acquisition, often a car, as seen in black South African communities has resurfaced online.

It comes as a Twitter user @Life_After_18 shared a heartwarming picture of his grandmother (uGogo) giving thanks to God and the ancestors for bestowing what appears to be a brand new Audi on the young man's life.

Further, as many locals hailing from rural or remote locations (emakhaya) in South Africa would agree, the elderly woman's prayer is also a plea for protection for the car owner on all their future journies.

