Stunning graduate took to social media to share some amazing news that left many clapping and inspired

Social media user @Tshoki_Moses landed an awesome job along with a lush apartment and couldn’t be happier

People flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations and well wishes on her new journey

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

After graduating job hunting begins and it can often be a long road. A University of the Free State graduate oozed with pride as she landed a job and got herself a home.

Social media user @Tshoki_Moses could not be happier to start 2022 with a new job and home. Image: Twitter / @Tshoki_Moses

Source: Twitter

Jobs are scarce in South Africa. Many graduates are left unemployed or taking on jobs that are nothing close to what they studied towards.

Social media user @Tshoki_Moses took to Twitter to let her people know that she got a job which has allowed her to get that new apartment too.

The good sis could not be more proud and grateful. 2022 is definitely going to be a good year for this boss babe!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps shower the gorgeous woman with praise

People love to hear inspiring and great news like this. Many took to the comment section to wish the lady well on her new adventure and that her new home is filled with many happy memories.

There were also a lot of people who were inspired by the young woman’s story and thanked her for sharing. Sometimes a post like this is all someone needs to keep pushing.

Take a look at some of the comments

@GabazaPamla said:

“Congratulations ”

@Ceby_ shared:

Mzansi clapping for boss babe and fur baby who proudly show off their stunning new home on social media

Briefly News previously reported that they say a dog is man’s best friend! A stunning woman and her bestie, aka fur baby, were overflowing with joy as they took occupation of their new home.

While people of colour never kept animals as pets, times are changing and fur babies are the new Nguni, lol.

Social media user @ThembiMatroshe took to Twitter to show off her new home. She shared some snaps which featured her roommate, Molly the dog.

“We did it! This is Molly’s abode, I don’t make the rules!!”

Source: Briefly News