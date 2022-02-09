A gorgeous young girl is making a forceful impression on Mzansi's social networking community, thanks to her drive

Heading to Twitter, @tshegotf put on a radiant smile and shared that she had just taken an important step in her career path dream

Needing no second invitation to her mentions, Mzansi broke out in collective praise for the sultry stunner over the welcome news

Get ready, Mzansi, as your next interior design specialist prepares for a future filled with success and big dream realisations.

Feeling like her stars have finally aligned, @tshegotf is putting on her best smile and, in the process, inspiring others just as wide on the faces of her thousands of Twitter followers.

A radiant local stunner is beaming brightly. Image: @tshegotf

Source: Twitter

The young lass headed to the social networking and microblogging service with a welcome update that instantly ensured her praises would be sung for some time to come.

"Yoh. After sm (so much) stress, I'm finally registered. I'm gonna be an interior design student at UJ (University of Johannesburg)," the tweet read, with several loudly crying, partying and pleading face emojis.

It was immediately clear she had been enrolled for a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Interior Design programme, typically completed in three years. The course is geared towards developing and preparing students for entry into a career in interior design.

According to the UJ website, the qualification also allows a graduate to pursue postgraduate studies by stimulating integrated knowledge and conceptual thinking skills.

Further, the course is designed to arm students with a comprehensive footing in the knowledge of design practice and theory, to conduct design criticism and research. And as part of its functional aesthetics, the study of Interior Design involves a sound knowledge of space planning, surfaces and lighting, among other things.

Several career options are on the offing for the brilliant beauty once she bags her degree. These include but are not limited to residential, hospitality, corporate and exhibition designs and display systems.

Mzansi raises a glass

Not surprisingly, her post attracted more than 7 400 likes from education-loving Saffas. Locals heaped on the praised and celebrated the tweep for her resilience. Briefly News takes a look at some of the incredible reactions to the tweet below.

@_Noncedo_ wrote:

"Yabona, registration stress. Congratulations, sis."

@samuu_n said:

"Yassssss, guuuurl!! See you at the top!"

@HouseOfMSquared added:

"Enjoy babes, UJ art/design faculty is thee best! You'll love it there. All the best!"

@MoketeMokoena_ mentioned:

"Congratulations and good luck with your studies."

Source: Briefly News