A gorgeous young Mzansi woman has turned heads, not only with her looks but with her success too

Minenhle A Mbanjwa’s story caught our eye and Briefly News shared it to our Facebook page to celebrate the stunner

People flocked to the comment section to congratulate the young woman on her success and to thank her for being an inspiration

Age is but a number and that goes for both the old and young. A 25-year-old South African woman has wowed many with her notable success.

This gorgeous young woman has made notable moves in her life that have inspired many. Image: Twitter / @BlaqGalmagic

Briefly News came across a young woman’s story on social media and decided to celebrate her success by sharing it to our Facebook page.

“A radiant lady has inspired Mzansi with her youth and admirable success

“Minenhle A Mbanjwa is only 25 years old; she holds a degree, is employed by the Department of Education, drives an Audi A3 and owns her own home.

“Congratulations Minenhle! ”

The people of Mzansi clap for the 25-year-old independent beauty

Seeing Minenhle’s story, many flocked to the comment section of our post to congratulate her on the amazing work.

Achieving such things at any age is a big deal! Some thanked the young women for inspiring them to keep striving for greatness.

Take a look at some of the comments

Zama Nyuswa said:

“Very inspiring but always remember just because someone is succeeding in life doesn't mean you are failing ❤”

Julio Xavier said:

“She has done very well. Valentine's Day is coming up , I'm certain that she's going to receive many gifts .”

Anele Kabingesi said:

“Well done beautiful lady, hope other young women can be inspired by your story.”

Tlou Ngoepe said:

“Very inspiring, most people have qualifications and they are not lucky when it comes to getting jobs... maybe if we were given opportunities things would be different.”

