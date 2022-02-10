A Mzansi tech lady is ready to show 2022 what she is made of and claims this is her year for Forbes 30 under 30

Social media user @segatiroo shared her aspirations on Twitter, making it known that she is giving it her all

The beautiful woman inspired many with her vibe and was showered with major love and support from peeps

Mzansi women are dreaming big and making things happen. Making the Forbes 30 under 30 list is no small change, and one lady is ready to slap her name right there on it!

Social media user @segatiroo claims she's going to make the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Image: Twitter / @segatiroo

Source: Twitter

The Forbes 30 under 30 list showcases 30 people under 30 who are making undeniable waves in their respective fields and raking in the big green.

Social media user @segatiroo took to Twitter to put her 2022 aspirations out to the universe. This boss babe is going all in!

By the looks of her social media pages, Sega is part of the tech world, an industry where women are rising proud and strong!

“This year must end in Forbes 30 under 30.”

People of Mzansi clap for the energy this boss babe is serving

This is the kind of energy that peeps want to be surrounded by in 2022. We are all in for the growth this year, baby!

People took to the comment section to show the gorgeous woman support, letting her know she’s going to make it happen.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Tigga_BB said:

“All the support you need to get therejust mention it and it shall be available.”

@ya_Mamphele said:

@Tshepo850M said:

@Ndumiso_Media said:

