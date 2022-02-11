An incredibly inspirational woman shared a moment that will stick with her for a lifetime - the day she handed in her PhD thesis

Dr Otlhapile Dinakenyane is a well-respected woman in the field of Computer Science and has achieved greatness

Sharing her memory, the academic doctor was showered with messages of congratulations from many who understand the feeling

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In life, we make many memories but only a few stick with us forever. A proud woman shared one of her fondest memories, the day she dropped her PhD off at the library.

While many can admire the work that goes into getting a PhD, none but those who have actually done it can quite understand the feeling of the day you hand in that thesis.

Dr Otlhapile Dinakenyane got her PhD in Computer Science and it was one of the proudest moments of her life. While the incredible woman has done amazing things since the day she handed in her PhD thesis, the moment will forever be one of her top memories.

Taking to LinkedIn, Dr Otlhapile shared a picture of that day, reminiscing on all that went into getting her where she is today.

Dr Otlhapile Dinakenyane will never forget the euphoric feeling of handing her PhD thesis in. Image: LinkedIn/ Dr Otlhapile Dinakenyane

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Part of her impressive bio reads:

“Experienced Researcher with a demonstrated history of working in the higher education industry with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) focused on Computer Science from The University of Sheffield, UK. The Botswana's 2021 UNESCO KALINGA PRIZE nominee. A Cyber Security enthusiast. Firm believer in University-Industry collaborations. A strong STEM leader with a track record of participation in STEM related events as an organiser, panellist, moderator, and director of ceremonies…”

People congratulate the Dr on the unbelievable achievement

Mzila Mthenjane said:

“A moment to be proud of indeed! Well done on reaching this milestone through what I can only imagine required focus, resolve, passion and that vision of joy when you hand in the thesis.”

Natasha Jooste said:

“What a wonderful achievement truly phenomenal! Enjoy the moment Congratulations! Wishing you all the best on your future journey and endeavors forwards and onwards!”

Adv Keketso John Maleka said:

“All sleepless nights have paid off. Enjoy the moment. Good luck for the future and take that deep leap. Congratulations.”

Woman overcomes challenges, bags PhD despite being blind, her photos stir reactions

In other PhD-bagging babe news, Briefly News reported that a woman, Ifeoma Bibiana Okoli, has inspired many people with her story. Despite being visually impaired, the woman bagged her doctorate degree on Wednesday, November 17, from the University of Ibadan (UI).

Taking to Facebook, her sister, Nnena Okoli, shared photos of the graduate as she gave all the glory to God for Ifeoma’s achievements. In the photos she shared, she could be seen in her graduation gown.

Speaking further about her sister’s achievement, Nneka said that Ifeoma proved to people that disability is no excuse to stop one from reaching a personal goal.

Source: Briefly News