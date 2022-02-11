Popular social media user @kulanicool shared a video of two men standing at an ATM and no one anticipates what happens next

The man making the cash withdrawal is slapped and snatched of his money by the other man beside him

The video posted on Twitter continues to show both men part ways as they walk off and peeps are both puzzled and amused

South African social media user @kulanicool shared a video of an odd instance showing two men standing at an ATM together as one of them makes a cash withdrawal.

A video of a man losing all his money and suffering a blow to the face was shared online. Image: @kulanicool / Twitter

Source: Twitter

A few seconds into the clip, posted on Twitter, the making the withdrawal suffers a blow to the face as he is slapped by the second man beside him. The angry man goes on to snatch the money from the others’ hands and mutter a few threatening words before walking away.

The tweet has left many peeps trying to make sense of the incident and speculating how they would have handled such a situation. Check out some of their comments:

@NdinguSlyzo said:

“It doesn't matter how much I owe you, how scary you're but when you clap me it’s literally a 1s World War.”

@kingdaniza wrote:

“Surely this is Pretoria.”

@ThabisoMemela5 commented:

“The way people owe me, I need this guy to collect money for me.”

@hlabanematt reacted:

“Debt collector.”

@missZwanga replied:

“A lot is going on in this video.”

@AobakweThakadu5 said:

“Plot twist, turn this into a robbery case and demand 3x the money I owed you to drop the case.”

