A young woman by the name of Natasha Moleko used her NSFAS money to feed her family while she was studying

At the end of her studies, she was hit with a R156k outstanding fee account with no way out, which left her unable to graduate

Since then Natasha has founded a business that has launched impressive ranges and is thriving, and now she wants to help others rise

Meet Natasha Moleko, a 25-year-old woman from Sebokeng in the Vaal, used her NSFAS money to put food on the table for her family while she was studying.

Natasha Moleko came from nothing and has made something of herself, now she wants to help others do the same. Image: Instagram / oupa_ben96

Source: Instagram

Times are tough and studying is expensive. When Natasha started studying for her diploma in Fashion from the Vaal University of Technology, both her parents were unemployed.

Having been given an NSFAS, grant Natasha was able to help her family while she was studying, something that was a huge burden for a young woman to carry.

“It was not easy with both my parents being unemployed however the mercy God carried us through.

“I was funded by the Nsfas and used my Nsfas monthly allowance to help my family out.”

When Natasha completed her diploma she was hit with a hard reality, apparently, she was owing to the college R156k in fees and was unable to graduate as a result.

Natasha was now unemployed and unable to graduate, a dark space she wishes upon no one. However, in September 2021 a ray of light appeared and the young fashion designer was given a chance to change her circumstances. She posted:

“In 2021 Sep I founded a holding company called the Molex Group. The aim of our company to develop and distribute business brands and services on a global scale, one of the brands which we have already launched is called Oupa Ben a menswear fashion brand, Oupa Ben is a tech-enable company operating online, we sell our products through our online store www.oupaben.com we are also available on FB, IG and Twitter.”

The blessings continued to roll in as Natasha has since “launched two capsule collections from last year September” and “received a bursary and was admitted as one of the Future Females Business School members in partnership with the UK South Africa TechHub” and will be graduating in April. What a wow!

Knowing how tough things can be Natasha is putting her all into finding a way to help others by means of creating businesses where she can employ others, giving them a chance to break free of their circumstances.

“My biggest dream is to create employment and better not only my life but the life's of others through my entrepreneurial endeavours.”

Natasha gave a piece of advice to any woman wanting to, or already, start in the fashion world. Here it is:

“If there is any advice I would give a young woman trying to get in the fashion industry it’s that nothing is impossible, we don't fail because we fail, but because we fail to get up and try again, educate yourself the internet is an amazing tool, and lastly get out of your comfort zone, stop standing in your own way.”

