A South African woman got herself a gorgeous new car and shared the moving moment on social media

Social media user @sbonisile_mavundla unveiled the new Audi A1 in a clip on her Instagram, expressing her gratitude over being able to call the car hers

People flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations, letting the lady know she deserves it

A grateful woman was overcome with emotion as she took the cover off of her new shiny whip. Sharing the moment on social media, she left peeps drooling.

Social media user @sbonisile_mavundla bought herself a gorgeous Audi A1 and shared snaps and clips online. Image: Instagram / @sbonisile_mavundla

Source: Instagram

Owning your own set of wheels comes with a feeling of freedom and independence that opens the doors to life.

Social media user @sbonisile_mavundla took to her Instagram page with a video of her collecting her new car, a stunning white Audi A1. This car is one that many ladies in Mzansi swoon over, a true babe mobile!

“What a surprise M so Grateful Mah uNkulunkulu aqhubeke akubusise❤️”

The people of Mzansi congratulated the lucky lady whilst wiping drool from their faces

Even though many people were wishing it were them that was driving away in the beaut of a car, they were extremely happy for the boss babe.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to congratulate her on the new wheels and to wish her safe travels.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@mazulurealsoulsa said:

“Congratulations sthandwa sami esihle ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@colin_mcewan10 said:

“Congratulations ❤️ well deserved ”

@phumelelembili said:

“Congratulations mommy ”

@nafeesah_mo said:

“Congratulations! Wishing you many safe kms ❤️”

