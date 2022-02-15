Nomusa Caroline Hlongwane is a proud female truck driver who became Shoprite’s first female truck driver back in 2007

Having dreamed of being a teacher, Nomusa jumped at the opportunity to become a driver trainer and has trained over 400 people since

Hunadi Rasesemola is one of the female truck drivers who have had the honour of being trained by Nomusa

Meet Nomusa Caroline Hlongwane, a 59-year-old South African woman who became a truck driver in 1990 and Shoprite’s first female truck driver in 2007.

Becoming a truck driver was not always Nomusa’s dream, she wanted to be a teacher. However, jobs were few and times were tough, and her husband convinced her to give driving a shot – everything else was history.

Nomusa Caroline Hlongwane is now training the next generation of the Shoprite Group’s highly-skilled team of truck drivers. Image: Supplied

Since joining the Shoprite Group back in 2007, Nomusa made such a great impression with her work ethic and nurturing personality that she was offered a driver trainer position in 2010, and took it.

Nomusa jumped at the opportunity as she was now able to teach, fulfilling her father’s wishes as well as her individual aspirations. The inspiring woman has taught over 400 people to date and still going strong.

Doing this, Nomusa “hopes to inspire other women” and remind them that they are capable of anything, even things that many people feel are only made for men.

The Shoprite Group is South Africa’s largest private-sector employer with over 140 000 employees, excluding indirect employment. 65% of the Group’s employees are under the age of 35 and 64% of its employees are women. What phenomenal statistics!

A proud female truck driver who Nomusa took under her wing and taught

Hunadi Rasesemola is one of Shoprite’s female truck drivers who had the privilege of being taught by Nomusa aka Caroline.

“I was trained by Mum Nomsa. I call her Mum Nomsa because she’s more like a mum to me!”

Like Nomusa, Hunadi also dreamed of being something else, a paramedic. She turned to truck driving when she realized her school subjects did not allow her to study towards becoming a paramedic.

Truck driving was not a foreign profession to Hunadi though as her father too is a truck driver. Following in his footsteps held a lot of honour for the young woman.

Hunadi driver her truck with pride and loves to see the shock on people’s faces when they see it is a woman driving.

“There is no kind of job that is specifically meant for men or women. Some people get surprised when they see me and take videos of me reversing.”

Woman truck driver demanding respect from male colleagues opens up

In other lady truck driver news, Briefly News reported that there are several women making headway in male-dominated industries. Not only are they doing well, but they are breaking stereotypes.

A lady, Tracey, who has been a truck driver for over three years, has finally spoken about the condescending treatment she receives from her male counterparts. She said there have been times when she was asked if she was a professional driver or just taking a joyride.

Tracey said there were other embarrassing encounters where men would ask her if she was training to be a truck driver.

