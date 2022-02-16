A local woman's story has reminded South Africans on social media of the value of hard work and perseverance

A Twitter user, @KingDon_za, posted images of Shelembe and a short caption about her inspirational journey

There was a trail of reactions to the post, with many doffing their hats to the visionary, while others were keen on start-up tips

One thing about Mzansi is that it is rich in people who are constantly itching to see others shine on their way to reaching the highest top.

A case in point has re-emerged on the timeline, and she packs a powerful punch as a female trailblazer in the petrol service industry. The story of Khumbu Shelembe first came to the attention of SA's bustling social media community almost two and a half years ago.

A female petrol station owner has inspired others with her story. Image: @KingDon_za, Getty Images

Her story today, just as then, remains inspirational to others. The 36-year-old was once an enthusiastic cashier who greeted every interaction with a smile. Years later, that same smile with the added weight of hard work and determination landed her an esteemed mantle as the owner of a filling station.

A stan by all accounts, Twitter user @KingDon_za shared old images of Shelembe to ensure her story stays fresh in the minds of others who want to tread on the same path.

The caption read:

"This lady went from being a cashier to a petrol station owner."

The pictures capture Shelembe in the presence of two petrol attendants and sharing in some laughter. In another close-up image of the entrepreneur, the Caltex garage for which she owns the license.

The value of a filling station

But buying one or even more petrol stations in Mzansi is no small task. And so, it is of utmost importance that anyone looking to buy a business of this nature understands a petrol station is valued. The next step in the process would be to decide whether to open a franchise or an independent filling station.

According to various reports, doing so can pose many challenges as many legislative circles ought to be navigated to get all the necessary approvals. In the latter parts of getting fully immersed in the fuel business, environmental authorisation is needed before signing off on land use rights. Thereafter, one can obtain an operating license.

Given the sheer amount of time and effort one would need to pour into the process, Shelembe's story takes on an even more inspirational tone. @KingDon_za's tweet gathered almost 16 000 likes when this story was published.

Netizens soak in the inspiration

Additionally, it had more than 1 100 retweets and nearly 150 tweets from other users lighting up the mentions. Briefly News dived into the comments to bring readers all the incredible reactions to the post.

@BlackAn65843366 wrote:

"Where did she get over R2.5million as a cashier, I need to meet her for some tips."

@Mpendukoluthuli said:

"The big question, how did she do it? My dream of having a petrol station are vanishing. Did everything in my power but nothing is coming alright."

@AnelisaLindelwa added:

"There's nothing wrong with being a cashier, maybe she couldn't get a better paying job. And I'm sure she's qualified. Stop undermining other people's jobs."

@PhilaJMadondo remarked:

"Another R350 grant story perhaps?!"

