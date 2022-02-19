A local gorgeous girl headed online to share the splendid news of becoming the recent new owner of a brand new German machine

Heading online, @nkanyezihmbhele posted pictures showing the Audi in all its glory as she readied to drive out in it from the dealership

Mzansi did not hold back in piling on the praise as fellow Twitter users made a beeline for mentions to react to the incredible scenes

A stunning lass who couldn't be prouder as the owner of a brand new Audi has made it her business to flaunt her prized possession online.

The Twitter user, @nkanyezihmbhele, shared images of the charcoal grey German beast that left a ton of her fellow tweeps green with envy in its wake.

Mzansi is gushing over a local stunner's new Audi online. Image: @nkanyezihmbhele

Source: Twitter

"Pull up in 4 door Audi," the boss babe captioned the tweet.

Among the pictures, the mover and shaker can be seen posing with her car at the Audi Centre in Umhlanga as she gets ready to paint the town red in it. In another one for the books, she is pictured putting on a bright smile as the sales exec presents her with the keys.

Meanwhile, the majestic car appears with a giant red bow in the background as it sparkles in the light emanating from the dealership's showroom floor. A third image captures the scenes outside, with the gorgeous girl firmly seated on the bonnet of the now bowless Audi.

Saffas greeted the post with glee and did not hold back with the praise. The post attracted 17 000 likes, nearly 1 000 retweets and 200 comments at the time of publication.

Mzansi roots for gorgeous girl

Briefly News takes readers through some of the reactions section below.

@gugupetunia wrote:

"OMG, Congratulations sthandwa. Am picking mine next week. Lord of the Rings. Congrats cc."

@gentlebjgiant said:

"[Four] rings. Good machine. Congrats, girl. More wins [and] good health for you."

@thonkgana added:

"Best dealership my sister. They know how to treat customers, especially the one in Braamfontein."

