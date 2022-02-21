Disebo Makatsa is a former educator who now runs a successful dairy farm that supplies milk to Clover for Woolworths

At one point Makatsa almost lost everything when her biggest customer went under, leaving her selling milk off the back of a bakkie to stay afloat

Makatsa now has 54 Ayrshire cows, producing about 2,000 litres of milk, and is a supplier for Clover to Woolworths

Meet Disebo Makatsa, a former educator who is now the proud owner of Dee-Y Trading, a successful dairy farm and business.

This story is proof that everything big starts small and that where you are today does not mean you will be there tomorrow.

Dee-Y Trading is a dairy farm and business owned by former educator Disebo Makatsa, who supplies milk to Clover for Woolworths. Image: Twitter / Kasi Economy

Makatsa started her dairy business by selling milk off of the back of a bakkie. She then later started supplying a small business which took her production to a new level, however, that business went under, leaving Makatsa in a tough spot.

The mother of three stuck to it and resorted back to selling milk out of the back of the bakkie just to stay afloat. It was a rough time but they pulled through it.

Today, the farm has 54 Ayrshire cows, producing about 2,000 litres of milk, which is collected by Clover and then supplied to Woolworths.

