A sweet Mzansi lady was proud to announce that she managed to save enough to embark on her postgraduate studies

Masilakhe Giyose had to take a year off to save up, but that did not stop her from making things happen

Waving her student card with pride, Masilakhe left many people praising her dedication and determination

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A gorgeous Mzansi woman took to social media to show off her Wits student card. Knowing the struggles she faced to get to this point, the woman beamed with pride.

Often we see someone’s success without knowing the mountains they had to climb to achieve it, and it is those mountains that really mean the most.

Masilakhe Giyose, a Media, Communication & Culture graduate, took to her LinkedIn profile to share her inspiring story.

In 2021, Masilakhe had the hopes of starting her honours studies, however, financial restrictions did not allow for that. Luckily, she got a job and managed to save enough to pay for her studies this year.

“I couldn’t study last year due to financial setbacks. Although I was fortunate enough to get a job during that time to help me save for school. I managed to save enough for the first few months. I’ve applied to numerous bursaries and currently waiting in prayer for a great outcome. I’m excited to say that I’m officially a BA (Honours) in Media Studies, full-time, student. Grateful to God for this opportunity."

Masilakhe has no doubt that this time next year she will be smashing more goals. Yes, babes, own it!

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Next year, this time, I’m announcing that I’m starting a job in my dream career field. We don’t give up this side.”

Masilakhe Giyose is proud to have managed to save enough to do her honours degree this year. Image: LinkedIn / Masilakhe Giyose

Source: UGC

Fellow LinkedIn users shower Masilakhe with congratulations and praise

Paul Chiita said:

“All the best.. never give UP... you remind me of my journey at wits.. In 2019 I registered for MSc in epidemiology - public health informatics... dropped out due to pressure at work..2020 I went back and did a PGCE as a full time student and successfully completed..got a job in February 2021 got a job... 2022 January got a firm offer at UKZN for the MSc in data science... back to school... starting another journey in the persuit of knowledge...”

Vuyiswa Mkhwanazi said:

“You should be on the lookout for the graduate programme run by group m and its agencies like yonder, mediacom, etc.”

Ziyanda Bam said:

“Ahh so happy for you! Something will definitely come up. I'm also a BA (Honours) in Media Studies graduate from Nelson Mandela University.”

Nqobile Zulu said:

“Your story inspires me. I am enrolling at UCT for BSc Computer Science and Computer Engineering, currently hoping at least one company will select me for their funding.”

“Beauty with brains”: Stunning lady graduates with a degree in BCom accounting after 18 months

In related news, Briefly News reported that the stunning Veronica Rabuli is a fresh new graduate who is armed with an impressive BCom accounting degree. The young lady's accomplishment was shared by the popular social media group, Varsity World, and Mzansi responded with praise and well-wishes.

Veronica looked beautiful on her big day as struck a confident pose and was even gifted a bouquet of flowers.

In the post, the group quoted the new graduate:

"A long awaited celebration - 18 months later and I finally got the opportunity to walk down that stage and get what's mine. It has truly been an honour, thank you University of the Witwatersrand."

Source: Briefly News