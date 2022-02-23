Beautiful WITS medical student took to social media with great pride to announce her official graduation

Social media user @Tsheno24 shared pictures of herself as a whole entire doctor and beamed with pride

People let the good sis know that she has done something amazing and deserves all the love and support

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Not knowing what her journey would look like, a grateful Mzansi woman celebrated as she completed her degree in medicine. What a wow!

Social media user @Tsheno24 completed her medical degree and was beaming with pride. Image: Instagram / @Tsheno24

Source: Twitter

Attending WITS University, social media user @Tsheno24 studied a degree in medicine. Becoming a doctor is a huge responsibility that this stunner is ready to smash.

Taking to Twitter, @Tsheno24 reflected on her graduation day, expressing her utmost gratitude and pride in being about to have reached this finish line.

Babes, well done!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“I'm weeeeeping!”

The people of Mzansi shower the new doctor with praise and well wishes

People love to see content like this. Seeing others succeed is the new black and people are doing the most to help others celebrate their wins – it’s heart-warming!

The comment section was quickly flooded with the sweetest messages of congratulations. Hard work definitely pays off.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@lesegolannete said:

“Congratulations Dr Leshika. There's no one more deserving. Ke tlo tla ke tlo consulta ”

@GreatThabiso said:

“Congratulations are in order, Prof!

“PS update bio please”

@Patty_Chabik said:

“Choza I'm still crying ❤”

@SamiiSthandwa said:

Women rising: bestie celebrates friend graduating medical school, Mzansi loves seeing this kind of energy

In related news, Briefly News reported that one superpower many women hold is the ability to be truly happy for another person's success. A young lady overflowed with pride as she watched her best friend graduate medical school.

Becoming a doctor is a big deal, one that definitely deserves all the hype. Dedicating one’s life to serving others is a huge commitment.

Social media user @yanga_ngcese took to her Instagram page with a graduation snap of her medical graduate bestie. She accompanied the sweet picture with a heartwarming caption expressing her pride.

“Today a very close friend of mine took oath. If not Dr Vika then who??? Awww I’m soo proud of you . All the best sisi Hamba ke uyobasisicaka ekuhlaleni.”

Source: Briefly News